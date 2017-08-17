Venomous Smiles..Vicious Rulers..

The butcher gets his reward

For reducing the polestar of the oppressed

To a suicide note and

A fistful of anonymous ash.

The chief executor and the

Master conspirers celebrate the murder

Of the modern Ekalavya on an open stage,

In absolute mockery of the Secular and Democratic spirit.

The venomous smiles of the Hindutwa serpent

Drive the world class thoughts of the Oppressed to modern ghettos

And reduce them to a CRY for JUSTICE

Or a GRAVEYARD of horror stories.

Aruna Gogulamanda is a bilingual poet,essayist and a scholar at HCU who is working on Dalit Women’s autobiographies.