All I need is a rope
And a fan
To end a life
In a civilisation filled with curse.
But I can not do it
Carrying the crime
Of being born as human.
When I talk to the waves
Splashing in front of me
Or when I talk to the clouds
Moving softly like music
From a composition of Beethoven
Lifting my heart and head
Towards the height of the clouds
And when I talk to the ripples
Of a stream in a forest
Irrigating the desert of my heart
How I wish I could do the same
With human beings.
But I cannot do that
For the crime
Of being born as human.
Between a small pebble of life
Within my time, space and word
And my unending thirst for life
With dreams that remain universal
Cherished and nurtured
Unfinished and shattered
By the eyes that conquer a world
Carrying the burden of crime
Of being born as human.
Some see my body
And its physical gestures
Some see my heart
And its pouring rain of emotions
Some see my mind
The one with broken wings
And some refuse to see me
While some see my works
Without seeing me.
An unseen existence
Brings more joy
Than being seen
In a crowd which is guilty
Of being born as human.
The desire of existence
Is not any more longer
Than the length of the rope
Hanging under a fan.
But there is no escape
From this journey
In the midst of wilderness
For the simple truth
Of being born as human.
That fire is not within me
It is just all around me
And I hear the cries
Of those burnt and half burnt
Stretching out their arms for help
Without realising their crime
Of being born as human.
No God can punish more
And no God can save.
This walk can only be beautiful
With a determined act of walking
The destination can be empty
But those who walk
Need not feel guilty
For their crime
Of being born as human.
K.P Sasi is a film maker, writer, activist and cartoonist. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com
