At The Core Of America’s Sickness Lies A Potential Healing Of The Human Spirit

Beyond the core sickness of America’s cultural and societal life, personified by such illnesses that riddle America’s collective body, like: the .1% who perpetually erode the overall health and well-being of the other 99%; the massive structural racism, political and economic inequality, gender injustices, violated constitutional First Amendment Freedom of Speech rights; there lies a potential healing of the nation’s social consciousness and awakening of the peoples personal responsibilities to one another. Thanks to San Francisco’s ex-49er quarterback, #7, Colin Kaepernick this illness and its healing have come to be known as the NFL’s Take-A-Knee Protest Movement. But, in truth, it might better be called Take-A-Care Movement.

Every healing always begins with all the toxins and poisons rising to the surface, waiting first to be identified, then lanced and cleansed, like President Trump’s demonization of all NFL athletes who continue to Take-a-Knee, Raise-a-Fist or Lock-Arms to show their defiance and solidarity against all the thuggery that Trump, his administration, the NFL’s billionaire tycoon owners and mass corporate media bosses continue to do to assert their power and foist their control over the NFL’s football players and everyone and everything else in American life.

Lines are everywhere being drawn in the sand by the likes of those like Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboy’s billionaire owner, who contributed over a million dollars to Donald Trump and has signed contracts in the past with players guilty of everything from violence against women to even attempted murder, whose team once even earned for itself the nickname America’s Team. Jones, who never served in the military, nevertheless has threatened to take action against any of his players who in any way show disrespect to the American Flag during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner anthem, stating, in a thuggish bully manner, “If we disrespect the flag then we won’t play. Period. You Understand?” (“NFL Owners and ESPN Bosses Are Showing Which Side They Are On”, David Zirin, The Nation, 10/10/2017).

Trump, himself, has created his own alt-right BDS Movement, calling upon all football fans to walk out of stadiums whenever and wherever NFL players assume any act of protest during the playing of the national anthem. Trump knows, full-well, that the goal of every BDS Movement is intended to cause advertisers and financial institutions to divest their monetary investments and contributions to whatever the cause in question.

Jemele Hill, the host of the 6PM ESPN Sports Center also knows this as well. It was Jemele Hill who tweeted back in late September, when Trump withdrew his invitation to Stephen Curry and the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors to attend a White House ceremony in their honor, but then withdrew his invite when Curry and the Warriors begged off. Ms. Hill tweeted, “You can’t be uninvited to something you weren’t going to anyway.” It was Hill who again later made a similar suggestion as Trump made to America’s sports fans to remember that, “the key is the advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about J.J’s (Jerry Jones) statement boycott his advertisers.” (Jemele Hall twitter.com/SoundCheckMama, 8 Oct, 2017).

Yet in spite of Trump’s unprofessional proselytizing against the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment Freedom of Speech protections to America’s sports fans, Trump has yet to be brought up on impeachment charges; whereas Jemele Hill has been subsequently suspended for two weeks for violating the multi-billion dollar global media giant ESPN’s so-called social media policy.

In the weeks that have followed Trump’s Tirade to “Fire or Suspend” all players who protest, two separate National Anthem singers have joined the protest and took a knee. In Detroit, during the Detroit Lions-Atlanta Falcons game, singer Rico Lavelle ended his performance by taking a knee on the field and raising his fist high in the air as a small segment of fans booed; while, in Tennessee, during the Tennessee Titans-Seattle Seahawks game, singer Meghan LInsey also took a knee after finishing her song as the Titans and Seahawk teams remained in their locker rooms for the take-a-knee performance.

As of Week Five in the NFL’s current football schedule, various NFL players continue to speak truth to power about their protest while Trump continues to up the ante and escalate the tension by threatening to cut NFL tax breaks if players continue to kneel or protest in other ways during the national anthem. When Vice President Mike Pence made his transparent PR stunt at Trump’s suggestion, and walked out of the recent Indianapolis Colts-San Francisco 49er’s game, 49er Strong Safety Eric Reid commented, “This is what systemic oppression looks like.”

For the second week, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishad Matthew stayed in the locker room during the anthem along with Miami Dolphins players Michael Thomas, Julius Thomas and Kenny Stills, in spite of the fact that Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, said his players should all stand for the anthem. While The New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon took a knee as well with his team mate, linebacker Keenan Robinson standing nearby with a raised fist while the Los Angeles Chargers team on the opposite side of the field stood for the anthem. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions owner Martha ‘Firestone’ Ford, while decrying President Trump’s harsh “Fire or Suspend” tirade, Ford also sought to buy off players taking a knee in exchange for her donating money to whatever charitable cause the players chose if they did not take a knee during the anthem. The disparity that has been revealed on all sides of the argument conveys the serious fractured fault lines that run the gamut of American culture.

One NFL executive calls the protest, “an impossible distraction for NFL football teams”. Yet, in so doing, the executive tellingly reveals how ignorant, if not self-serving, many American football owners, coaching staff, players and their fan base alike are towards the readily apparent, for all who have eyes to see, how widespread is the sickness of America’s institutionalized racism and conservative streak as wide as it is deep. The same football executive underscored how widespread this collective blindness is among the people when he commented, “Football energy is definitely going into it (i.e the protest) every week on something that’s completely outside of the job you’re supposed to be doing” (Yahoo Sports, Oct 9th 2017, Charles Robinson, “Why the NFL’s protest feud with President Trump Has become and ‘impossible distraction’ for teams”)

Such ignorance is epitomized by such NFL legends as Mike Ditka, former legendary coach of the Chicago Bears, Pro Football Hall of Famer and sports analyst for ESPN. In a recent interview with Jim Gray’s Westwood One’s Monday Night Football pregame show, Ditka said,”I don’t believe there has been any oppression in the United States in the last 100 years that I know of….All of a sudden it’s become a big deal now, about oppression.” Ditka further added, “Now maybe I’m not watching it as carefully as other people.”

Otis Wilson, who once played for Ditka, quickly disagreed, saying, “Well, I guess if he walked in a black man’s shoes he would understand….that all lives matter, and the rules are not level for everybody. Let’s say the average Joe on the street doesn’t have a platform. Colin Kaepernick has a platform, so he used his platform. That’s his right. Everybody has rights. So don’t knock somebody for when they use it and how they use it because it was against the laws or against the rules…This is America. You should be free to do what you want to do and leave it at that. Is America a lot easier than being in another country somewhere? Yes it is. But, on the other hand, being a black man, there’s a lot of things you can’t do. Not being black, he (Ditka) doesn’t understand that.”

Joe Namath, Former Hall of Famer and one-time quarterback for the New York Jets, further advised those like Mike Ditka to look up the meaning of oppression and they will understand that it’s obviously taking place.” Yet Ditka continued to dig himself into an even deeper hole when he further argued in his interview with Westwood One, that “Americans should be “color blind”. When asked by Jim Gray, “Would it be your policy that either you stand for the national anthem or you don’t play?”, Ditka responded, “Yes! I don’t care who you are, or how much money you make. If you don’t respect our country, then you shouldn’t be in this country playing football. Go to another country and play football. If you had to go somewhere else to try to play the sport, you wouldn’t have a job. So that would be my take. If you can’t respect the flag and the country, then you don’t respect what this is all about. So I would say, adios!” (ESPN.com “Mike Ditka. “There has been no oppressions in U.S. in last 100 years, Westwood One’s Monday Night Football pregame show)

When Ditka was heard by this writer to utter those last words, he was flabbergasted and thrown back to those days of the Civil Rights Movement and Vietnam War and their protests that raged on at the time. Back then, this writer and other likeminded ones found themselves accosted by those like Ditka who also declared, “If you don’t respect what the flag and all this is about then adios, mother fucker! LOVE IT OR LEAVE IT BABY!” Wow, the more things change the more they seem to remain the same!

A deep-seated sickness clearly lies at America’s core that once again has been dredged up by all the ignorance, hatred and mean-spiritedness that the Take-A-Knee protest movement continues to draw to the surface of the American body pustule that is crying out to be lanced and healed. It’s the same economic, political, militaristic, societal sickness that treats all humans, the earth and all its non-human beings as if they were nothing more than commodities to be bought and sold, used and abused however the .1% so chooses, and the other 99% are prepared to go along with it. Since America’s birth, this sickness never has been properly treated, especially regarding what the indigenous peoples of the America’s know we all have been put here to do and what they repeatedly continue to call all our attention to when they conclude every important thought of life with the uttered phrase All My Relations; meant to call to the listener’s attention that everything in this life – humans, rivers, mountains, trees, animals, insects and so on – is a respected relation and so has the same inviolate rights as us all and so is to be equally cared for.

America’s core sickness still prevents it from grasping this simple fact of life, and further grasping what indigenous peoples really mean when they speak of this life and the Creator who made it all, as The Great Mystery; a mystery so great that we humans can never really fully know it, but can only wonder about in total awe and reverence about what it all means and try to stay humble in the process.

In America, as it is in every country that suffers from this same core sickness, the issues differ but the same malady of the human spirit remains. Whether the issue is taking a knee on a football field, speaking out against war, gun violence or multitude of other heinous violence to humans, the earth, and all other living things, it is always the same. Donald Trump and those of his ilk are aligned against all those who don’t think like them. But the other 99% don’t represent a solid block of resistance either. There are always multitudes of sheep, goats, lackeys, do-nothings, ignoramuses and the fearful who are never prepared to take a stand against anything that might jeopardize their “I’m Okay Jack status.

And so the protests come and go: the Occupy Movement against Wall Street; the BDS Movement against Israel’s Apartheid against the Palestinians; the many movements against guns, land mines, nuclear weapons and on and on. But maybe, just maybe, the NFL’s Take-A-Knee Movement, started by Colin Kaepernick will jar open the door just enough to allow a whole lot of other things to come to the surface in need of healing in this mad, mad, crazy world.

Jerome Irwin is a freelance writer and author of “The Wild Gentle Ones; A Turtle Island Odyssey” (www.turtle-island-odyssey.com), a three volume account of his travels as a spiritual sojourner, during the 1960’s, 70’s & 80’s, among Native American & First Nation peoples in North America. It encompasses the Indigenous Spiritual Renaissance & Liberation Movements that emerged throughout North America during the civil rights era. In addition to being a long-time political activist and organizer, Irwin has authored over the years a number of environmental, political, cultural, spiritual articles with special emphasis on Native Americans, First Nations, Australian aboriginals, and native peoples of Israel, Gaza, Palestine and Syria. Irwin also is the publisher of The Wild Gentle Press.