A collection of quotes From Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd’s Speeches
SC/ST/OBCs are nationalists, What About Narendra Modi’s Big Brothers’ Capital. How many jobs they get in that capital?—-Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
Minorities are nationalists, What about Amith Shaw’s Industrialists? – Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
How many minorities get jobs in his private empire?—Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
Foot Soldiers Are Nationalists, Why their brothers and sisters do not get jobs in that private companies?—Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
Constables have died to protect Vedanta everywhere, How many Jobs their children got in that company?-Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
All productive castes are nationalist, What about the top consuming castes? Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
Why the Private sector is locked up for the Children of wealth Producers? Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
Is not De-monetization greatest Social Smuggling of India?—Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
Why The Modi’s Big Brothers got more money now than Ever Before? Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
Dear Banias my pen will write from my grave also—Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
Read, Write and Fight–Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd
Dear Iliah, its not Banias that are the cause of evils in Andhra society. There are two bigger castes one that belong to CBN and another that belong to YS Jagan that are playing havoc. Please declare war against them and every one will join you. Banis in AP are already weak and do no harm to thers.