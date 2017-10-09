World heritage site
Tall structure in marble white
Wonderful sight!
Wah Taj!
Epitome of labourers skill
Fulfilling King’s will
With days and nights of toil
Wah Taj!
The indelible mark of love
Expression of lovers behoove
A rare present to bestow
Wah Taj!
Removing from travel booklet
The imposing citadel bright
Cannot fool the tourist
Wah Taj!
Notes
Wah …Taj ! From an ad of broke bond tea
Taj Mahal removed from UP tourism list indianexpress.com , 3 – 10 – 2017
Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere
