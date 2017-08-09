Medha Patkar Arrested Again

Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar was arrested again after being released from hospital. She is on the 14th day of her fast. Today after discharged from hospital in the afternoon, Medha Patkar started at 4 PM from Indore after meeting her supporters and resting a little. As their vehicle was moving towards Barwani, her vehicle was intercepted by nearly 35 police vehicles and arrested her again. The vehicle’s driver was forced out and a police man took control of the vehicle. Medha Patkar will be produced before the magistrate.

Early today, Medha Patkar was discharged from Bombay Hospital by the Indore Police, after Habeas Corpus application was filed in the Court there. Earlier Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and administration had claimed she was hospitalized due to her failing health. However, she was denied access and was under complete arrest. Only after much pressurizing that one of NBA activist was given limited access to her.

The police are now pressing charges for the violence they unleashed on 7th evening on the protesters where they injured 42 people. Police refused to file any FIR from the Andolan side but in their FIR have named 35 people and another 2500 unknown persons.

All 9 other activists fasting continue under arrest at Dhar District Hospital, where limited access has been given to them.

Prafulla Samantara, the Green Nobel prize winner said “Arresting Medhaji after being released from hospital is a conspiracy to kill her in the jail either by provoking her to continue fasting till death or creating health hazard or by any means. It is possible in Shiva Raj Chauhan administration. Let us find out the way to protect her.”

Medha Patkar and 10 other Narmada Bachao Andolan activists are on fast against the illegal and unjust drowning and forceful eviction of more than 40000 families in Narmada Valley residing there without complete and just rehabilitation. Closing the sluice gates of the Sardar Sarovar Project (SSP) dam affects over 40,000 project-affected families who have not been provided rehabilitation which the Supreme Court has mandated.

Medha Patkar and four others were arrested after police unleashed terror on peaceful protesters on 7th August. At least 50 protesters were injured in the police action, some of them suffered serious injuries and are in ICU.

Call or send a message to Dhar Collector : 7694868888 / 07292 – 234702 dmdhar@nic.in

Dhar SP : 9425072424 / 07292-235228 spodha@mp.gov.in

Condemn and Demand them to release Medha Patkar and 9 others who have been arrested by them on false charges.