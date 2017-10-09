There are no breaking news at the moment

Wah! … Taj!

in Arts/Literature by October 9, 2017

 

taj-mahal

World heritage site
Tall structure in marble white
Wonderful sight!
Wah Taj!

Epitome of labourers skill
Fulfilling King’s will
With days and nights of toil
Wah Taj!

The indelible mark of love
Expression of lovers behoove
A rare present to bestow
Wah Taj!

Removing from travel booklet
The imposing citadel bright
Cannot fool the tourist
Wah Taj!

Notes

Wah …Taj ! From an ad of broke bond tea

Taj Mahal removed from UP tourism list indianexpress.com , 3 – 10 – 2017

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere

Tags:

Leave a Reply