A collection of quotes From Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd’s Speeches

SC/ST/OBCs are nationalists, What About Narendra Modi’s Big Brothers’ Capital. How many jobs they get in that capital?—-Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Minorities are nationalists, What about Amith Shaw’s Industrialists? – Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

How many minorities get jobs in his private empire?—Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Foot Soldiers Are Nationalists, Why their brothers and sisters do not get jobs in that private companies?—Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Constables have died to protect Vedanta everywhere, How many Jobs their children got in that company?-Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

All productive castes are nationalist, What about the top consuming castes? Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Why the Private sector is locked up for the Children of wealth Producers? Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Is not De-monetization greatest Social Smuggling of India?—Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Why The Modi’s Big Brothers got more money now than Ever Before? Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Dear Banias my pen will write from my grave also—Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd

Read, Write and Fight–Kancha Ilaiah Shepherd