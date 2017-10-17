North Korea: Who Is Threatening Who?

After taking office Donald Trump has rendered the world restless through threats and blackmail against all countries in the world. He is unfit to hold the prerogative of supreme command of a country, and he is surely a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire, rather than a politician. Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of the DPRK.

Korea had existed as a unified and cohesive nation, with its own unique language and culture for more than a millennium. After the defeat of Japan in World War II, the brutal Japanese occupation of the Korean Peninsula (1910-1945) was replaced by the brutal U.S. occupation of the southern part of the Korean Peninsula. The occupation designed to enforce the division of the Korean Peninsula and maintain U.S. war against North Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea DPRK, as a pretext for U.S. hegemony.

Since 1950, successive U.S. regimes have been at war with the people of the DPRK. The U.S.-imperialist war against the DPRK (the “Korean War”, 1950-1953) has been described by Jeremy Kusmarov as the most barbaric war – with the U.S. committed mass atrocities against civilians –, matched only by the barbarity of the Second World War. The U.S. and South Korea are technically still at war with the DPRK because the U.S. refuses to sign a peace treaty with the DPRK. At the end of U.S. naked aggression in 1953, U.S. General Curtis LeMay, the head of the Strategic Air Command during the Korean War, told the Office of Air Force History in 1984: “After destroying North Korea’s seventy eight cities and thousands of her villages, and needlessly killing countless numbers of civilians … Over a period of three years or so we killed off – what – twenty percent of the population” of the DPRK. The destruction of a nation was criminal and the death toll was more than 30 percent of the total population of the DPRK. For the same war crimes in Europe, the Nazis had been tried at Nuremberg. LeMay added: “It is now believed that the population north of the imposed [artificial] 38th Parallel lost nearly a third its population of 8–9 million people during the 37-month long U.S. aggressive war, 1950–1953, perhaps an unprecedented percentage of mortality suffered by one nation due to the belligerence of another”, the U.S.

During the U.S. war on the DPRK, the U.S. Air Force dropped more bombs on the DPRK than was dropped during the whole of U.S. Pacific War against Japan. The criminal U.S. aggression against the DPRK killed more than 4 million Korean civilians and ravaged a once bountiful nation. It was a deliberate act of genocide against defenceless people. One of the U.S. regime’s most decorated war criminals, General Douglas MacArthur, testified to Congress in 1951: “I have never seen such devastation…you are perpetuating a slaughter such as I have never heard of in the history of mankind.” The U.S. political establishment has never been held to account for its war crimes in the Korean Peninsula or elsewhere. It is evident that the U.S. political establishment lacks the compunction about committing war crimes against defenceless civilians.

Since 1953, the people of DPRK have been under siege and barbarous economic sanctions, imposed by U.S. attack dog, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which has become the U.S. instrument of war and terror. As always, these sanctions are enforced by the Anglo-Zionist regime and its vassal-state allies. On 11 September 2017, the UNSC imposed a raft of new barbarous sanctions on the DPRK — including a ban on the sale of natural gas liquids to the North-East Asian nation, and on its textile exports — while also prohibiting Member States from providing work authorizations to its nationals. Earlier, on 03 June 2017, UNSC voted to impose a wave of sanctions against the DPRK. The UNSC first imposed sanctions on North Korea in 2006, following the DPRK’s ballistic missile test. Resolution 1718 of that year also provided for a Security Council Sanctions Committee. Sanctions were extended in 2009 following a nuclear test by the DPRK, and a UNSC Panel of Experts was created to assist the 1718 Sanctions Committee (DPRK) which oversees the sanctions imposed. In 2013, the UNSC approved two resolutions imposing further sanctions on the DPRK, the first in response to the DPRK’s launch of a satellite, and the second in response to the DPRK third nuclear test. A March 2016 UNSC Resolution imposed and expanded arms embargo and non-proliferation measures. Then, in November 2016, Australia co-sponsored a UNSC motion to impose further sanctions on the DPRK to condemn the DPRK’s 09 September nuclear test. The resultant Resolution 2321 was unanimously adopted by the Security Council on 30 November 2016. On 2 June 2017, the same day as Australia’s autonomous sanctions were announced, the UNSC adopted Resolution 2356 (2017), which extended the number and scope of sanctions against the DPRK. “Predictably, in its servile fashion, the Security Council, which failed to hold an emergency meeting condemning the U.S.-ROK military provocations, in its melodramatic and bellicose fashion held an emergency meeting at 8PM on August 29, “condemning the August 28 ballistic missile launch by the DPRK.” Yet, in a curiously revealing, and certainly unintended way, the Security Council confessed its barbaric cruelty toward North Korea by listing its barbaric sanction resolutions, a lengthy list of torture: Resolution 1675 (2006), 1718 (2006), 1874 (2009), 2087 (2013), 2094 (2013), 2270 (2016), 2321 (2016), 2356 (2017), 2371 (2017) and 2375 (2017). It shows that the UNSC is nothing more than a tool used by the Anglo-Zionist ruling class to advance Anglo-Zionist interests. “In effect, when the UNSC is brought before the bar of history, and condemned for crimes against humanity, it will have made the investigators’ work easier by so neatly listing its attempts to strangle the life out of the North Korean people. This most recent resolutions expose the sadistic and malicious intent of these resolutions, as fish [and textiles] have nothing to do with construction of nuclear weapons, and the prohibition of sale of fish, one of the indispensable sources of income for the innocent people of North Korea, is one of the cruelties intended to starve the Korean people, and break their spirit. For their courage and integrity shames and condemns the opportunism, greed and psychopathology that defines the behaviour of their tormenters”, writes Carla Stea, a credited journalist at the UN in New York, who just returned from a visit to the DPRK. The irony of this is, the U.S. that developed, tested and used nuclear weapons. The U.S. first used nuclear bombs not on military targets but on Japanese civilians. It was history’s most heinous act of terrorism that can never be forgotten.

All UNSC resolutions against the DPRK have been illegal and scandalous resolutions serving Anglo-Zionist interests and in attempts to strangle the life out of the North Korean people. “The sanctions are, in themselves aggressive action, intended to weaken and demoralize the intended nation-targeted victim, and ultimately destroy the will, the spirit and unity of the nation.” Under international law and treaties, the DPRK is not doing anything illegal. The DPRK is legitimately developing the means to defend its people from the ongoing U.S.-led global terror. It is important to remember that, the people of the DPRK are the main target of these genocidal sanctions. Like in Iraq, where the U.S. and its allies deliberately poisoned Iraq’s public water supply, destroyed Iraq’s sewage treatment plants and denied the Iraqi people necessary medicines, including vaccines for the sole purpose of killing hundreds of thousands of Iraqi children. Syria is under the same U.S.-imposed genocidal sanctions and destructive war.

The latest round of sanctions, targeted the DPRK’s exports of coal and various metals with the goal of reducing the nation’s export revenue by 25 percent. In addition, the U.S. regime continues its daily military provocation of the DPRK, depicted as “show of force”. As Carla Stea observes: “For the past decades, the DPRK has repeatedly requested the Security Council to convene, on an emergency basis, meetings to discuss and halt the provocative U.S.-South Korea military manoeuvres. All urgent requests by the DPRK have been denied by the Security Council, which holds emergency meetings called by the U.S. so frequently that the Security Council schedule appears to be determined by the U.S. Although, on August 16, 2017, the Reuters correspondent provided the opportunity for the UN Secretary-General [António Guterres ] to appropriately show at least token acknowledgement and respect for the agonies of the North Korean people, who are continually terrorized by these U.S.-South Korea manoeuvers, he failed to acknowledge the destructive and provocative character of the U.S.-South Korea military manoeuvers, thereby tacitly endorsing these dangerous, chronic threats to the survival of the DPRK”, including the frequent violations of the DPRK’s airspace by U.S. nuclear-capable bombers threating the DPRK.

It is an understatement and misleading to call the U.S. regime a “fascist” regime. The U.S. regime – controlled by the Anglo-Zionist ‘Deep State’ –, is far more evil than Nazi Germany was. Today, U.S.-led fascism is the real enemy of humanity. It is a global fascism characterised by a collection of full-blown tyrannies. The difference is that today’s fascism is more disguised and its victims are not white Europeans, but dark skin Arabs and Asians. It is a monstrous regime, second only to the Israeli regime. It is a super fascist regime with total monopoly on and control of the mass media, the Internet (including the so-called “Social Media”) and global propaganda, all forms of violence, global terrorism, criminal militarism, global financial system, imperialist exploitation, oppression, racism, illegal interference in other nations affairs and endless wars of naked aggression. Yet the U.S. regime has the audacity to accuse the DPRK of doing what the U.S. regime does in broad daylight and on a regular basis, bullying, threating, attacking and invading and destroying other sovereign defenceless nations. To understand the U.S.-Israel fascist alliance, one should look no further than the ongoing U.S.-sponsored terror to destroy and divide Syria. The U.S. and its vassal-regime allies, including Israel are recruiting, arming and encouraging terrorists to attack the sovereign nation Syria which poses no threat to other nations. Without U.S.-supplied weapons, money and recruits, the terrorists attack on Syria would not have been possible. To avoid the fates of Iraq and Libya, Syria had to ask Russia for military assistance. The DPRK knows very well how valuable its steadfast commitment to its nuclear program.

Unashamedly, Russia and China backed the recent U.S.-drafted resolutions banning exports of coal, iron, lead ore, seafood, textile exports and capping the DPRK’s imports of crude oil. Both, China and Russia are trying to save face by continuously ranting about resolving the nuclear issue peacefully when in fact they became more business-like, and complicit in U.S. barbarism against the DPRK. Instead, China and Russia should pressure the U.S. to sign a permanent peace treaty with the DPRK, and insist ending the occupation of South Korea and Japan.

Russia which is under U.S.-led sanctions is an interesting case. Since the demise of the USSR, Russia became a subcontractor to U.S. foreign policy. Despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and the disparaging treatment of Russian diplomats and citizens by authorities U.S., including police raids on and ransacking (and seizure) of Russia’s diplomatic properties, Russia is desperately trying to gain favour with the U.S. and be recognised as a “partner” in this monstrous Anglo-Zionist fascism. The U.S. has no partners or allies; only obedient vassals. President Vladimir Putin, who can’t stop crawling to Anglo-Zionist leaders, has recently acknowledged Russia’s obsequious servility to the U.S. when he said: “It’s ridiculous to put us on the same (sanctions) list as North Korea and then ask for our help in imposing sanctions on North Korea.” Russia, of course, has a history of treacherous betrayals of her allies and friends. Iraq, Yugoslavia, Libya and Armenia are good examples.

It is worth noting that the U.S. political and media establishments (the Deep State) considers Russia as America’s ‘formidable enemy’. Russia’s self-serving policies – supporting and voting for U.S. terror – are rightly described as “unprincipled opportunism”. As a permanent member of UNSC, the least Russia can do is support UN Charter and international law. Unfortunately, Russia is (very often) doing the opposite, licking Washington’s blood-soaked boots.

Russia is supporting the genocidal sanctions against the people of the DRPK despite the DPRK being the victim of Anglo-Zionist imperialism. As Christopher Black, an international war crimes lawyer based in Canada pointed out: “The fact that the U.S., as part of the UNSC is imposing sanctions on a country it is threatening is hypocritical and unjust. That the Russians and Chinese have joined the U.S. in this, instead of calling for sanctions against the U.S. for its threats against the DPRK and its new military exercises, which are a clear and present danger to the DPRK, are shameful. If the Russians and Chinese are sincere why don’t they insist that the U.S. draw down its forces, there so the DPRK feels less threatened and take steps to guarantee the security of the DPRK? They do not explain their actions but their actions make them collaborators with the U.S. against the DPRK.” Moreover, the recent UNSC Resolution 2270 against DPRK is a flagrant violation of international law and UN Charter. “One of the most infamous and provocative resolutions adopted in the history of the UNSC is Resolution 2270 (2016), adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. The unconscionable cruelty of this resolution literally taunts and baits the DPRK to react, as the Resolution strangles the economy of the DPRK, inevitably causing intolerable suffering to the people of that bullied nation”, writes Carla Stea.

The DPRK is paying a heavy price to protect its independence and sovereignty rights. The heroic people of the DPRK have been under brutal and inhumane U.S.-orchestrated siege for decades. The UNSC’s genocidal sanctions are comparable to the genocidal sanctions enforced on Iraq and now Syria. It was the same policy – of collective punishment – perfected by Nazi Germany and used in its extermination campaign in Nazi-occupied Soviet territories during WW II. The same goes for the civilian population of Syria and the Palestinians in Gaza. The aim of these barbarous genocidal sanctions is a collective punishment to inflict great suffering on the people of the DPRK. Indeed, the leading Anglo-Zionist’s mouthpiece, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), argued that starving the people of the DPRK to death is the most humane way to solve the nuclear issue (The Wall Street Journal, 04/09/2017). Collective punishment of civilians is a war crime under international law. That is what is the Anglo-Zionists have been doing to the Palestinians in Palestine since 1947, a premediated slow-pace Palestinian Holocaust.

U.S.-led criminal policy of siege (and sanctions) is being wielded a powerful weapon across the world like never. The DPRK is facing an existential threat and is legally and rightly building its defences to defend its people and preserves its sovereignty and security in the face of U.S. naked aggression. The DPRK has not forgotten U.S. barbaric aggression and extermination atrocities against its people (1950-1953). The U.S.-led war on the DPRK was an asymmetrical conflict in which the U.S. monopolised the skies, raining down ruin. Four million Koreans – the clear majority of them civilians – were killed. The DPRK lost 30 percent of its population. It was a premediated racist genocide against a defenceless people who resisted three years of U.S. terror heroically. When asked to comment on a U.S. pre-emptive nuclear strike on the DPRK, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a self-proclaimed Anglo-Zionist responded with fascistic candour: “Yes, it would be terrible, but the war would be over there. It wouldn’t be here. It would be bad for the Korean Peninsula, it would be bad for China, it would be bad for Japan, it would be bad for South Korea, it would be the end of North Korea but what it would not do is hit America”. Who has the audacity to question the DPRK right for self-defence against a criminal entity that is shown to be the greatest threat to international security?

The nuclear issue is a plot to scapegoat the DPRK. It is a deception and a pretext to justify U.S. aggression, and more importantly a pretext orchestrated to justify the stationing of nuclear missile on China’s borders. The decades-long U.S. war threats against the DPRK has included numerous threats of nuclear annihilation and the deployment of nuclear weapons into South Korea and Japan that threaten China and Russia. Indeed, “Washington gung-ho approach to the DPRK has served to destabilise the region and given the U.S. a perfect cover for expanding its strategic forces on the far-east borders of China and Russia”, writes Finian Cunningham. The DPRK (or Chairman Kim Jong-Un) is not suicidal, crazy or murderous regime like many of U.S. allies – Israel, India, Columbia, the Philippines, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are just a few examples of murderous regimes that the U.S. calls “democratic” regimes. The DPRK is a wise and reasonable state which is longing for peaceful resolution and prepares to live in peaceful coexistence with its neighbours.

It is important to remember that, the hypocrisy of nuclear weapons is blaring when it comes to the DPRK’s peaceful nuclear program. Western hypocrites who are concern about the DPRK’s nuclear weapons, should look no further than the illegal acquisition of large arsenals of nuclear weapons – estimated to be between 300 and 400 nuclear warheads – by the world’s greatest terrorism entity, Israel. The Israeli fascist regime, second only to its U.S. financier, poses enormous threat to the security of the region and to world peace in general. As always, the U.S. is determined to shift the global spotlight away from Israel’s massive, covert, nuclear weapons program, Israel war crimes against the Palestinians and Israel Jewish-only colonisation of Palestine. The DPRK and Iran are the Anglo-Zionists target to deflect attention away from Israel. The terrorist entity has been threatening, and attacking neighbouring countries non-stop, and has committed horrific crimes against Arab civilians in Palestine, Lebanon and in Syria. Wealthy U.S. Jews and supporters of Israel have called on Trump to “nuke” Iran instead of negotiating with. People are being brainwashed by a steady diet of anti-DPRK propaganda into holding unequivocally an anti-DPRK attitudes.

The DPRK has not attacked or threatened the U.S. or another UN member nation. The DPRK made it clear that it will retaliate if it is attacked. The DPRK seeks peace and coexistence. In fact, Defence Secretary Jim ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis said: “Those missiles are not directly threatening any of us.” And when asked why the military didn’t shoot them down. Re said: “The bottom line is that, when the missiles — were they to be a threat, whether it be to U.S. territory, Guam, obviously Japan — Japan’s territory, that would elicit a different response from us”. Hence, the DPRK is not threatening the U.S. or any other nation. The DPRK missiles and nuclear program are intended as a deterrent to U.S. ongoing nuclear threats. In other words, it is self-defence against the U.S. 6,800 nuclear warheads. It is preposterous to call the DPRK a threat.

The real threat to world’s peace and humanity is the U.S. regime. The U.S. regime is overtly refusing to resolve the crisis peacefully and instead threatened to destroy the DPRK. Reading from the Nazis’ aggression manual at the UN General Assembly on 20 September 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to “totally destroy North Kora” in flagrant violation of international law and UN Charter. Tump’s speech was without historical context and was nothing but expletives and a pile of delusional allegations. Trump indicated an intent to commit genocide and crimes against humanity. “Such unilateral use of military force is also a violation of the Nuremberg principles which condemned Nazi Germany for promulgating similar baseless justification for its aggression”, write Christopher Black. Like his violent predecessors, Trump threatened to attack any nation that refuses to submit to Anglo-Zionist dictates, including the DPRK, Iran and Venezuela. It has become a U.S. ritual to threat the DPRK with destruction. Colin Powell, another U.S. war criminal, has on two occasions blithely threatened to turn DPRK into “charcoal briquette”. These were criminal threats (genocidal threats to kill people) against a nation of 25 million people that for three years had 50,000 gallons of Napalm dropped on it by the U.S. regime. As New York University Professor of Psychiatry and Law, James Gilligan observed: Trump “publicly boasts of violence and has threatened violence. He has urged followers to beat up protesters. He approves of torture. He has boasted of his ability to commit and get away with sexual assault”. Hence, Trump is a dangerous sociopathic front man of the dark forces of the Anglo-Zionist Deep State.

For more than six decades, the U.S. Anglo-Zionist political establishment has been begging for war to “destroy” the DPRK, bribing and coercing other nations to support its criminal policy towards the people of the DPRK. As always, U.S. threats coupled with a Nazi-like propaganda that distort and sanitise Western criminal conduct and promote the ongoing occupation of South Korea and Japan. Instead of contemplating the use of nuclear weapons to commit genocide against the people of the DPRK, the U.S. should, at the very least, critically examine its criminal behaviour in Korea Peninsula over the past 72 years. U.S. politicians are accustomed to proclaiming that ‘all options are on the table’, including pre-emptive nuclear attacks.

The DPRK survived barbarism and is standing-up to Anglo-Zionist fascism. The people of the DPRK are not “starving” as Western propagandists like to rant. The people of DPRK are building their country and their formidable defence force, despite the long genocidal sanctions imposed upon it. According to UNESCO, public education in the DPRK is universal and fully state-funded. “Education in North Korea is free, compulsory, and universal for 11 years, from ages four to 15, in state-run schools. The national literacy rate for citizens 15 years of age and older is 99 percent,” reported the Library of Congress, Federal Research Division in July 2007”. The DPRK is a country that must be described as a paradise for children, providing excellent, up-to-date health care and education, free of charge, an achievement that few western capitalist countries can demonstrate. World Health Organisation’s Director General, Margaret Chan, who visited the DPRK in April 2017 said: The DPRK “health system is the envy of the developing world. The DPRK had no lack of doctors and nurses”. According to WHO, some 99 percent of the population has access to sanitation, and 100 percent has access to drinking water”. True socialism is the cure against the disease of Western capitalism.

The DPRK is not and cannot be the economic basket case and technological backwater. The DPRK success in making its own smart phones and tablets and in developing its own apparently extensive intranet (the ‘Kwangmyong’) suggests it must have a reasonably sophisticated computer and IT industry it can draw upon. The DPRK per capita annual GDP growth rates of 9 percent, as revealed by the Hyundai Research Institute makes it one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Finally, the DPRK has not invaded, attacked or threatened any country in its entire history. The people of the DPRK are yearning for peace on equal terms. The Anglo-Zionists warmongering about the DPRK nuclear weapons is a pretext to justify U.S. military occupation of Japan and South Korea, and the stationing of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) interceptor missile system in South Korea, threatening China and Russia. The people of the DPRK reject the Anglo-Zionists worldview and they are worried – with good reason – about Anglo-Zionist murderous aggression and criminal destruction of defenceless nations like Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Syria, and Yemen. In Yemen, the U.S.-Britain sponsored Saudi Arabia’s terror has caused mass starvation and a cholera epidemic that is worse than any the world has witnessed in the past 50 years, with the latest estimate of Yemeni victims at well over half a million lives. The DPRK is determined never to submit to threats, and will not conform to Anglo-Zionist dictates. There is no military solution to the U.S.-orchestrated conflict on the Korean Peninsula. The U.S. should respect DPRK’s sovereignty and stop its military provocations of the DPRK.

The people of the Korean Peninsula suffered great atrocities and hardships. For more than six decades, they had made great sacrifices to defend their freedom and sovereignty in the face of war and genocidal sanctions. The people of the DPRK have stood their ground because they knew that this is a long U.S. war to destroy their nation and exterminate them. Their nation stands as a reminder of defiance against barbarism.

The U.S. threat against the DPRK is an intent to commit genocide in violation of international law and UN Charter. The DPRK has exerted every possible effort to live in peace, prompted by its sincere desire to realize the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Instead of preparing for war, the U.S. should give up its gangster mentality, withdraw its (unwelcomed) troops in South Korea, sign a long-lasting peace treaty and a non-aggressive pact with the DPRK. Solving the Korean Peninsula crisis peacefully is in everyone’s interests and will contribute to world’s peace.

Ghali Hassan is an independent political analyst and researcher living in Australia.