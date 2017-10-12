Civil Advocacy Groups Disappointed By Supreme Court Order On Muslim Ban 2.0

Civil advocacy groups are disappointed at the Supreme Court order on Muslim Ban 2.0. The Supreme Court of the United States Tuesday (Oct 10) issued an order in Trump vs. International Refugee Assistance Project dismissing the case from its docket. The case had been before the Court after a lower court blocked the President’s second attempt to impose a Muslim ban. The Supreme Court’s order Tuesday dismissed the government’s appeal as moot, since part of President’s Trump’s ban expired two weeks ago.

This order returns attention in the case to the Maryland district court, where the plaintiffs in International Refugee Assistance Project case have already moved for a court order blocking the President’s third Muslim ban before it goes fully into effect on October 18.

The Supreme Court’s order does not affect the pending challenges to the new ban; nor does it apply to Trump vs. Hawaii, the case from the 9th Circuit, which blocked the refugee ban, a partial version of which expires in two weeks, in addition to blocking the now-expired travel ban.

In response to the Supreme Court decision the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Asian Americans Advancing Justice, and the National Immigration Law Center, issued statements expressing their disappointment.

Avideh Moussavian, Senior Policy Attorney at the National Immigration Law Center, said the Supreme Court order doesn’t change the chaos and confusion suffered by our communities when traveling under the Trump administration.

“While the court didn’t issue a decision on the merits of the ban, we continue to fully believe that this iteration of the Muslim ban — like prior versions — is unlawful and unconstitutional. In doing so, the court was highlighting that this was a procedural decision,” Moussavian said.

The National Immigration Law Center is exclusively dedicated to defending and advancing the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their families. Its mission is grounded in the belief that every American-and aspiring American-should have the opportunity to fulfill their full potential regardless of where they were born or how much money they have.

Elica Vafaie, Staff Attorney at Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said called on everyone who wants to challenge these hateful Muslim Bans to join us in Washington, D.C. on October 18th.

“Regardless of the decision of the Supreme Court, the current Muslim Ban continues to cause real harm to Muslim immigrants and refugees every day. This administration has made multiple attempts to ban Muslims through Executive Orders, proclamations, and administrative policies. We have been here before with Japanese internment and the Chinese Exclusion Act, and we will not be silent,” Vafaie said.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice is a national affiliation of five leading organizations advocating for the civil and human rights of Asian Americans and other underserved communities to promote a fair and equitable society for all. The affiliation’s members are: Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus (San Francisco), Advancing Justice – AAJC (Washington, D.C.), Advancing Justice – Los Angeles, Advancing Justice – Atlanta, and Advancing Justice – Chicago.

Gadeir Abbas, Senior Litigation Attorney at CAIR National, said that we will be in court on Monday to stop the latest attempt to ban Muslim communities.

“The fight is not over and we are not giving up. We will continue to fight the new Muslim Ban, both in the lower courts and in the streets. We have been fighting the discriminatory and un-American actions of the Trump administration since day one and we will continue to hold the president and others accountable,” Abbas said.

The CAIR is America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims, and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.

CNN reported that Tuesday’s order of the Supreme Court has increased the possibility that the justices will not hear a challenge to the President’s March executive order this term.

First, the court dismissed a Maryland case in which a district court had temporarily blocked a key provision of the March order that halted travel from six Muslim-majority countries, the CNN said adding:

“The justices noted that the provision of the travel ban had expired and that the case no longer presents “a live case or controversy.” The court said it expressed “no views on the merits” of the case. The court did not act, however, on a separate and broader injunction in a related case brought by the state of Hawaii. That case dealt not only with a ban on travel from six Muslim majority countries, but also a ban on refugees.

“The Tuesday decision means that Hawaii’s case — which dealt with both travelers and refugee admissions — remains alive, at least for the moment. The justices will most likely only turn to that case after October 24, when the refugee provision of the March executive order also expires.

Trump’s Justice Department has argued that both cases should be dismissed, as new travel restrictions announced by the administration are set to go into effect on October 18.”

Abdus Sattar Ghazali is the Chief Editor of the Journal of America (www.journalofamerica.net) email: asghazali2011 (@) gmail.com