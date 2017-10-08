There are no breaking news at the moment

Dear Banias My Pen Will Write From My Grave Also: Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

in Annihilate Caste by October 8, 2017

JAIPUR, INDIA - JANUARY 28: Activist and author Kancha Ilaiah speaks at Jaipur Literature Festival in Jaipur on Monday. (Photo by Ramesh Sharma/India Today Group/Getty Images)

A collection of quotes From Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd’s Speeches

SC/ST/OBCs are nationalists, What About Narendra Modi’s Big Brothers’ Capital. How many jobs they get in that capital?—-Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Minorities are nationalists, What about Amith Shaw’s Industrialists? – Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

How many minorities get jobs in his private empire?—Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Foot Soldiers Are Nationalists, Why their brothers and sisters do not get jobs in that private companies?—Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Constables have died to protect Vedanta everywhere, How many Jobs their children got in that company?-Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

All productive castes are nationalist, What about the top consuming castes? Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Why the Private sector is locked up for the Children of wealth Producers? Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Is not De-monetization greatest Social Smuggling of India?—Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Why The Modi’s Big Brothers got more money now than Ever Before? Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Dear Banias my pen will write from my grave also—Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Read, Write and Fight–Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Tags:

One Comment

  1. An helpless Indian says:
    October 8, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Dear Iliah, its not Banias that are the cause of evils in Andhra society. There are two bigger castes one that belong to CBN and another that belong to YS Jagan that are playing havoc. Please declare war against them and every one will join you. Banis in AP are already weak and do no harm to thers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply