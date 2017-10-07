The last drop

Bought from your wine shop

Can’t save my crop

I shall attempt to cry

Fast and bold eye drop

Without a funded irrigation

I shall sell again

My harvest without a red bell

From my farm

Beneath the well

Watching those eyes burn

Even when few clouds assist

And few turn soft pillows

Making it my debt

I am the last crop

Extreme labour is flop

Eating excreta manufactures

The bonus drop

For the heartless and the press

None left to resist

World media towards the right

Where its fresh excreta

Dawn repeatedly files

The oppressed draught

Of highlighted governance

And well-planned agriculture

With bone-beneath-root manures.

About the work:

The piece is a satirical take on the current state of farmers in India and the politics revolving around them.

Short Bio:

Born on 1988 in a small town of Silchar, Assam, India. Daipayan Nair is freelance writer/columnist, poet, fiction writer and essayist. His works have been published in a lot of printed anthologies and online poetry journals like The Poetry Breakfast, The Galway Review, Tuck Magazine, 1947 Literary Journal, Duane’s PoeTree Blog etc. He was recently awarded The Reuel International Poetry Prize 2016. His works have been translated in quite a few languages. He has also got a book to his name. His first collection of poems is named ‘The Frost’ which was released in 2015. His recent publication is a co-authored anthology of poems titled ‘THE VIRTUAL REALITY’ which was released at the end of 2016. Currently he is working on his upcoming project, a detailed poetry book on the new poetry form ‘Tideling’ titled ‘Parallelism’ to be published by the end of 2017.