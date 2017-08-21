India Now!

K.P Sasi is a film maker, writer, activist and cartoonist. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com
There are no breaking news at the moment
K.P Sasi is a film maker, writer, activist and cartoonist. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com
The morning papers bring me the news that Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest person in the world. Actually he overtook Bill Gates for a few hours on Thursday as the richest person on earth as the Amazon share prices rose. Bill Gates regained his position as the richest person later in the day. So what the[Read More…]
More choices of the ‘ same’ products ..