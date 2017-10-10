Disability Rights Activist Malini Chib Gets Award

Many may not know that world cerebral palsy day was celebrated on Friday October 6. It is a movement of people with ‘ cerebral palsy’ and their families, and their organisations which support them in 52 countries. It’s vision is to ensure that children and adults with CP ( cerebral palsy) have same rights, accesses and opportunities as anyone else in society.

Brief account

As Robyn Cummins world CP manager explains :

” Cerebral palsy is the most common physical disability in childhood and is one of the least understood. There are over 17 million people living with CP and 350 million families, friends and supporters who care about them” .

( www.disabled-world.com: awareness) The project was launched by Cerebral Palsy Alliance (Australia) and United Cerebral Palsy (USA) in 2012.

Condition

CP is a disability that effects movement and posture. It is a common disability in childhood. It is a life long condition that has no cure as of now. People assume that this affected by CP are same but each one has unique type of disability. This may also be associated with profound mental disability or epilepsy. The condition may continue life- long and the person needs support.

According to a report in The Health site, there is a ray of hope as stem cell therapy may help many kids in curing this condition ( debjani Arora, October 6 2017).

Award to Indian

On the occasion, the first global cerebral palsy day award was conferred on Malini Chib, disability rights activist and author from Adapt ( formerly the spastic society of India). The award recognises works of projects or campaign that have achieved the progress of CP persons and their families at national and international levels. Chib also has cerebral palsy and is the author of ‘ one Little Finger’ . The film ‘ margarita with a straw’ is based on her life .

(Source : www.kracktivist.org ‘ Malini Chib disability rights activist- honored …October 7 2017) .

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere