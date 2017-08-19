you are fairly easy to recognize ,

seldom with artistic value .

notate bene :

you are the stolen spray paint ,

to mark that gang’s territory

on the street –

simply saffron .

you’ve the flag

drenched in the blood gushing ,

the sharp lances –

the spokes – ,

being poked into the breasts

of women .

you’ve the loud cries

of mothers :

your national anthem –

the song of veneration –

all went on admirably simple ,

dear gang graffiti ,

when you all stood

in attention

on this day

in the capital of gang’s territory .

Achuthan Vatakketath Ravi is a poet