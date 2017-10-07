The battle against Donald Trump and his sycophants is a battle against evil. It is a battle against the dark side of the human mind. It is a battle for human survival. It must now begin with all intensity.

The word “Evil” as originally defined by the Abrahamic religions has left the Western vernacular.

Time to bring it back in answer to this question:

Are Trump and his sycophants persons of evil?

We can observe Axial Age human history as a battle of good struggling to overcome evil. Too often; evil has come out the winner. Human suffering of immense proportion has then been the result.

By definition evil is the manifestation of the dark side of the human being. Evil people are people who have succumbed to their dark side.

We have a “dark side” American Congress that is self-serving and corrupt. They are placing Americans in danger nationally and internationally.

We have a “dark side” American President. His many malicious tweets, pictures of him doing a sword dance in Riyadh and his throwing paper towels in San Juan only begin to describe him.

This NY Times Piece says it all.

Also read

David Leonhardt Gun Money The Swamp

Back to Abrahamic belief:

A few words from Jeremiah are in order:

Jeremiah 17:9

“The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked. Who can know it?”

Jeremiah’s words ring true today. They describe what is going on in Washington. In modern terminology we have words and expressions like neurotic, psychotic, aggressive, possessive, selfish, deceptive, mean spirited, ego centric, dishonest, power hungry, narcissistic.

The payback for our national psychosis extends far beyond the President’s tweets, a silly sword dance in Riyadh or the throwing of paper towels to survivors after a hurricane.

Here we are talking about a sixth extinction possibility.

Read this book by emeritus professor John Scales Avery.

If you want to know more about him, click below.

Interview With John Scales Avery

If you continue to have doubts, read my book which is available email gratis in Microsoft Word and PDF as seen on

http://www.inquiryabraham.com/new-book.html

Let me repeat; Homo sapiens is heading toward extinction.

The American President, his aides and the Congress have no recognition of this. In fact, they have become a force for acceleration. Read what has taken place since the election:

48 Environmental Rules on the Way Out Under Trump

Each of us must understand that acts of rebellion, however futile they appear in the moment, are not wasted.

We must oppose these evil people with every ounce of energy we have. Our children, our grandchildren and our great grandchildren will be asking; where were you?

David Anderson brings together a wide range of interests in his writings, namely; theology, history, evolutionary anthropology, philosophy, geopolitics, and economics.

He has written three books. A fourth referred to above is near completion.

It is about the need for a geo political, social, religious, economic paradigm shift for human survival. It calls for a radically different understanding of the relationship of Homo sapiens to Planet earth and the cosmos. It challenges the implicit ecological legitimacy of our political, social, religious, and economic institutions. It makes recommendations as to how they can be restructured.