Tear Down The Great Firewall Of China

“The ‘Great Firewall of China’ – the world’s most extensive effort to try to control cyberspace – has become more formidable under President Xi Jinping. Authorities have closed some video and audio streaming websites, limited online access to foreign and ‘foreign-inspired’ television programs, stiffened penalties for ‘spreading rumor’ via social media and restricted access to virtual private networks.” — Reuters.com, “INTERNET: Living With the Great Firewall of China”, Oct. 17, 2017

Tear down this wall,

the Great Firewall of China.

Tear down your wall,

obscene and disgraceful!

Let cyber information

travel wide and far.

Take your Internet censors

and stuff them in a jar.

Throw out your Cisco routers

used to monitor the World Wide Web.

Dissolve your artificial

bottlenecks and chokepoints,

you evil censors!

Let ten thousand VPNs bloom,

punching holes in your Firewall

until it crumbles.

Tiananmen Square massacre

Hong Kong

Democracy

Falun Gong

Slave-labor camps

Forced organ extraction

Murders of prisoners and patients

Torture

Multi-party system

Tibet

Sweatshops

America’s 9/11 false-flag operation…

Let information flow freely on all these topics and a thousand more,

throwing a floodlight on what a tiny minority wants to censor.

Let ten million websites bloom,

dispelling enforced ignorance and gloom,

O Dictatorship of China!

VPN – virtual private network.

Starting October 18, China’s Communist Party is holding its once-every-five-years top-secret meeting in Beijing, and dictator-president Xi Jinping is widely expected to consolidate his iron grip on power even further. Some predict he will be effectively appointed “emperor for life”. As the world’s factory-floor, China is often given a free pass in the Western media, so it’s important to remember that China is a brutal dictatorship.

Organs are extracted from live prisoners in horrific surgeries. Researchers calculate that 60,000 to 100,000 transplants of “harvested” organs are performed each year in China, the most likely victims being political dissidents and prisoners of conscience (Tibetans, Falun Gong, Christians, etc.). Beatings, electric battering, food and sleep deprivation, chaining, and other forms of torture are routine in China’s prisons and forced-labor camps. If you criticize the one-party dictatorship, you may end up in a “re-education” camp for brainwashing, torture, and slave labor.

In 2013 the Chinese government announced that it had abolished its system of “re-education through labor” camps nationwide, but this cosmetic move is contradicted by multiple reports from survivors, relatives, and investigators. China’s widespread use of prison and slave labor is largely ignored by the West. All this in “beautiful China” to which Western tourists, politicians and hypocritical businessmen flock. One-sixth of humanity lives under a repressive dictatorship.

Walt Gelles is an American writer currently living in India. His articles and political verse have been published online at GlobalResearch, OpEdNews, Countercurrents.org, and other websites. He is the author of Options: The Alternative Cancer Therapy Book (Avery/Penguin Random House).

Permission hereby granted to reproduce this work in any electronic, print, or broadcast media, with attribution.