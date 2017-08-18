High Speed Freedom

Freedom is like a metro

You and I

Are standing

In different stations

Waiting for freedom to come

In full speed without sound.

We don’t even hear

The sounds of the displaced

And even the whispers

Of environment below.

We travel underground

And over ground

With full convictions

That freedom is speed.

And the moment we get down

Our freedom is gone.

Freedom is like a metro

You and I are standing

In different stations

Discussing with each other

And watching different boards

At every station

Of dalits, adivasis or women,

Or communalism, sexuality minorities,

Environment, displacement, development

Marginalisation of nationalities,

Human rights of our own choices

And even about globalisation or

The languages of the dead and living

And about our common future

With dreams of a rising sun

For public good and humanity

With a desire to live

For peace, justice and harmony.

The stations are different

And we know where we get in

Or get out without watching

The faces in other stations

The destiny is our station

To fulfil the desire for freedom.

And the moment we get out

Our freedom is gone.

Freedom is like a metro

Rushing through all stations

Leaving us all behind

In full speed

And our freedom is gone.

K.P. Sasi is a film maker, writer, cartoonist and an activist