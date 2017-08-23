Walls! Fascinating walls!

Different textures, colours, sizes

Conveying different feelings

And countless thoughts

Brick walls enclosing the lives of elites

Cemented walls protecting cozy lives

Marble walls with pearls engraved Exposing accumulated wealth saved

Mud walls with cow dung smeared

Worn out and dilapidated

Protecting tired labourers

From heat or cold or rains

Nailed walls bearing framed paintings

Hiding constructors toil and blood

Shining with ecstatic designs

Arranged by Mason’s daily wagers

But even China’s great Wall

Couldn’t save Qin dynasty fall

Berlin Wall had to crumble

Bowing to Germans will

Gramsci’s writings

Percolated through prison walls

Mandela’s struggles

Seeped through Stony walls

Like benevolent guide

Walls help infants

Stand and take a stride

With joy and confidence

Walls may stall

Movement of humans

But they cannot stop at all

Spread of thoughts and ideas

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere