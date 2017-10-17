Clarification About My Association With Christians: Kancha Ilaiah

One of the recurring accusations of the recent Arya Vysya agitators and their associate Paripurnanada Swamy, a hater of St. Mother Theresa and Christian human service, against me is that I have a Christian agenda behind my writing. This is absolutely false. I have some academic association with an organization called the Good Shepherd Society that established an English medium school in my village Papaiahpet, Chennaraopet Mandal, Waragal (rural dist) in 2002. This school provides English medium education from LKG to 10th class in that remote village. All most all it its students are SC/ST/OBCs.

I requested this organization to establish such schools in late the 1990s where, the poor can study English medium within in the village across the nation. I interact with my village students, parents and see that they are taught reasonably good English, mathematics and also Dignity of Labour. For this purpose I wrote “Dignity of Labour in Our Times’’ book around their own parental tasks. This academic year 376 kids are studying. This organization runs 107 such schools with an intake about 27,000 kids from SC/ST/OBC and minority background in very remote villages in the country.

From my village school four kids got into medicine, few got into NITs, and many are in good engineering colleges. But for that school they would not have dreamt of such course and study with a confidence. The society charges a fee ranging from Rs 3,220 per year for LKG and Rs 5,260 for class 10th per year. The SC students of the village pay only Rs 1000 per year. Hence they need help from outside. They mobilize such financial help. I have nothing to do with it or its management. I only give academic advice.

One Mr.Albert Lael, who worked with this organization got established one such schools in his own village, Kaukuntla, Devarkandra Mandal Mahabub Nagar (dist) and managed to put his own mother as principle. It appears that he wanted take over the school for himself and developed problems within the organization. Anyone can compare both Papaiahpet and Kaukuntla schools. Lael and Jerusalem Mattiah who mediated the vote for note (Revanth Reddy case) started a campaign in association with Paripurnanada, who attacked St. Mother Theresa as a person of women’s trafficking character, and who is also anti-Dalitbahujan and anti-English education for the SC/ST/OBCs in the villages. This is a dangerous trend. The English education for the SC/ST/OBCs is my long term commitment.

These forces which educate their children in urban Christian schools in English medium have no right to accuse me. Any harm for these village children’s English medium education is nothing but crime against humanity.

കൃസ്ത്യാനികളുമായി എനിക്കുള്ള ബന്ധം- ഒരു വിശദീകരണം: കാഞ്ച ഐലയ്യ

ആര്യ വൈശ്യ പ്രക്ഷോഭകര്‍ നിരന്തരം ഉന്നയിക്കുന്ന ഒരു ആരോപണം എന്റെ എഴുത്തില്‍ ക്രിസ്ത്യന്‍ അജണ്ട ഉണ്ടെന്നാണ്. മദര്‍ തെരേസയെയും കൃസ്ത്യന്‍ സാമൂഹ്യ സേവനങ്ങളെയും വെറുക്കുകയും നിന്ദിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്ന പരിപൂര്‍ണാനന്ദ സ്വാമിയും എനിക്കെതിരെ ഇത്തരമൊരു ആരോപണം ഉന്നയിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഇത് പരിപൂര്‍ണമായും അസത്യമാണ്.

വാറങ്കല്‍ ജില്ലയിലെ ചെന്നാരപ്പെട്ട് മേഘലയിലുള്ള പപ്പൈയ്യപ്പെട്ട് എന്ന എന്റെ ഗ്രാമത്തില്‍ ഒരു ഇംഗ്‌ളീഷ് മീഡിയം സ്‌കൂള്‍ സ്ഥാപിച്ച ഗുഡ്‌ഷെപ്പേര്‍ഡ് സൊസൈറ്റി എന്ന സംഘടനയുമായി എനിക്ക് ചില അക്കാദമിക ബന്ധങ്ങളുണ്ട്. ഇതൊരു കുഗ്രാമമാണ്. എല്‍.കെ.ജി മുതല്‍ പത്താം ക്‌ളാസ് വരെ ഈ സ്‌കൂള്‍ ഇംഗ്‌ളീഷ് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം നല്‍കുന്നു. ഇവിടെ പഠിക്കുന്ന ഭൂരിഭാഗം കുട്ടികളും പട്ടിക ജാതി, പട്ടിക വര്‍ഗ വിഭാഗത്തില്‍ പെട്ടവരോ മറ്റു പിന്നോക്ക വിഭാങ്ങളില്‍ പെട്ടവരോ ആണ്.

തൊണ്ണൂറുകളുടെ അവസാനം ഇത്തരം സ്‌കൂളുകള്‍ രാജ്യം മുഴുവന്‍ സ്ഥാപിക്കാന്‍ ഈ സംഘടനയോട് ഞാന്‍ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. സ്വന്തം ഗ്രാമങ്ങളില്‍ തന്നെ ഇംഗ്‌ളീഷ് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം ലഭിക്കാന്‍ കുട്ടികളെ പ്രാപ്തരാക്കുകയെന്നതായിരുന്നു ലക്ഷ്യം. ഈ കുട്ടികളുമായും അവരുടെ മാതാപിതാക്കളുമായും ഞാന്‍ ബന്ധപ്പെടുകയും ഇവര്‍ക്ക് ഇംഗ്‌ളീഷ്, കണക്ക് എന്നിവയില്‍ നല്ല പരിജ്ഞാനവും തൊഴിലിന്‌റെ മഹത്വത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് ഇവര്‍ക്ക് നല്ല അവബോധവും ഉണ്ടാക്കാന്‍ ഞാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കാറുണ്ട്. ഇതിനായി കുട്ടികളുടെ മാതാപിതാക്കളെ ബോധവല്‍ക്കരിക്കുന്നതിനായി – തൊഴിലിന്‌റെ മഹത്വം നമ്മുടെ കാലഘട്ടത്തില്‍ – എന്ന ഒരു പുസ്തകം എഴുതുകയുമുണ്ടായി. ഈ അക്കാദമിക് വര്‍ഷം ഈ സ്‌കൂളില്‍ 376 കുട്ടികള്‍ പഠിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ഈ സംഘടന ഇത്തരം 107 സ്‌കൂളുകള്‍ നടത്തുന്നു. ഇവയെല്ലാം കുഗ്രാമങ്ങളിലുമാണ്. ഈ സ്‌കൂളുകളില്‍ 27,000 കുട്ടികള്‍ പഠിക്കുന്നു. ആദ്യം പറഞ്ഞപോലെ ഭൂരിഭാഗം കുട്ടികളും പട്ടിക ജാതി, പട്ടിക വര്‍ഗ വിഭാഗത്തില്‍ പെട്ടവരോ മറ്റു പിന്നോക്ക വിഭാങ്ങളില്‍ പെട്ടവരോ മതന്യൂനപക്ഷങ്ങളില്‍ പെട്ടവരോ ആണ്.

എന്റെ ഗ്രാമത്തിലെ സ്‌കൂളില്‍നിന്നും നാലുകുട്ടികള്‍ക്ക് മെഡിസിന് അഡ്മിഷന്‍ ലഭിച്ചു. കുറച്ചുപേര്‍ക്ക് എന്‍.ഐ.ടിയിലും അഡ്മിഷന്‍ കിട്ടി. പലകുട്ടികളും നല്ല എഞ്ചിനീയറിങ് കോളജുകളില്‍ പഠിക്കുന്നു. ഈ സ്‌കൂളില്ലായിരുന്നുവെങ്കില്‍ ഈ കുട്ടികള്‍ക്ക് ഇതൊന്നും സ്വപ്‌നം കാണാന്‍ കൂടി കഴിയില്ലായിരുന്നുവെന്നത് നിസ്തര്‍ക്കമാണ്. ഈ സ്‌കൂളിലെ ഫീസ് നിരക്ക് ഇങ്ങനെയാണ്. എല്‍.കെ.ജിയില്‍ ഒരു വര്‍ഷത്തേയ്ക്ക് 3220 രൂപയും പത്താം ക്‌ളാസില്‍ 5260 രൂപയുമാണ് ഫീസ്. പട്ടിക വിഭാഗങ്ങളില്‍നിന്നും വരുന്ന കുട്ടികള്‍ക്ക് വര്‍ഷത്തില്‍ ആയിരം രൂപ മാത്രമാണ് ഫീസ്. അതുകൊണ്ട് പുറത്തുനിന്ന് കുറച്ചു സഹായം ഇവര്‍ക്ക് ആവശ്യമാണ്. ഇതിനായി ഈ സംഘടന പണം സ്വരൂപിക്കാറുണ്ട്. ഇതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടോ സ്‌കൂളിന്റെ മാനേജുമെന്റുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടോ എനിക്ക് ഒരു ബന്ധവുമില്ല. അക്കാദിമ ഉപദേശം മാത്രമാണ് ഞാന്‍ നല്‍കുന്നത്.

ഈ സംഘടനയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് പ്രവര്‍ത്തിച്ചുവന്നിരുന്ന ആല്‍ബര്‍ട്ട് ലെയല്‍ എന്നൊരാള്‍ കൗകുന്തള എന്ന അയാളുടെ സ്വന്തം ഗ്രാമത്തില്‍ (ദേവര്‍കന്ദ്ര മണ്ഡല്‍, മഹബൂബ് നഗര്‍ ജില്ല) ഒരു സ്‌കൂള്‍ സ്ഥാപിക്കുകയും സ്വന്തം അമ്മയെ പ്രിന്‍സിപ്പളായി നിയമിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. സ്‌കൂള്‍ സ്വന്തമാക്കുകയായിരുന്നു ഇയാളുടെ ലക്ഷ്യമെന്ന് തോന്നുന്നു. ഇത് പ്രസ്തുത സംഘടനയില്‍ ചില പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങളുണ്ടാക്കി. ആര്‍ക്കുവേണമെങ്കിലും പപ്പൈയ്യപ്പെട്ട് സ്‌കൂളിനെയും കൗകന്തള സ്‌കൂളിനെയും താരതമ്യ പഠനത്തിന് വിധേയമാക്കാം.

ഈ ലെയല്‍ എന്ന വ്യക്തിയും നോട്ടിന് വോട്ട് വിവാദത്തില്‍ (രേവന്ത് റെഡ്ഢി കേസ്) മധ്യസ്ഥം വഹിച്ച ജറുസലേം മറ്റൈയ്യ എന്നയാളും പരിപൂര്‍ണാനന്ദ സ്വാമിയും ചേര്‍ന്ന് ആരോപണങ്ങള്‍ അളിച്ചുവിട്ടു. പരിപൂര്‍ണാനന്ദ സ്വാമി മദര്‍തെരേസയെ സ്ത്രീകളെ കടത്തുന്നയാള്‍ എന്ന ആരോപിച്ചയാളാണ്. ഇദ്ദേഹം പട്ടിക ജാതി, പട്ടിക വര്‍ഗ വിഭാഗത്തില്‍ പെട്ടവരോ മറ്റു പിന്നോക്ക വിഭാങ്ങളില്‍ പെട്ടവരോ ഇംഗ്‌ളീഷ് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം നേടുന്നതിന് എതിരുനില്‍ക്കുന്നയാളുമാണ്. ഇത് വളരെ അപകടരമായ പ്രവണതയാണ്.

പട്ടിക ജാതി, പട്ടിക വര്‍ഗ വിഭാഗത്തില്‍ പെട്ടവര്‍ക്ക് ഇംഗ്ഷീ വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം നേടിക്കൊടുക്കുക എന്നത് എന്റെ ജീവിത ദൗത്യമാണ്. നഗരങ്ങളിലെ കൃസ്ത്യന്‍ സ്‌കൂളുകളില്‍ സ്വന്തം മക്കളെ പഠിക്കാന്‍ വിടുന്ന ഇവര്‍ക്ക് എന്റെ നേരെ ആരോപണങ്ങള്‍ ഉന്നയിക്കാന്‍ ഒരു അവകാശവുമില്ല. ഗ്രാമീണരായ കുട്ടികള്‍ക്ക് ഇംഗ്‌ളീഷ് വിദ്യാഭ്യാസം നല്‍കുന്നതിനെതിരായ എന്തു നടപടിയും മനുഷ്യരാശിക്കെതിരായ കുറ്റകൃത്യമാണ്.

