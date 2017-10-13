All I need is a rope

And a fan

To end a life

In a civilisation filled with curse.

But I can not do it

Carrying the crime

Of being born as human.

When I talk to the waves

Splashing in front of me

Or when I talk to the clouds

Moving softly like music

From a composition of Beethoven

Lifting my heart and head

Towards the height of the clouds

And when I talk to the ripples

Of a stream in a forest

Irrigating the desert of my heart

How I wish I could do the same

With human beings.

But I cannot do that

For the crime

Of being born as human.

Between a small pebble of life

Within my time, space and word

And my unending thirst for life

With dreams that remain universal

Cherished and nurtured

Unfinished and shattered

By the eyes that conquer a world

Carrying the burden of crime

Of being born as human.

Some see my body

And its physical gestures

Some see my heart

And its pouring rain of emotions

Some see my mind

The one with broken wings

And some refuse to see me

While some see my works

Without seeing me.

An unseen existence

Brings more joy

Than being seen

In a crowd which is guilty

Of being born as human.

The desire of existence

Is not any more longer

Than the length of the rope

Hanging under a fan.

But there is no escape

From this journey

In the midst of wilderness

For the simple truth

Of being born as human.

That fire is not within me

It is just all around me

And I hear the cries

Of those burnt and half burnt

Stretching out their arms for help

Without realising their crime

Of being born as human.

No God can punish more

And no God can save.

This walk can only be beautiful

With a determined act of walking

The destination can be empty

But those who walk

Need not feel guilty

For their crime

Of being born as human.

K.P Sasi is a film maker, writer, activist and cartoonist. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com