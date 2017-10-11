Linking Of Aadhaar To Heartbeat: A Positive Step

I linked my Aadhaar to my PAN card.

Then I linked my PAN card to my bank account.

Then I linked my Aadhaar to my bank account.

Then I linked my Aadhaar to my tax return.

Then I linked my Aadhaar to my LPG gas connection.

Then I linked my Aadhaar to my mobile phone.

Then the Government issued a decree ordering

that all persons must link their Aadhaar to their heartbeat

within three months or face discontinuation of the heartbeat.

Unfortunately, I was not able to link my Aadhaar to my heartbeat

on the Central Cardio-Monitoring System

due to technical glitches and the monumental pile-up

so my heartbeat was discontinued and I died

on DD/MM/YYYY termination time: 06:04:32.

Now, looking back from heaven or hell or wherever,

I contemplate the 23,482,154 persons who died like me

for failure to comply with the edict

and I scan the voices of well-paid apologists—

TV pundits, newspaper columnists, sociologists—

who claim the Aadhaar-Cardio linkage

was a bold, courageous, totally justified experiment

that will yield many long-term benefits, just like demonetisation,

even though the Aadhaar-Cardio Program did cause some

“inconvenience to the common man”

just like demonetisation which also killed countless people

through job loss, wrecked businesses, shattered lives, cash-starved farms,

lack of food and medicine.

Up here or down here

in heaven or hell or wherever,

there is no Aadhaar

there is no PAN

there is no heartbeat

there is no inconvenience to the common man (or woman)

except the dread of having to go back to join the sheeple.

NOTE: Neither the Indian Government nor UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has issued a directive requiring each person to link his or her Aadhaar card number with specific bodily functions (circulatory, excretory, pulmonary, reproductive, etc.), to the best of my knowledge. This piece is purely a work of fiction. There is no undue cause for alarm as yet.

FACT: Mobile phone companies in India in recent weeks have been sending menacing, illegitimate text messages to their customers warning them to register their Aadhaar number with the mobile phone company or face deactivation of service. (“As per Government directive, it is mandatory to link Aadhaar with your mobile number. Visit your nearest mobile retail outlet/retailer now.”) A high court or the Supreme Court has yet to decide whether the mobile phone companies can force you to provide them with your fingerprints (“Your mobile service provider insisting on linking Aadhar? It’s illegitimate if not illegal”. India Today, October 5, 2017 (http://indiatoday.intoday.in/story/aadhaar-mobile-service-provider/1/1061878.html) If the Supreme Court approves the telecom companies’ demand, expect long lines outside the mobile phone companies’ retail outlets—lines that may dwarf the lethal crowds gathered outside banks due to Modi’s immoral demonetisation disaster which killed 150 people and probably thousands more.

Walt Gelles, an American writer currently living in India, is the author of Options: The Alternative Cancer Therapy Book (Penguin Random House/Avery) and has published articles at GlobalResearch.ca, OpEdNews, and other websites.