Gay, Slut, Hunk

A boy often falling over other boys

Having a big company of girls

Trying to be a classical dancer

Hands used to move like waves of a sea

Giving everything the perfect texture

Had Rabindranath, Had Rituparno

Girls spending their time with coffee mugs

Discussing about the hunky boys

Busy in revealing the underwear

Alongwith the serpentine biceps

Talks having the word “sexy” for the hunks

While “gay” for that male dancer

Their talks often had the masala of “slut”

To figuratively analyse the revealing woman

They themselves had painted lips

With desires to kiss the hunk, for anything

Yet when they used to see the male dancer

Often pointed their painted fingers with sharp nooks

To say, “I think he is a gay, eww” and then their mark

Mark like a comma in a line, the giggling

Hot for the hunk, slut for the revealing girl, gay for the dancer

That was the phenomenon of the whole college

Where they used to read Samuel Beckett

But never tried to search the Godot

Because they had accepted Godot isn’t there

Just like they have categoriesed individuals

One who falls over boys, curious over a female dress

Has an interest towards classical dance

Vocal cords having the texture of a flute

Is a “Gay”, keeping all his emotions aside!

While the constant failing hunk

Showing all his bravery when comes to flirt

Is “a hot hunk” with whistles around

World is being eaten by this timid brain

Where everything fails to move

Slut, gay, hunk are no more words

Dissolving like a poison it is killing emotions

Where the stance of a boy has to be a signature

Of what his shy and pure emotion echoes

Where the crotch decides what the girl is

A slut or a normal girl, which is a venom

What lies beneath the mantle of the dancers heart

What is living in the mind of that ‘slut shamed girl’

Never opens, because we are the ruptued bolt

With a symbol of rigidity marking our forehead.

About the work: It is a poem on the suffering of a prostitute in her personal life.

Kabir Deb was born in Haflong and completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Karimganj. After that completed his Graduation and Masters from Assam University, Assam. His work has been published in ‘To be my Valentine’ edition of Hall of Poets, Reviews Magazine, Bhor Foundation, Different Truths Magazine.

Copyright – Kabir Deb