Israeli-Palestinian & Middle East Conflict – From Oil To Climate Genocide

The 100 year Middle East conflict including the genocidal Zionist colonization of Palestine has been about Anglo-American desire for hegemony and control of oil. However the horrendous deaths from the now global US War on Muslims may be dwarfed by a predicted 10 billion deaths in a near-terminal Climate Genocide from burning fossil fuels. Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel, its supporters, US Alliance war criminals and terracidal climate criminals are our last hope to stop this War on Humanity.

Introduction.

(a) Personal disclaimer. This essay was composed for a lecture on the history of the Israeli-Palestinian and Middle East conflict for the University of the Third Age, Melbourne. I would urge other scholars and science-informed activists to use this essay with attribution to help “Free Palestine” and help “Save the Planet”. I am an anti-racist Jewish Australian scientist, secular Humanist atheist, writer, artist and humanitarian activist for Humanity and the Biosphere. Nearly all my Jewish Hungarian relatives were killed or exiled through anti-Jewish anti-Semitism and the WW2 Jewish Holocaust. For anti-racist Jews and indeed all anti-racist humanitarians the core moral messages from the Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million dead, 1 in 6 dying from deprivation), from the more general WW2 European Holocaust (30 million Slav, Jewish and Gypsy dead), the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35 million killed under the Japanese, 1937-1945) and the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians starved to death by the British with Australian complicity, 1942-1945), are “zero tolerance for racism”, “never again to anyone”, “bear witness” and “zero tolerance for lying”. Zionism violates both Orthodox Jewish theology and morality, and is genocidally racist in awful theory and appalling practice, with genocide as defined by the UN Genocide Convention. Two of my forebears’ humble crofter’s cottages still stand testament to the ethnic cleansing of my Highland forebears in Western Scotland but no way could I propose a nuclear-armed , Gaelic-speaking Scotland with Irish- and English-origin inhabitants exiled, killed or confined to concentration camps or ghettoes under highly abusive and murderous military subjugation. Confiscated property of my very famous Jewish Hungarian family still exists in Buda and Pest but no way could I propose a similar genocidal Zionist invasion and ethnic cleansing of Hungary. Zionism is genocidal racism and specifically is anti-Arab anti-Semitic by supporting the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (over 30 million Muslim deaths from violence or deprivation in the 21st century, Zionist-backed, US War on Muslims) and is also anti-Jewish anti-Semitic by falsely conflating all Jews with the genocidal crimes of Apartheid Israel and by falsely defaming a large body of decent, pro-Humanity, anti-racist Jews as “anti-Semites”, “self-hating Jews” and “self-loathing Jews” for exposing and opposing the genocidal crimes of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy by genocide Apartheid Israel.

(b) Zionist subversion of Western democracies. Despite the last ditch efforts of John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy, the American Government effectively surrendered to the Zionist Lobby after Apartheid Israel gained nuclear weapons in 1967. US lackey Western countries followed suit. Zionist subversion of Australia by mendacity, bribery, defamation, and intimidation has thoroughly perverted Mainstream Australian media, politicians, academics and commentariat. All this is very new to ordinary Australians brainwashed by US- and Zionist-subverted and perverted media who ignore the CIA-backing of the 1975 Coup that removed Labor PM Gough Whitlam, and the Zionist backing of the US-approved, mining corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led 2010 Coup that removed Labor PM Kevin Rudd. One topical example: Australia is currently in a Constitutional crisis and the government may fall because under Section 44 of the Constitution 6 Jewish MPs may be ineligible to be Australian MPs by being (my emphasis) “under ANY acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or … a subject or a citizen or ENTITLED to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power”. However this Elephant in the Room is almost completely ignored by Zionist-perverted Australian Mainstream media. A further topical example: engineer, journalist, Muslim and feminist Yassmin Abdel-Magied was horrendously abused, censored, effectively sacked and finally forced overseas for merely posting (without the horrendous details) “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)” on Facebook on Australia’s Anzac Day.

(c) Demographics and human rights. 50 years after the June 1967 Israeli conquest of all of Palestine, the US Alliance-backed, invasion-, occupation- , theft- , genocide-, lying- , segregation- and race-based pariah state of Apartheid Israel still comprehensively violates all basic human rights of the 5 million Occupied Palestinians that with 1.8 million Israeli Palestinians represent 50% of Israeli subjects (there are 6.5 million Jewish Israelis and 0.4 million non-Jewish and non-Arab Israelis). The Zionist ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine means that the Two-State Solution is dead and demands comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against genocidally racist, nuclear terrorist, grossly human rights-violating, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel and all its supporters.

(d) Post-Apartheid 1-state solution. The World must demand an end to race-based Apartheid Israel after the example of post-Apartheid South Africa and its replacement by a Unitary State in Palestine with return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, one-person-one-vote, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on the present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of the Holy Land.

(e) Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS). Unless there is massive international anti-Apartheid action, the Neocon American and Zionist (NAZI)-perverted and subverted US Alliance governments, backed by endlessly lying, Zionist-subverted Mainstream media, politician and academic presstitutes, will continue to back nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israeli with diplomatic support, arms, immoral commerce and remorseless mendacity. However comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all its supporters will abolish neo-Nazi Israeli Apartheid just as comprehensive international boycotts were successful in abolishing neo-Nazi South African Apartheid. As anti-Apartheid hero and Nobel Laureate Nelson Mandela stated (1997): “Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

Zionist lies about Palestine have become entrenched in the West (e-LIARS anagram for ISRAEL):

(a) Apartheid Israel is “the only democracy in the Middle East” (Apartheid Israel prevents 74% of its now 50% Indigenous Palestinian population from voting for the government ruling them);

(b) “Jewish state” (a racist falsehood because despite Palestinian Genocide for 100 years, 50% of Israeli subjects today are Indigenous Palestinians and Jewish Israelis are a 47% minority ; “Jewish state” is false anti-Arab anti-Semitism and also anti-Jewish anti-Semitism that grossly and falsely defames anti-racist Jews who oppose racist Zionism; Zionism is rejected by Orthodox Jewish theology);

(c) Israeli David versus an Arab world Goliath (US-backed Apartheid Israel reportedly has up to 400 nuclear warheads, ranks 5th in the world after North Korea, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan in terms of total per capita armed forces);

(d) New genocide or holocaust against Jewish Israelis (nuclear-armed Israel is US- and US Alliance-backed, ranks 5th in the world for total per capita armed forces, and has been enabled to conduct an actual, ongoing, 100 year Palestinian Genocide involving ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine, 8 million Palestinian refugees, and 2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 1.9 million, since 1935, with “genocide” here defined as in Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention: “Acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”);

(e) God-given Zionist “right” to Palestine, the land of the Palestinians (God is a myth; religious clap-trap; the Old Testament actually makes it quite clear that the genocidally racist Israelites were just one of numerous tribes in 1000BC Palestine that indeed took its name from the coastal Philistines). Mahatma Gandhi notably stated in 1938: “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French. It is wrong and inhuman to impose the Jews on the Arabs. What is going on in Palestine today cannot be justified by any moral code of conduct”.

(f) Apartheid Israel as a liberal, human rights-observant, democratic society (democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel has Nazi-style race laws within Israel proper and excludes Occupied Palestinians from all provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights);

(g) Exaggeration of Palestinian terrorism (Hamas overwhelmingly won the 2006 Occupied Palestinian elections held under Zionist guns but has been conveniently declared a terrorist organization by state terrorist Apartheid Israel and its state terrorist pro-Apartheid US Alliance backers; deaths from jihadi terrorism in US Alliance countries is negligible compared to 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or imposed deprivation, 27 million, in the 21st century, Zionist-backed US War on Muslims since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that very likely involved Apartheid Israel; in the 21st century there have been 1,615 non-terrorism Israeli deaths from homicide by Israelis, 164 Israeli deaths from terrorism in Israel (excluding Jerusalem) , 1,183 further Israeli deaths from terrorism elsewhere in Zionist-ruled Palestine, 32 Israeli deaths from Gaza rocket and mortar attacks in the period 2004-2017, 9,505 Occupied Palestinian deaths by Israelis, and 72,000 Occupied Palestinian avoidable deaths from imposed deprivation; there have been 3,847 Israeli/Zionist deaths from Palestinian violence in the period 1920 – February 2017, including 1,347 in the 21st century, as compared to 2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 1.9 million, since 1935);

(h) Endless Zionist mendacity coupled with perversion and subversion of Western mainstream media including Mainstream Australian media, politicians, academics and commentariat (for a glimpse of this subversion and perversion read “Balcony over Jerusalem” by eminent Mainstream Australian journalist John Lyons and “My Israel Question” by outstanding anti-racist Jewish Australian journalist and author Anthony Loewenstein).

Biblical mythology, anti-Zionist Orthodox Jewish theology and genocidally racist Zionism.

(a) The Old Testament of the Holy Bible provides appalling accounts of the genocidal atrocities of genocidally racist Israelite psychopaths like King David who conquered and ethnically cleansed Jerusalem and completely exterminated Canaanite (Palestinian) towns so nobody would survive to report his deceptions to his Philistine allies.

(b) There is no non-Biblical evidence for the Hebrew Exodus from Egypt, an Empire of David and Solomon or mass Jewish Exile from Palestine, and almost no evidence for the very existence of King David (a sole piece of stone with this name written on it).

(c ) The genetic and cultural descendants of Jewish Palestinians of the time of Christ are the Indigenous Palestinians (their forebears having mostly variously converted to Christianity or Islam) whereas most Jewish Israelis descend from Yemeni, Berber and Khazar converts to Judaism in the first millennium AD. Indeed recent genetic research has shown that Ashkenazi (Eastern European) Jewish maternal lineages have substantial prehistoric European ancestry and nothing to do with Palestine.

(d) True Orthodox Judaism is opposed to Zionism (a) because Zionism is genocidal racism , and (b) because the traditional Orthodox Jewish position fro 2,000 years was that Jews can only return to Zion (Jerusalem) when the Messiah arrives to reveal the glory of the Lord to the whole world ( Orthodox Judaism fostered the beautiful idea of a Kingdom of the Mind that has transmuted in the secular world into the wonderful international communities of scientists, scholars, musicians, artists and writers).

(e) Nathan Birnbaum, who coined the term Zionism, later rejected the evil Zionist ideology and reverted to the humanity of Orthodox Judaism.

(f) Racist Zionism originated with racist psychopath Theodor Herzl, a Jewish Hungarian writer and activist. In his book “Der Judenstaat” (“The Jewish State”) Herzl declares (1896): “Shall we choose Palestine or Argentine? We shall take what is given us… For Europe we shall constitute there [in Palestine] a sector of the wall against Asia, we shall serve as the vanguard of culture against barbarism”.

(g) Over 20 other territories have been proposed for a Zionist colony, including Australia (finally vetoed in 1944 by the war-time Curtin Labor Government) but the racist Zionists and successive racist British Governments decided to colonize and thence ethnically cleanse Palestine.

(h) There were 25,000 Jews (half immigrants) and 500,000 Indigenous Palestinians in Palestine in 1880, and 250,000 Jews and 900,000 Indigenous Palestinians by the mid-1930s. Jews represented one third of the population by 1948 and even today after 70 years of recurrent mass expulsions (800,000 in the 1948 Nakba or Catastrophe and 400,000 more in the 1967 Naksa or Setback) and an ongoing murderous Palestinian Genocide, Indigenous Palestinians still represent about 50% of the population of the Holy Land which is composed of 6.5 million Jewish Israelis, 0.4 million non-Arab and non-Jewish Israelis, 1.8 million Indigenous Palestinian Israelis (second class citizens under Apartheid Israeli race laws) and 5.0 million Occupied Palestinians with zero human rights.

100 year Palestinian Genocide.

(a) In 1880 there were about 500,000 Arab Palestinians and about 25,000 Jews (half immigrants.) living in Palestine. Genocidally racist Zionists have been responsible for a Palestinian Genocide involving successive mass expulsions (800,000 in 1948 and 400,00 in 1967) , ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine and 2 million Palestinian deaths since 1935 from violence (0.1 million) or from violently-imposed deprivation (1.9 million).

(b) There are now 8 million Palestinian refugees, and of 14 million Palestinians about 50% (7 million) are forbidden to even step foot in their own country on pain of death, only 1.8 million Palestinian Israelis (13%) are permitted to vote for the government ruling all of the former Mandated Palestine, and 5.0 million Palestinians have zero human rights as Occupied Palestinians in West Bank Bantustans (3.0 million) or in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million).

(c ) The British and French divided up the formerly Ottoman Empire-ruled Middle East via the Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1916. Australian soldiers were involved in the conquest of Palestine and Syria in WW1 that led to a famine in which 100,000 Palestinians died, this marking the beginning of the Palestinian Genocide. Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) soldiers were responsible for the Surafend Massacre on 10 December 1918.

(d) ANZAC Beersheba victory and Balfour Declaration. After the famous ANZAC victory at Beersheba (31 October 1917), on 2 November 1917 racist British warmonger and UK Foreign Secretary, Lord Balfour, offered Palestine as a Jewish Homeland to the Zionists in a letter to Lord Rothschild that included the caveat (subsequently grossly violated by the genocidally racist Zionists) that there should be no detriment to the Indigenous inhabitants or indeed to Jewish people around the world: “His Majesty’s government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country”. According to genocide-ignoring, holocaust-ignoring and racist Zionist historian, the late Professor Sir Martin Gilbert, the Balfour Declaration was issued in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to get traitorous Russian Zionists to keep Russia in WW1.

(e). Between WW1 and WW2 there was massive Jewish immigration to Palestine resulting in massive and deadly displacement of Palestinian workers and tenant farmers from agricultural land. Resultant Palestinian opposition lead to armed conflict between Indigenous Palestinians and increasingly violent and racist Zionist invaders. In 1939 the British Government, concerned to maintain the loyalty of its scores of millions of Muslim subjects in the coming war, issued a White Paper constraining further Jewish entry to Palestine. Indeed the first WW2 casualties in the British Empire were Jewish illegal immigrants shot while attempting to land in Palestine.

(f) Some Jews recognized the great wrong being done to the Indigenous Palestinians. Thus the anti-Zionist Freeland League under Dr Isaac Steinberg proposed to make the Kimberley region of North West Australia a region of exclusive Jewish settlement. This proposal won widespread political support in White Australia (Indigenous Australians were not even counted as Australians until after a 1967 Referendum) but was eventually vetoed by PM John Curtin in 1944 on Intelligence advice that quite possibly related to the 1944 British War Cabinet decision to Partition Palestine.

(g) Zionist terrorist groups, notably Irgun, collaborated with the Nazis, and killed Allied servicemen before, during and after WW2. Irgun was heavily involved in the ethnic cleansing of Palestine and spawned the current rightwing Israeli leadership, but was removed from the pro-Zionist Australian Government’s list of terrorist organizations in the 21st century.

(h) Sir Isaac Isaacs, a staunch anti-Zionist and Australia’s most famous Jewish citizen as the first Australian-born Australian Governor-General, stated in 1946: “The honour of Jews throughout the world demands the renunciation of political Zionism”.

(i) After WW2 a greatly weakened Britain faced the reality of being unable to hold on to its vast Empire. Racist Britain had already decided on a Partition of India (perhaps for anti-Soviet strategic reasons) and enabled India to be partitioned on Independence in 1947 in a catastrophic process that generated 20 million refugees and killed 1 million people. Similarly, Britain had decided on withdrawal from Palestine and the Partition of Palestine. In 1947 the UN approved a Partition Plan. In 1948 the British left, and the UN recognized the State of Israel.

(j) Nakba (Catastrophe). Well-armed Israeli forces committed atrocities (e.g. the horrendous Deir Yassin massacre that distressed anti-racist Jews like Albert Einstein) that encouraged 800,000 Palestinians to flee cities, towns and hundreds of villages in the 1948 Nakba (Disaster). The incipient Apartheid Israel seized a substantially ethnically cleansed 78% of the former British Mandated Palestine after defeating Arab forces from UK- or France-dominated neighbouring countries.

(k) In 1956 Israel waged war against Egypt in collusion with the UK and France who wanted to re-take the Suez Canal in a move opposed by the US. Many of the Egyptian soldiers were vitamin A deficient and were essentially blind at night.

(l) In 1967 Israel, now armed with nuclear weapons (with US and French help), invaded all its neighbours, conquered all of Palestine, the Sinai Peninsular of Egypt and the Golan Heights of Syria. A further 400,000 Indigenous Palestinians fled their homes, their communities and their country in the 1967 Naksa (Setback). The Israeli war machine did not confine itself to killing Arabs but also attacked an unarmed US spy ship, the USS Liberty, in international waters, killing 34 and wounding 171, a crime that the US responded to in the most craven and secretive fashion. A massive increase in Zionist power in the US dates from about this time, most likely connected with the new nuclear weapons status of a genocidal Apartheid Israel.

(m) Apartheid Israel has justified its war criminal attacks in the Six-Day War with holocaust-threatened Israel David versus a genocidal Arab Goliath propaganda (hasbara) but a succession of top Israeli officials have confessed otherwise. Thus General Matituahu Peled, chief of logistical command during the war: “The thesis according to which the danger of genocide hung over us in June 1967, and according to which Israel was fighting for her very physical survival, was nothing but a bluff which was born and bred after the war”. Mordechai Bentov, a member of the wartime government, stated in 1971: “This whole story about the threat of extermination was totally contrived, and then elaborated upon, a posteriori, to justify the annexation of new Arab territories.” War criminal Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, stated in 1982 that “In June 1967 we had a choice. The Egyptian army concentrations in the Sinai approaches did not prove that Nasser was really about to attack us. We must be honest with ourselves. We decided to attack him” . According to the late Itzhak Yaakov, a retired Brigadier General responsible for the development of Israeli nuclear weapons, Apartheid Israel planned to detonate a nuclear bomb in the Egypt if the war it launched in June 1967 turned against it (in 2001 Yaakov was given a two-year suspended sentence in Israel for attempting to reveal this).

(n) In the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Egypt unsuccessfully sought to recover the Israeli-occupied Sinai Peninsular but the Sinai was returned in a US-brokered 1979 peace agreement between a now US lackey Egypt and a nuclear-armed Apartheid Israel. Between1982 and 2000 there was Israeli occupation of much of Lebanon. The war criminal Israeli invasion of Lebanon was associated with the Sabra and Shatila refugee camp massacres in which 3,000 Palestinians were murdered) in Israeli-occupied Beirut by Christian Falangist forces. The first Palestinian Intifada began in 1987 and was violently suppressed. In 1988 the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) under Yassir Arafat recognized Israel and in 1993 the Oslo Agreement permitted constrained Occupied Palestinian self-government. However the continued seizure of Arab lands led to a renewed Intifada in 2000.

(o) Disproportionate Israeli responses to Palestinian resistance. In the 21st century, US-backed Israeli occupation, illegal settlements and violence continued with limited violent responses from Palestinians yielding disproportionate responses from the Israelis. In 2005 Israel pulled out from the Gaza Strip leaving a densely populated Gaza Concentration Camp violently guarded by land, air and sea and subject to crippling blockade by the neo-Nazi Israelis. Rocket and mortar attacks from Gaza killed 34 Israelis in the period 2004-2017 but the disproportionate Israeli responses involved high explosive bombardment from land, air and sea in repeated Gaza Massacres inflicted on one of the most densely populated urban areas in the world. Thus in the 2008-2009 Gaza War (Operation Cast Lead by the Israelis) about 1,300 Palestinians were killed versus 13 Israelis. In the 2014 Gaza Massacre (called Operation Protective Edge by the Israelis) 2,205 Palestinians (including at least 1,483 civilians) and 71 Israelis were killed].

(p) Israeli deaths from Palestinian violence or “terrorism deaths” in the period January 2000 – February 2017 totalled 1,347 as compared to 9,505 Palestinians killed by Israelis in this same period. If one considers total 21st century Israeli deaths from terrorism, the Palestinian/Israeli death ratio for this period is 9.505/1,347 = 7.1. If one considers total 20th century plus 21st century violent deaths, the Palestinian/Israeli death ratio is about 110,000/ 3,847 = 29. By way of comparison, blood-soaked German Nazi leader and war criminal Adolph Hitler recommended an enemy partisan/German military reprisal death ratio of 10 . Nazi is as Nazi does.

Palestinian Genocide and the Palestinian Avoidable Mortality Holocaust.

(a) The GDP per capita is US$2,700 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to US$37,000 for Apartheid Israel. Such imposed poverty kills and whether a child dies avoidably from imposed deprivation or by bombs or bullets, the death is just as terminal and horrific, and the culpability the same. Avoidable mortality (avoidable death, excess mortality, excess death, untimely death, premature death , non-violent death that should not have happened) can be quantitated from UN demographic data as the difference between actual deaths in a country and deaths expected in the same period for a peaceful, decently governed country with the same demographics. For impoverished Developing World countries the avoidable mortality is about 1.4 times the under-5 infant mortality, for Occupied Palestine annual under-5 infant deaths total 3,000, and accordingly annual Occupied Palestinian avoidable mortality is 4,200 avoidable deaths per year as compared to an average of 553 Occupied Palestinians being violently killed each year by the racist Zionists.

(b) Annual avoidable mortality is zero (0) for Apartheid Israel as for other prosperous Western countries based on invasion and genocide (the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand). In the period 2000- February 2017 an average of about 10 Israelis have been killed by terrorists in Israel minus Jerusalem each year but total Israeli deaths from terrorism in this period total 1,347 as compared to 9,505 Palestinian deaths from Apartheid Israeli state terrorism. This huge disparity is most appallingly seen in terms of the average Palestinian /Israel death ratio in the 21st century that is 72,000/ 0 = infinity for annual avoidable deaths and 9,505/1,347 = 7.1 for violent deaths.

(c) Since the 1930s violent Palestinian deaths have totalled about 110,000 and violent Zionist deaths by Palestinians since 1920 have totalled 3,847; accordingly the Palestinian/Israeli death ratio for violent deaths is about 110,000/ 3,847 = 29 as compared to the enemy citizen/ German military death ratio of 10 advocated by Adolph Hitler and executed in the Ardeatine Caves Massacre of 1944. However Palestinian deaths from imposed deprivation since the middle 1930s can be estimated at 1.9 million.

(d) The Palestinian Genocide has involved 2.0 million Palestinian deaths from violence (0.1 million) and from imposed deprivation (1.9 million), 8 million Palestinian refugees, the ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine, and highly abusive, violent and indefinite confinement of presently 5 million Occupied Palestinians in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) or in West Bank ghettoes (3 million). The horrendous dimensions of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide invite comparisons with the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or imposed deprivation).

(e) The Palestinian Genocide is part of an ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide in which in the 21st century alone, 32 million Muslims have died from deprivation, 27 million, or from violence, 5 million, since the US Government’s 9-11 false atrocity (that very likely involved Zionists, Apartheid Israel and Saudis).

(f) The Palestinian Genocide is part of the Global Avoidable Mortality Holocaust in which 17 million people, half of them children, die avoidably each year from deprivation on Spaceship Earth with Zionist-subverted America in charge of the flight deck (1,500 million have died thus since 1950).

Summary of the ongoing 100 year Palestinian Genocide and ongoing 50 year Occupation.

(1) The Palestinian Genocide commenced with the famine deaths of 100,000 Palestinians after conquest of Palestine in WW1 by the British and the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) .

(2) The violent killing of Indigenous Palestinians commenced with the 1918 Surafend Massacre by ANZAC soldiers.

(3) Since 1935 there have been 2 million Palestinian deaths from Zionist violence (0.1 million) or Zionist-imposed deprivation (1.9 million ).

(4) There are 8 million Palestinian refugees and all of the 14 million Palestinians are excluded from all or part of Palestine.

(5) Of about 14 million Palestinians (half of them children), 7 million are forbidden to even step foot in their own country, 5 million are held hostage with zero human rights under Israeli guns in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million) or in ever-dwindling West Bank Bantustan ghettoes (3.0 million), and 1.8 million live as Third Class citizens as Israeli Palestinians under Nazi-style Apartheid Israeli race laws.

(6) 90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants in an ongoing war criminal ethnic cleansing that has been repeatedly condemned by the UN and most recently by UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that was unanimously supported (with a remarkable Obama US abstention rather than a veto).

(7) GDP per capita is US$2,900 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to US$37,000 for Apartheid Israel.

(8) Through imposed deprivation, each year Apartheid Israel passively murders about 2,700 under-5 year old Palestinian infants and passively murders 4,200 Occupied Palestinians in general who die avoidably under Israeli Apartheid each year (i.e. a circa 10 year life expectancy gap; this violates Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that demand that an Occupier must provide life-sustaining food and medical services to the Occupied “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” ).

(9) Apartheid Israel violently kills an average of about 550 Occupied Palestinians each year.

(10) Occupied Palestinians are deprived of essentially all human rights and civil rights by Apartheid Israel (e.g. Apartheid Israeli home invasions\, beatings, executions, killings, exilings, mass imprisonments, seizures of land and homes, and population transfer in violation of the UN Genocide Convention and the Geneva Convention).

(11) Nuclear terrorist, serial war criminal, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel determines that 74% of its now 50% Indigenous Palestinian subjects who are Occupied Palestinians cannot vote for the government ruling them (i.e. egregious Apartheid).

(12) US-, UK-, Canada-, France- and Australia-backed Apartheid Israel in its genocidal treatment of the Palestinians ignores numerous UN General Assembly Resolutions and UN Security Council Resolutions, the UN Genocide Convention, the Geneva Convention, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Rights of the Child Convention, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and many other aspects of International Law.

(13) Apartheid Israel has attacked 12 countries and occupied 5 with 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries neighbouring and variously occupied by Apartheid Israel totalling 24 million.

(14) 5 million Occupied Palestinians (half of them children) are routinely blackmailed through torture or denial of life-saving medical care to spy on fellow Palestinians for Apartheid Israel.

(15) 5 million Occupied Palestinians (half of them children) are excluded by check points from Jews-only areas and Jews-only roads.

(16) 50% of Israeli children are physically, psychologically or sexually abused each year but 100% of Occupied Palestinian children are subject to traumatizing human rights abuse by the serial war criminal Israel Defence Force (IDF).

(17) Apartheid Israel and its traitorous, mendacious and genocidally racist Zionist agents have subverted and perverted Western and other countries, democracy, media and institutions with appalling mortality consequences:

(a) 17 million avoidable deaths from deprivation each year globally and 1,500 million such deaths since 1950 (this including 600 million Muslims), this carnage being linked to continuing Zionist perversion of US aid and foreign policy.

(b) 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the pro-Zionist US Alliance in the US War on Terror (US War on Muslims) since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which Apartheid Israel is very likely to have been complicit.

(c) millions of Indigenous deaths from violence or imposed deprivation in countries subject to Apartheid Israeli-backed, genocidal civil wars, notably Guatemala, Sri Lanka, Syria, Sudan and South Sudan.

(d) 27 million American preventable deaths since 9-11 (1.7 million annually) inescapably linked to Zionist-beholden US Governments committing to a $40 trillion long-term accrual cost of supporting Apartheid Israel, this including a $7 trillion long-term accrual cost for the killing of millions of Muslims abroad in the Zionist-promoted War on Terror instead of keeping millions of Americans alive at home. Australia has similarly committed to $11 billion per year long-term to the War on Terror ($176 billion since 9-11) with this fiscal perversion linked to 1.4 million preventable Australian deaths since 9-11. Canada has similarly committed hugely to the War on Terror with this inescapably linked to 0.1 million Canadian preventable deaths annually or 1.6 million preventable deaths in Canada since 9-11. The UK has similarly committed hugely to the War on Terror with this linked in terms of fiscal deprivation to 0.15 million UK preventable deaths annually or 2.4 million preventable deaths in the UK since the 9-11 atrocity that killed 3,000 people.

(e) Zionists are notoriously involved in perversion of Western democracies, governments, media and other institutions , most notably in pro-Apartheid US and pro-Apartheid Australia that are the 2 strongest supporters of Apartheid Israel and hence of the obscene ideology of Apartheid. Thus in September 2015 the US, Australia, Canada, Apartheid Israel and 4 US lackey Pacific Island States voted “No” to a UN General Assembly motion to permit the flying of the State of Palestine flag at the UN while 119 other nations decently voted “Yes”. Trump America and US lackey Trumpist Australia fervently oppose UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that condemned genocidal Israeli war crimes. Racist Zionism is a huge threat to Australia in 50 areas but the threat is publicly ignored by the US lackey, pro-Apartheid, Zionist-beholden major parties (the Liberal Party and National Party Coalition Government and the Labor Party Opposition) even after Australian PM Kevin Rudd was removed in a US approved, mining company-backed, and pro-Zionist-led coup. Israeli war criminal Ariel Sharon (the “butcher of Beirut”) notoriously stated: “Don’t worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it”.

(f) The world is existentially threatened by (a) nuclear weapons, (b) poverty and (c) climate change but (a) Apartheid Israel reportedly has up to 400 nuclear warheads and indeed proposed to use them against Egypt in 1967, (b) 17 million people die avoidably each year in the Developing World minus China, this being linked to Zionist-backed US wars, notably the US War on Muslims, and the horrendous perversion of the US aid budget for arms, notably for Apartheid Israel; and (c) an entrenched Western culture of lying emplaced by a dominant, homicidally greedy, neoliberal, Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI) One Percenter Establishment has now made a catastrophic global plus 2C temperature rise unavoidable – it is predicted that 10 billion people will die this century in a near-terminal Climate Genocide if climate change from remorselessly increasing GHG pollution is not requisitely addressed.

(g) As documented here, the racist Zionists have a deadly record of mendacity. Indeed e-LIARS is an appropriate anagram for ISRAEL. Zionist-promoted Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission and lying by commission threatens rational risk management that is crucial for societal safety and successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) scientific analysis, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk.

(h) As documented here, racist Zionism is deadly anti-Arab anti-Semitism through the ongoing Palestinian Genocide and the ongoing Muslim Genocide and Muslim Holocaust. However racist Zionism is also anti-Jewish anti-Semitic through (a) falsely conflating the activities of genocidally racist Apartheid Israel with all Jews, and (b) by endlessly and falsely defaming the large body of anti-racist Jews who are utterly opposed to the human rights abuses and genocidal crimes of Apartheid Israel. Zionists have effective carte blanche from both the Australian Labor Party and the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and have subverted and perverted Australian institutions and public life. Australian Mainstream media, politician and academic presstitutes ignore the reality that numerous anti-racist Jews staunchly oppose the racist evils of Israeli Apartheid and the ongoing Palestinian Genocide.

7. What if the Zionists had genocidally colonized Australia as they did Palestine?

Australia ranks second in the world after Trump America in its fervent support for nuclear terrorist and genocidally racist Apartheid Israel and hence for nuclear terrorism, genocidal racism and Apartheid. Over 20 countries were suggested as possible sites of Zionist colonization and indeed the genocidal psychopath Theodor Herzl, the founder of Zionism, suggested Argentina as an alternative to Palestine for Zionist colonization. The anti-racist Jewish Freeland League led by Dr Isaac Steinberg gained strong Australian support for exclusive Jewish settlement of North West Australia before the 1944 UK war-time decision to partition Palestine trumped this “Australian solution” that was vetoed by PM John Curtin in 1944 on Australian intelligence advice. . However today there are about 1.7 times as many Australians (24 million) as Palestinians (14 million) and if the Zionists had done an Australian Genocide rather than a Palestinian Genocide this would have meant the following outcomes today:

(a) 11.9 million Australians forbidden to step foot in Australia on pain of death;

(b) 90% of Australia ethnically cleansed of Australians;

(c) 74% of the 50% of Australian subjects in Zionist-occupied Australia prevented from voting for the government ruling them;

(d) 8.5 million Australians highly abusively confined under violent military rule to a densely populated Australian Concentration Camp (3.4 million) or to other Australian ghettoes (5.1 million);

(e) a deadly annual GDP per capita for Australia of US$2,700 (as compared to US$37,000 for the occupying Israelis);

(f) 8.5 million Occupied Australians excluded from all human rights and civil rights (e.g. subject to home invasions\, executions, imprisonments, torture, deadly threats, killings, seizures of land and homes).

(g) 5,100 under-5 year old Australian infants dying annually (as compared to the present 1,000);

(h) 7,200 occupied Australians dying avoidably each year (compared to zero such deaths for the Occupiers i.e. a circa 10 year life expectancy gap);

(i) 940 Occupied Australians being violently killed annually by the Zionists;

(j) 3.1 million “lucky” Australians given Israeli citizenship in Australia, albeit under Nazi-style, anti-Australian, race-based laws;

(k) 8.5 million Occupied Australians (half of them children) blackmailed through torture or denial of life-saving medical care to spy on fellow Australians;

(l) 8.5 million Occupied Australians (half of them children) excluded from Jews-only areas including Jews-only roads;

(m) 100% of 4.3 million Occupied Australian children subjected to traumatizing human rights abuse from dispossession to torture and killing by the neo-Nazi Israel Defence Force (IDF).

What decent people must urgently do about the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Muslim Genocide and Climate Genocide.

There is an ongoing 100-year Palestinian Genocide ( 2 million Palestinian deaths from violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 1.9 million, since 1935) that is part of an ongoing 100-year Muslim Genocide (including the Iraqi Genocide and Afghan Genocide; 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the pro-Zionist US Alliance in the US War on Terror (US War on Muslims) since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which Apartheid Israel is very likely to have been complicit). This ongoing, horrendous US Alliance War on Humanity has fundamentally been about an unquenchable Anglo-American desire for hegemony and control of oil. Thus from the Right, Alan Greenspan (leading Republican economist, chairman of the US Federal Reserve for almost two decades, and servant of four US presidents) (2007): “I am saddened that it is politically inconvenient to acknowledge what everyone knows: the Iraq war is largely about oil”. On the Left, Professor Noam Chomsky (eminent linguistics expert and anti-racist Jewish American human rights activist at 101-Nobel-Laureate Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (2009): “There is basically no significant change in the fundamental traditional conception that if we can control Middle East energy resources, then we can control the world”.

In an appalling testament to lack of Empathy in the supposedly “civilized “ West, the killing continues. The US Alliance is making war in 20 impoverished countries. The obscenely rich but morally depraved US ( with the utterly immoral assistance of obscenely rich US lackey Australia with armed forces and crucial drone-targetting data from its Pine Gap joint electronic spying base in Central Australia) is making war on 8 countries, including starving Somalia and starving Yemen. However the fundamental reason – cheap fossil fuel burning – is now threatening the whole world. Notwithstanding the 2015 Paris Agreement, it is now too late to avoid a catastrophic plus 2 degrees Centigrade temperature rise and the world is facing a worsening Climate Genocide in which 10 billion people are predicted to perish this century unless man-made Greenhouse Gas (GHG) pollution from industry, agriculture and fossil fuel burning by a grossly over-populated and suicidally growth-demanding world is not requisitely addressed. Divestment from fossil fuels is growing apace but what is needed are comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against the most profligate climate criminal corporations and countries.

US-backed Apartheid Israel is a key part of the US War on Muslims (aka the US War on Terror) and the Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-dominated, neoliberal US Establishment is a key driver under anti-science Trump of a worsening Climate Emergency and Climate Genocide (aka the US War on Terra). Zionism is genocidal racism and the racist Zionists and their supporters must be sidelined from public life as have been Nazis, neo-Nazis, Apartheiders and the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). Decent anti-racist people around the world must (a) inform everyone they can, and (b) urge and apply Boycotts. Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all people, politicians, parties, countries, companies and corporations complicit in the Palestinian Genocide by nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel, just as BDS was successfully applied against US-, UK-, Australia- and Apartheid Israel-backed Apartheid South Africa.

Apartheid Israel is now at the cross-roads – it can (a) continue as a vile, genocidal, grossly human rights-abusing , neo-Nazi Apartheid rogue state, or (b) dismantle Apartheid as was done in post-Apartheid South Africa. The 2-State Solution is now dead because of the ethnic cleansing of 90% of the land of Palestine. However, a peaceful , humane solution that would be of enormous benefit to all the world, to all the Jewish Israelis and to all the Indigenous Palestinians would be a unitary state in Palestine with return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, one-person-one-vote, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of the Holy Land. It can and should happen tomorrow. As for the worsening Climate Genocide associated with ecocidal and terracidal economic growth, we cannot avoid a catastrophic plus 2C temperature rise but we must nevertheless do everything we can to make the future “less bad” for future generations.

Some useful sources.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .