Medha Patkar Gets Bail On The 15th Day Of Arrest

Indore/Barwani | 23rd August, 2017: Medha Patkar gets bail from Indore High Court today after she was was denied bail from session court. Narmada Bachao Andolan hails it as a victory against the repressive Madhya Pradesh government which came down heavily on the peaceful protest against forceful eviction and illegal unjust submergence. Three other oustees, Vijay, Santu and Dhurji, who were jailed along with Medha Patkar are facing serious charges of 307 and 308. Hearing on their bail application before Indore HC is scheduled for tomorrow. While on the other hand, disappointed with the callousness of BJP government in Madhya Pradesh towards Narmada oustees, the chief of village Bajrikheda along with other members resigned from BJP in large number.

Medha Patkar is expected to be released tomorrow from Dhar jail where she has spent 15 days. Peaceful protestors along with Medha Patkar are facing serious criminal charges which are put against them in an arbitrary manner. This is an attempt of the government to divert the focus of the movement from legitimate demands of complete and just rehabilitation as per NWDT Award and MP Rehabilitation Policy before submergence. Badwani administration is also targeting key activists of NBA by putting false charges on them.

However, the state government of Madhya Pradesh stands exposed in front of affected villagers who are uniting themselves against any plot to displace them without rehabilitation. This consciousness is shaking the local support base of BJP which is in power in the state. After village Khapadkheda, the chief of village Bajrikheda BJP along with other villagers resigned in large number from BJP’s membership. Both these village falls in Dhar district.

Hundreds of villagers of Kukshi, Badwani, Sondul Patti, and Villages of Manavar (Avalda, Pichhodi, Nisarpur, Gaangli, Ekalvaara, Perkhad, Bagud), one of the affected villages of SSP, gathered for public meeting in their villages and written letter to Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh demanding permanent rehabilitation and opposed temporary rehabilitation arrangements. These villagers had also written for the release of Medha Patkar, Durji, Santu and Vijay bhai.

Rahul Yadav, Amulya Nidhi, Mukesh Bhagoria, Kamla Yadav, Shyaama Bahan, Bhagirath Dhangar

Contact: 9179617513, 9826774739, 9867348307