Hamid Ansari And Right To Express

When the outgoing vice president Mr. Ansari expressed that Muslims feel a sense of unease (Sense of unease among Muslims: Hamid Ansari in his last interview as vice president www.ndtv.com posted in kracktivist.org August 10, 2017) there was a furore in the BJP circles and many leaders started to hurl jibes at him. (Shame, shame, SHAME on PM….. www.hindustantimes.com posted in kracktivist.org Aug 11,2017) . Even the incumbent vice president said that there is no intolerance. This reflects the mindset of the government and it’s attitude to Muslims.

Right of expression

As a citizen of India, Mr. Ansari has the right to air his views on any subject. He has not pointed out any specific person or party and he responded to a question from the journalist. He has projected the fears of minorities as he is involved in the community and faced situations in the past three years which made him feel isolated like most other Muslims in the country.

Dangerous portents

The outburst to the statements of Mr. Ansari from all sections of right wing indicate their irresistible retorts on anyone who expresses his feelings in general and Muslims in particular. The lynchings of Muslims on the pretext of possessing beef is a fact and Dr. Ansari was pained at the growing intolerance . Attributing political motive to his last interview is deplorable.

The rulers must realise that just by silencing any person who questions the atrocities and shouting out cannot solve the problem. Unless the Hindutva forces stop cultural imperialism and restricting food habits, the problem cannot be solved. They should accept that Muslims constitute about 14% of population (2011 census) and that is a sizeable population that cannot be overlooked or harassed.

Instead of criticising Ansari and trying to ridicule him, the rulers and the party should conduct serious introspection’ of their policies which are dividing people on religion, caste and gender basis. They should admit their blunders in imposing Hindu fanaticism on entire country. They should realise that their agenda cannot be enforced. Sooner or later, their attempts will end in failure and they will face people’s ire.

Kudos for Ansari for expressing his views .

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere