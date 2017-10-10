My Thoughts

My deepest fear is that I will simply die one day

Crying for what might have been

The earth will be free of carrying my burden

And there will be no trace of my passing

What use such a life?

That one lives and one dies

Yet there is nothing to show that either happened!

Nothing was changed

No oppression relieved

No ideas ignited

No lives touched

Nothing!!

Just that I had lived

And now I am dead

Chase your dream and know

Dreams want to be caught

To live, the dream must come true

Until then it is only a dream

I walked alone through the desert

I walked alone by the ocean

I walked alone through the forest

I walked alone on the mountain

For I was born to die

But I was not born to die without meaning

I was given the chance to make what meaning I desired

For that is what would define me when I was gone

I ask myself, ‘What did I do?’

What more could I have done?

For in the end it was not about others

It was about me.

Mirza Yawar Baig is based in Hyderabad, India and is the founder and President of Yawar Baig & Associates; an international leadership consulting organization. He can be reached at yawar@yawarbaig.com