you are fairly easy to recognize ,
seldom with artistic value .
notate bene :
you are the stolen spray paint ,
to mark that gang’s territory
on the street –
simply saffron .
you’ve the flag
drenched in the blood gushing ,
the sharp lances –
the spokes – ,
being poked into the breasts
of women .
you’ve the loud cries
of mothers :
your national anthem –
the song of veneration –
all went on admirably simple ,
dear gang graffiti ,
when you all stood
in attention
on this day
in the capital of gang’s territory .
Achuthan Vatakketath Ravi is a poet
Good poem reflecting the horror of these times