“We Shall Not Be Moved”

[Moreover] Massachusetts’ overall economy is the best in the United States, according to an analysis of federal economic statistics by Governing magazine.

Governing didn’t analyze the reasons for Massachusetts’ success. However, the state’s economic metrics in recent years have consistently outpaced those of the country as a whole, on the strength of sectors such as technology, biotechnology, health care, and financial and other professional services. – From Does Massachusetts have the best economy of any state?…

Pennsylvania was put on notice Thursday that it faces another credit downgrade and higher borrowing costs if it does not improve its deficit-ridden finances.

The sharply worded warning by Standard and Poor’s that suggested state government is guilty of financial mismanagement came amid a six-day-old stalemate as lawmakers tussle over how to pay for a $32 billion spending package. They face a midnight Monday deadline for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to make a decision on the main appropriations bill on his desk.

Pennsylvania has struggled with an entrenched post-recession deficit, and credit downgrades in 2012 through 2014 have left it with among the nation’s lowest credit ratings. – From – From Deficit-Ridden Pennsylvania Warned of Another Hit to Credit …

MA is proof that we can provide for all, but only if we fight like all get out against bigotry, racism and other sorts of social/ideological ills, especially the sorts created by anger, fear and hatred of the presumed “other”! And we need to remain forever vigilant so we don’t slip into wrongful ways…If we can do this pattern here in MA, so can other states and countries, especially if the Federal branches of government quit wasting money in ways that this information shows:

How Were the FY2017 Pie Chart Figures Determined?

“Current military” includes Dept. of Defense ($586 billion) and the military portion ($182 billion) from other departments as noted in current military box above. “Past military” represents veterans’ benefits plus 80% of the interest on the debt.* For further explanation, please go to warresisters.org.

These figures are from an analysis of detailed tables in the Analytical Perspectives book of the Budget of the United States Government, Fiscal Year 2017. The figures are Federal funds, which do not include Trust funds — such as Social Security — that are raised and spent separately from income taxes.

What you pay (or don’t pay) by April 18, 2016, goes to the Federal funds portion of the budget. The government practice of combining Trust and Federal funds began during the Vietnam War, thus making the human needs portion of the budget seem larger and the military portion smaller.

*Analysts differ on how much of the debt stems from the military; other groups estimate 50% to 60%. We use 80% because we believe if there had been no military spending most (if not all) of the national debt would have been eliminated. …



Pentagon Spending vs. Security

Presidential campaigns magnify the cries for more military spending. Candidates ignore the facts and declare “the military has been gutted.” They one-up each other on who will be the strongest commander in chief. The graph shows military spending at its highest levels since World War II despite recent declines. Look at what trillions of dollars and endless war have bought, then pledge to take at least one action below.

• Steady growth in terrorism over the last decade, with the highest number of deaths in countries the U.S. was “helping” — Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan

• 50 million refugees or internally displaced people due to conflict and violence — the most since World War II

• 100 million barrels of oil per year burned by U.S. military equipment, releasing millions of tons of pollutants

• Major human rights violations, including detention without trial, torture, expanded U.S. government surveillance, and racial profiling.

Sources: Costs of War Project: , watson.brown.edu/costsofwar; “The Military Assault on Global Climate” by Patricia Hynes

– From Where Your Income Tax Money Really Goes – War Resisters League