Gang-Rape At Gun Point Of A Minor Girl By Men In Uniform In Odisha

To,

The Acting Chairperson

Odisha Human Rights Commission,

Bhubaneswar

Sub : Complaint against gang-rape at gun point of a minor girl by security personnel in uniform in Koraput district (Odisha) – enquiry by OHRC agency is requested

Respected Sir,

It is a matter of great concern that on 10th October 2017, a minor girl aged about 14 years, a student of government run Sorisapada residential school for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint by a group of four persons in security uniform in a forest area near Lenjiguda village in Potangi Police Station limit under Koraput district. This inhuman and barbaric incident has appeared in all mass electronic as well as print media, which has shocked and annoyed the concerned citizens of the Society.

As per the media report, on 10th October 2017 a minor girl of Musaguda village, studying in class IX of the school mentioned above was on her way to home from Kunduli – where she had gone to get a passport size photograph required for academic purpose. It is alleged that near a forest area at Lenjiguda during day time four security personnel in uniform dragged her at gunpoint to a nearby field and forcibly gang-raped her and dumped inside the forest. On hearing her scream, a group of villagers who were passing by the roadside rescued her. The traumatised and seriously injured victim was shifted to the nearest community health centre and from there she was shifted to the District Head-Quarters Hospital, Koraput. It is also reported that the statement of the victim girl has been recorded by the local police.

It is further a matter of concern that the complaint of such a heinous crime when reported to the nearest Potangi Police Station, the police not only refused to register a case, but also misbehaved brother of the victim.

The local villagers and Koraput MLA registered their protest against such a barbaric incident. In the meanwhile, the authorities of paramilitary forces deployed in the area for anti-naxal operation have denied involvement of their jawans in the incident, as per the source of the media.

It is a matter to be noted that on today, 11th October, the whole world is observing International Day of the Girl Child, declared by the United Nation in which India is a signatory. It is a matter of shame that on the same day we find reports of gang-rape of a minor girl by the security forces.

The reports published in the daily newspapers namely The Samaj, The New Indian Express and The Telegraph all dated 11/10/2017 may kindly be treated as prima-facie evidence in regard to the complaint.

The incident is prima-facie reveals a serious concern of human rights violations and more specifically right to life, liberty and dignity of the victim minor girl. The circumstances prima-facie indicate that the police can’t investigate into the matter independently – free from prejudices. Thus the enquiry/investigation by the own agency of this Commission may be deemed as appropriate.

Therefore, we request the Commission to admit this complaint and considering the gravity and nature of the case, the Director, investigation- wing of OHRC may kindly be entrusted the investigation into the matter, immediate and interim order be passed for best and higher treatment of the victim minor girl and amount of rupees 50 lakhs may kindly be awarded as compensation in favor of the victim minor girl and stringent penal punishments as well as departmental actions against the offenders and the local police, may be kindly be ordered and obliged.

Yours sincerely,

Deba Ranjan Biswapriya Kanungo

General Secretary Advocate and HRA

Ganatantrik Adhikar Suraksha Sangathan

Address: 2122, Sabar Sahi Lane, Budheswari Colony, Bhubaneswar – 6

P.S: The complaint has been registered by the honorable Commission number 4751/2017. More complaints also came on same incident. Finally the Commission heard the matter and passed an order immediately. In its order the Commission has asked for a report from Addl. DG of Police, Human Rights Protection Cell; SC and ST department within 7 days. The Commission also directed the Superintendent of District Head-quarter Hospital, Koraput to provide best health care to the victim and also directed him to place the report within seven days.

Immediately, the villagers of Koraput blockade the National Hightway 26 in protest against inactiveness of the police in arresting the Jawans involved in the crime. Such blockade continued for 36 hours and finally lifted today. Yesterday, several human rights organisations and students front did protest on this incident in Bhubaneswar and outside Koraput.

Even at this hour none of the Jawans have been arrested.

12th October, 2017 11pm