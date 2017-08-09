Google Censorship & Zionist Constraint On Effective Free Speech Threaten Planet

While Western countries have wealth, peace, and free speech not found in many other countries, corporate Mainstream media ensure very limited effective free speech for dissident humanitarians. The disproportionately Zionist-dominated US media giant Google has responded to “fake news” assertions with massive but sneaky Google censorship that further limits effective free speech of dissidents worldwide, further empowers the neocon- and Zionist-dominated Establishment, and threatens the planet.

The World Socialist Web Site (WSWS) has recently revealed (2 August 2017) the shocking extent of Google Internet censorship: “New data compiled by the World Socialist Web Site, with the assistance of other Internet-based news outlets and search technology experts, proves that a massive loss of readership observed by socialist, anti-war and progressive web sites over the past three months has been caused by a cumulative 45 percent decrease in traffic from Google searches. The drop followed the implementation of changes in Google’s search evaluation protocols. In a statement issued on April 25, Ben Gomes, the company’s vice president for engineering, stated that Google’s update of its search engine would block access to “offensive” sites, while working to surface more “authoritative content”. The World Socialist Web Site has obtained statistical data from SEMrush estimating the decline of traffic generated by Google searches for 13 sites with substantial readerships. The results are as follows: wsws.org fell by 67 percent; alternet.org fell by 63 percent; globalresearch.ca fell by 62 percent; consortiumnews.com fell by 47 percent; socialistworker.org fell by 47 percent; mediamatters.org fell by 42 percent; commondreams.org fell by 37 percent; internationalviewpoint.org fell by 36 percent; democracynow.org fell by 36 percent;.org fell by 30 percent; truth-out.org fell by 25 percent; counterpunch.org fell by 21 percent; theintercept.com fell by 19 percent” [1].

Since the primary beneficiaries of this Google censorship are the pro-Apartheid Israel (and hence pro-Apartheid), pro-war, anti-environment, Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI) –dominated, corporatist, neoliberal Anglosphere Establishments, one is compelled to ask the questions: who are the major players in Google and what are their links to Apartheid Israel?

Answers to these questions come from The Zog which has summarized a detailed analysis of the top executives of Google: “Of the six(6) Google executive officers, five(5) are Jews or have Jewish spouses. This is a numerical representation of 83%. Of the ten (10) Google directors, five (5) are Jews or have Jewish spouses. This is a numerical representation of 50%. Jews are approximately 2% of the U.S. population. Therefore Jews are over-represented among the Google executive officers by a factor of 41.5 times (4,150 percent) and overrepresented on the Google board of directors by a factor of 25 times (2,500 percent)” [2]. There is growing indignation from Jewish people over the human rights-abusing and genocidal policies of Apartheid Israel. If we generously assume that only 50% of these Jewish Google executives are Zionists there is still a hugely disproportionate Zionist representation. Further, Google has a major presence in nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, grossly human rights-violating, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. While Google is notably and laudably sensitive about Google Searches yielding anti-Jewish anti-Semitic material, it has no such sensitivity to the Zionist-promoted anti-Arab anti-Semitism and Islamophobia flooding the Internet.

I am an anti-racist, Jewish Australian scientist and humanitarian and have been a regular contributor of pro-peace, pro-environment and pro-human rights articles to Countercurrents for many years. I am simply doing my bit as a humanitarian scientist “to help save the world” from rapacious neoliberalism. However, for the last dozen years I have been effectively excluded from Mainstream media in Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-dominated US lackey Australia, presumably for my carefully researched objections to horrendously deadly, Zionist-backed US wars, Apartheid Israeli’s ongoing Palestinian Genocide and Australia’s disproportionately high contribution to a worsening Climate Emergency and Climate Genocide.

My response to this massive censorship of me and like-minded decent people around the world in the context of an acute, existential threat to Humanity from nuclear weapons, poverty and climate change [3, 4] has been to research, to write carefully documented, quantitative articles and to publish such articles in decent, humane Alternative media throughout the world. My strategy for penetrating the Mainstream Wall of Silence as a science-informed and humanitarian but Mainstream media-excluded 5-decade career scientist has been to use information-laden titles and to employ key phrases and descriptives on the Web (e.g. “anti-racist Jewish”, “Apartheid Israel”, “Palestinian Genocide”, “Muslim Genocide”, “Carbon Debt”, “Climate Emergency” and “Climate Genocide”) that via Searches (e.g. Google Searches or Bing Searches) will allow ready access of decent and inquisitive people around the world to such huge, Elephant in the Room realities that are resolutely censored by Mainstream journalist, politician and academic presstitutes.

I have been a long-time regular contributor to the humane and progressive Alternative media web magazines Countercurrents and Media With Conscience News (MWC News) . These media are not on the above WSWS list of Google-diminished web magazines [1] but in the last year I have become acutely aware of decreased visibility of my Web writings – sometimes apparently permanently and sometimes involving a confusing “off again, on again” – as reflected in Google Searches, and the resultant negative impact of this on my already miniscule effective free speech. Some examples of this diminution are given below:

(1). “Dual Israeli citizenship & Zionist perversion of America, Australia, India and Humanity”. Recently Countercurrents published a detailed and documented article by me on actual or Zionist-entitled dual Israeli citizenship and Zionist subversion and perversion of major democracies, notably the US, Australia, and India [5]. My hard-hitting article was entitled “Dual Israeli citizenship & Zionist perversion of America, Australia , India and Humanity” and quickly attained a good Web presence with Google Searches for the title and terms such as “Dual Israeli citizenship” and “Zionist perversion of America” yielding this article in the first few pages of numerous results. However Google Searches for this title were subsequently variously unsuccessful. Thus, for example, on 4 August 2017 a Google Search for the title “Dual Israeli citizenship & Zionist perversion of America, Australia, India and Humanity” failed to yield the Countercurrents article but after going through 20 pages of results (about 200 results) I encountered a message stating: “In order to show you the most relevant results, we have omitted some entries very similar to the 200 already displayed. If you like, you can repeat the search with the omitted results included” – after clicking the provided link the Countercurrents article came up as item #3 on page 1 of the expanded results (however on 6 August 2017 the same search yielded 5 results without the article and no “repeat the search with the omitted results included” option) . Google Searches for the title sub-phrases “Dual Israeli citizenship”, “Dual Israeli citizenship &” and “Zionist perversion of America” yield the Countercurrents article on page 1 of the results with or without the omitted results included, this supporting the utility of my “title sub-phrase” strategy. In contrast, Bing Searches for “Dual Israeli citizenship & Zionist perversion of America, Australia, India and Humanity”, “Dual Israeli citizenship &” and “Zionist perversion of America” (but not “Dual Israeli citizenship”) all yielded the Countercurrents article in the first few pages of the results. The Google Search Robot is evidently hugely restricting the visibility of this article whereas the Bing Search Robot does not. Web users will simply not have the patience to read through 20 pages of results and then click on the link to “repeat the search with the omitted results included” (or as on the 6 August 2017 have to experiment with title subphrases to find the article).

Australians are aware of about 6 non-Jewish MPs who may variously be ineligible to be Federal MPs in Australia under Section 44 of the Constitution that excludes people who are actually or entitled to be citizens of a foreign country. However, because of such effective, Zionist-based censorship Australians are unaware of the likely ineligibility of a further 6 MPs who are Jewish and thus entitled to be citizens of Apartheid Israel under its racist Law of Return`. This is an extremely important matter because it threatens the viability of the Australian Coalition Government which has a mere 1 seat majority in the House of Representatives. Yet I am presently only aware of 1 report in Australian Mainstream media that mentions the ineligibility of Jewish MPs, to whit an article by notable writer, journalist, novelist and Oxford-educated lawyer Helen Dale [6]. A Google Search on 8 August 2017 for “section 44” coupled with the word jewish yields 76,000 results including Helen Dale’s article but my “Dual citizenship” article in Countercurrents is absent. Overwhelming Zionist or Zionist-beholden censorship is presently keeping Australians ignorant of a cruical matter in a major Constitutional crisis that currently everyone is discussing in Australia and could conceivably bring down the government.

(2). “Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission”. Several months ago I published a detailed and documented article in the ethical and humane MWC News (Canada-based Media With Conscience News that is not on the WSWS list) and entitled “Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission” [7]. However a Google Search for the title “Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission” fails to elicit the MWC News article. Fortunately this article, that gets to the heart of the massive Mainstream media censorship and self-censorship problem, quickly attained a good web presence through its re-publication by Global Research (on the WSWS list) with attribution to MWC News and through other websites [8]. Nevertheless, after going through pages of results and then reaching and clicking on the link for Results “with the omitted results included” , the MWC article finally appears on page 1. Google Searches for the title sub-phrases “Mainstream media fake news through” and “through lying by omission” still fail to elicit the MWC article but success is achieved by Google Searches “with the omitted results included”. In contrast, a Bing Search for the title yields the MWC article as the number 1 result on page 1 of 5.3 million results. Further, Bing Searches for “Mainstream media fake news”, “Mainstream media fake news through”, and “through lying by omission” quickly yield the MWC News article in the first few pages of results. I had previously had a similar problem of being unable to access an article in MWC News and indeed MWC News itself via Google Searches, whereas there was no such problem with a Bing Search.

One notes that MWC News is a humane, progressive, Canada-based but very international web magazine that is highly critical of gross human rights abuses and in particular those of the endlessly war-making US Alliance and Apartheid Israel. “Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission” is at the core of Zionist subversion and perversion of the Western democracies. Leading Western media such as the New York Times, The Washington Post, the Australian ABC and the UK BBC are trusted by the public who believe that they don’t deliberately lie. However the public are utterly deceived by the massive lying by omission of Zionist-subverted Western Mainstream media. Lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because at least the latter permits correction, refutation and public debate [9]. Outstanding progressive American writer Barbara Kingsolver nailed this immense reality in her great novel “The Lacuna” in which she has Russian Communist revolutionary and theorist Leon Trotsky (Lev) and his assistant Van having the following discussion about media (2009): “But newspapers have a duty to truth”, Van said. Lev [Trotsky] clicked his tongue. “They tell the truth only as the exception. Zola [French novelist of “J’accuse” fame] wrote that the mendacity of the press could be could be divided into two groups: the yellow press lies every day without hesitating. But others, like the Times , speak the truth on all inconsequential occasions, so they can deceive the public with the requisite authority when it becomes necessary.” Van got up from his chair to gather the cast-off newspapers. Lev took off his glasses and rubbed his eyes. ” I don’t mean to offend the journalists; they aren’t any different from other people. They’re merely the megaphones of other people” … [Trotsky observes to his assistant Shepherd] “Soli, let me tell you. The most important thing about a person is always the thing you don’t know”” [10].

(3). “Experts: US did 9-11”. This website is an alphabetically-organized compendium of the views of numerous science, engineering, architecture, aviation, military and intelligence experts who variously argue that the US was responsible for the 9-11 atrocity (with some arguing for Israeli and Saudi involvement) and dispute the lying Bush, “men in caves” “official version” of the 9-11 atrocity purveyed by the mendacious Bush Administration [11] that, according to the eminent US Center for Public Integrity, told 935 lies between 9-11 and the illegal and war criminal invasion of Iraq by the US, UK and US lackey Australia [11-14]. As of 5 August 2017 searches for both “Experts: US did 9-11” and “US did 9-11” yield this website on page 1 of circa 1,000 and 3,500 results, respectively, whereas Bing Searches for these terms both yield the website “Experts: US did 9-11” as #1 on page 1 out of 114 million and 15.8 million results, respectively. However on past occasions Google Searches for the general term and title sub-phrase “US did 9-11” failed to elicit the website “Experts: US did 9-11”. Thus on 8 August 2017 a Google Search for “US did 9-11” failed to reveal the website “Experts: US did 9-11” but after wading through all the results and clicking on “repeat the search with the omitted results included”, the website “Experts: US did 9-11” came up on page 2 of the results.

Of course, even if they appear in a Google Search (albeit buried as articles in ”low impact” sites), the reports quoted in “Experts: US did 9-11” are overwhelmingly ignored by remorselessly mendacious, Zionist-subverted Mainstream media. Thus, for example, as detailed and documented in the website “Censorship by the BBC”, the Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted UK BBC resolutely censors major 9-11 realities [15]. Even though the evidence is compelling that the US Government was responsible for the 9-11 atrocity (and very likely with Apartheid Israeli and Saudi involvement) [11], the relative minutia of who exactly were involved has yet to be revealed. Thus in a detailed documentation of 42 major “false flag” atrocities that have actually been admitted to by the responsible governments, the author comments re 9-11: “Many U.S. officials have alleged that 9/11 was a false flag operation by rogue elements of the U.S. government; but such a claim is beyond the scope of this discussion. The key point is that the U.S. falsely blamed it on Iraq, when it knew Iraq had nothing to do with it” [16]. The extraordinary Mainstream Establishment lying by omission over 9-11 is compelling proof of the profundity of the 9-11 deception that must take its place with other excuses for imperialist wars e.g. the sinking of the Maine in Havana Harbor (Spanish-American War), the sinking of the arms-laden Lusitania (US entry into WW1), Pearl Harbor (permitted to occur notwithstanding and US and UK pre-knowledge; US entry into WW2), Korean invasion of their own country (Korean War), the fictional Gulf of Tonkin Incident (US Indo-China War), alleged threat to US students (US invasion of Granada) and General Noriega’s longstanding CIA-linked drug involvements (US invasion of Panama) [17].

It is argued by proponents of the “lying Bush official version of 9-11” that many people had to have been involved if the US Government was responsible for 9-11, and accordingly one would expect that some of these would eventually come forward to eager Mainstream media with the truth of their part in it. However this does not happen in practice with gigantic atrocities involving the deaths of millions of people. . Thus, by way of example, for most of WW2 the UK and Australia were involved in an Bengali Holocaust and Indian Holocaust in which they deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death in the 1942-1945 Bengal Famine (UK lackey and thence US lackey Australia was complicit in this atrocity by withholding food for starving India from its huge war-time grain stores) [18-23]. 100 million Indians were directly impacted by this atrocity and, despite wartime censorship. hundreds of thousands of UK citizens were variously made aware of this catastrophe at the time (e.g. through a report in the Manchester Guardian on 11 August 1943 and a report with graphic images published in the Calcutta Statesman on 24 August 1943 [22]). However this catastrophe that was bigger than the WW2 Jewish Holocaust has been overwhelmingly removed from the perception of successive generations of British and Australians through mendacious Mainstream journalist, politician and academic presstitutes [18]. Indeed the lying by omission continues today. Thus British Zionist Sir Martin Gilbert (1936-2015), an eminent UK historian in the areas of Jewish history, Zionism, Churchill, WW1, WW2 and 20th century history, was one of very few UK historians who actually mentioned the 1943-1945 Bengali Holocaust (6-7 million Indians killed by Churchill ) but must be criticized for hugely under-estimating this atrocity, excusing the British, eliminating any mention of this from his histories of Churchill, ignoring other holocausts and grossly exaggerating deaths in the WW2 Jewish Holocaust [23]. Similarly, in the 21st century a plethora of mendacious Mainstream journalist, politician and academic presstitutes utterly ignore the horrendous human cost of the Zionist-promoted US war on Terror that is in horrible actuality a genocidal US War Muslims in which 32 million Muslims have perished from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in which 3,000 people were killed [11, 24, 25].

(4). Perceptions of Google censorship.

Many other examples can be given of the disappearance or diminution of particular items in Google Searches. A detailed article in Wikipedia has summarized Google censorship thus: “Censorship by Google is Google’s removal or omission of information from its services or those of its subsidiary companies, such as YouTube, in order to comply with its company policies, legal demands, or various government censorship laws. Google’s censorship varies between countries and their regulations, and ranges from advertisements to speeches. Over the years, the search engine’s censorship policies and targets have also differed, and have been the source of internet censorship debates” [26] .

Censorship by Google involves Google bias and restriction of free speech via its policies, complaints procedures, algorithms, autosuggestions and submissions to demands from various governments [26]. The threat to free speech and democracy by Google censorship has been raised in both Alternative media such as the WSWS [1], Global Research [27] , RINF [28], and Off-Guardian [29], and by Mainstream media such as the US News & World Report [30].

The WSWS concludes: “It is critical that a coordinated campaign be organized within the United States and internationally against Google’s censorship of the Internet. We intend to do everything in our power to develop and contribute to a counter-offensive against its efforts to suppress freedom of speech and thought” [1].

Graham Vanbergen (contributing editor of TruePublica.org.uk ) on Google censorship (2017): “However, 60 percent of people now get their news from search engines, not traditional human editors in the media. It is here where the new informational war takes place – the algorithm. Google now takes 81.2 percent of all search engine market share globally… What is required now is a collaboration project to actually work together – to create a penetrating and deafening noise to alert the unaware, give a bigger motivation and resources to combat the rising scale of censorship and defend the civil liberties of everyone. If we don’t, before long, it will indeed be too late. And then what?” [27].

Mick Meaney (editor of Real Independent News & Film, RINF) on Google censorship (2017): “”Fake news” is a term designed to fool the weak minded into believing the corporate media are the only reliable sources of information. You and I both know that is a total lie. Since you’re reading this, you already know that we’re living in a totalitarian society where anything that does not sit inside the tightly controlled margins of ‘acceptable debate’, is painted as an enemy of the people. You might recall that late last year, following Hillary Clinton’s defeat, Google announced they were going to war against supposed ‘fake news’ websites. This week I received an email from Google Adsense informing me that my account would be disabled if I didn’t comply with their demands to censor this website. They demanded that I remove an article that exposed Israel’s corruption and crimes against humanity (there are hundreds of articles like this here)… I refuse to be bullied by Google and the threat of losing my income isn’t enough to pressure me into compliance. Maybe that’s the nature of independent news; we are a target, something else that needs to be manipulated and controlled – because we’re a barrier between the propaganda laced mainstream media, and an informed population that won’t accept it. Google have an agenda. They outright admitted it and now they’re enforcing it” [28].

Eric Zuesse (progressive writer who is the author of “They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010”, and of “Christ’s ventriloquists: The Event that Created Christianity”) on Google censorship (2017): “I just happened to notice at one of my publishers, RINF, “Google’s Censorship Of Independent News – RINF Becomes Latest Victim”, and the owner, Mick Meaney, described Google’s threat to him if he didn’t remove a news-article that was critical of the Israeli government… I used to be published at places such as Huffington Post, Salon, and Common Dreams, but the number of sites that are willing to publish me has gradually reduced as more and more of my articles came to expose the operations that control the U.S. federal government. None of those publishers explained to me why they were dropping me. But now I understand. And Google isn’t alone in this; they’re part of the same operation that has taken over the U.S. and many foreign ‘news’ operations and thus now controls what the publics believe, in many countries… That’s the reality about ‘news’ as we now have it, at least in The West (the U.S. and its empire of vassal-aristocracies abroad). It’s propaganda” [29].

Robert Epstein (US psychologist, professor, author, and journalist) (2016): “Google, Inc., isn’t just the world’s biggest purveyor of information; it is also the world’s biggest censor. The company maintains at least nine different blacklists that impact our lives, generally without input or authority from any outside advisory group, industry association or government agency. Google is not the only company suppressing content on the internet. Reddit has frequently been accused of banning postings on specific topics, and a recent report suggests that Facebook has been deleting conservative news stories from its newsfeed, a practice that might have a significant effect on public opinion – even on voting. Google, though, is currently the biggest bully on the block. When Google’s employees or algorithms decide to block our access to information about a news item, political candidate or business, opinions and votes can shift, reputations can be ruined and businesses can crash and burn. Because online censorship is entirely unregulated at the moment, victims have little or no recourse when they have been harmed” [30].

Final comments – Google Censorship in a global context

Freedom of speech is enshrined in the First Amendment of the American Constitution [31] and for good reason. In addition to one-person-one-vote, Democracy requires an informed electorate and that in turn requires not just freedom of speech but some significant approach to effective freedom of speech. Unfortunately, in a capitalist society money buys everything including effective free speech. Big Money dominates Mainstream media as cogently analysed by US Professors Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky in their classic book “Manufacturing Consent” [32]. Our Western democracies have become Lobbyocracies in which Democracy under neoliberalism has transitioned to Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-perverted and subverted Plutocracy, Murdochracy, Lobbyocracy, Corporatocracy , Kleptocracy, and Dollarocracy in which Big Money purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, and political power [7-10, 12-23, 32-39].

Lying, whether lying by omission or lying by commission, is a threat to societal and global safety. Thus rational risk management, that is crucial for societal safety, successively involves (a) accurate data, (b) scientific analysis, this involving the critical testing of potentially falsifiable hypotheses, and (c) informed systemic change to minimize risk. Unfortunately, this rational risk management protocol is typically perverted at the individual, family, local, national, and international level by (a) lying, self-deception, spin, obfuscation, intimidation and censorship, (b) anti-science spin, this involving the selective use of asserted facts to support a partisan position, and (c) blame and shame that is counterproductive because it blocks reportage crucial for rational risk management and in the worst cases leads to war [39]. Lying by omission is far, far worse than lying by commission because at least the latter permits refutation and public debate [7, 9, 10, 15, 36-39].

The most appalling and dangerous examples of lying by omission involve the ignoring of immense crimes against humanity such as holocausts (the deaths of huge numbers of people) and genocides (defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention as “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group”. However resolute lying by omission by Mainstream media, politician and academic presstitutes has enabled Western-complicit holocausts and genocides to continue unabated and unpunished. Genocide ignoring and holocaust ignoring are far, far worse than repugnant genocide denial and holocaust denial because at least the latter permit refutation and public debate. Thus all Westerners are aware of the WW2 Jewish Holocaust (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or imposed deprivation) but few are aware of the WW2 European Holocaust of which it was a part (30 million Slavs, Jews and Gypsies killed), the WW2 Chinese Holocaust (35 million Chinese killed under Japanese Occupation, 1937-1945) or the WW2 Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Indian Holocaust, WW2 Bengal Famine) in which the British with Australian complicity deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death for strategic reasons [18-25].

Similarly, most citizens of the self-assertedly “aren’t we nice”, “civilized”, pro-Apartheid, pro-US Western democracies are unaware of the horrendous post-war carnage of the Korean Holocaust and Korean Genocide ( 28% of the North Korean population destroyed by US bombing, 1950-1953), the post-war, US-imposed Asian Holocaust (40 million Asian deaths from violence or deprivation in post-1950 US Asian wars, in all of which US lackey White Australia has been complicit), the ongoing Palestinian Genocide by US-, UK-, Australia-, Canada- and EU-backed Apartheid Israel (2 million Palestinians killed by violence, 0.1 million, or imposed deprivation, 1.9 million, since 1935), the ongoing Afghan Holocaust and Afghan Genocide (6 million avoidable deaths from deprivation, 1978-1999, 6 million deaths from violence or imposed deprivation, 2001-present), the ongoing Iraqi Holocaust and Iraqi Genocide (9 million Iraqi deaths from violence or imposed deprivation since 1914, 4.8 million such deaths since 1990), and the ongoing Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide (32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity) [19, 24, 25, 40-45].

Such Zionist-secured government depraved indifference to Zionist crimes occurs in the US, UK, Canada and US lackey Australia (Apartheid Israel’s greatest supporters) in which neoliberal and Zionist subversion of government is already inescapably associated with the massive fiscal perversion of committing huge sums to the Zionist-backed US War on Terror (aka the US War on Muslims) ($6 trillion and $170 billion by the US and Australia, respectively) and the killing millions of Muslims abroad (32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since 9-11) instead of keeping millions of Americans, British, Canadians and Australians alive at home ( post-9-11 preventable deaths in the Zionist-subverted US, UK, Canada and Australia from causes ranging from smoking to domestic violence total 27 million, 2.4 million, 1.6 million and 1.4 million, respectively, since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity) [40-45]. These appalling realities reveal the deadliness of censorship and lying by omission by Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-perverted Mainstream media.

Zionism is deadly and genocidal racism in awful theory and appalling practice that is linked to the active or passive mass murder of not just Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims, Asians, Africans and Third Worlders but also of citizens of the Apartheid Israel-backing Anglosphere countries. Yet egregious censorship by Mainstream media including Google ensures a white-washed Anglosphere world in which the endlessly invading US Alliance countries are “civilized”, their opponents are “terrorists” and the millions of actively or passively killed civilian victims are “collateral damage”. Indians are particularly well placed to comprehend fundamental global humanitarian realities. Thus when Mahatma Gandhi was asked what he thought of Western civilization, he famously replied “I think it would be a good idea”. Arundhati Roy has commented “The ultimate privilege of the élite is not just their deluxe lifestyles, but deluxe lifestyles with a clear conscience” [35, 36].

Google has intervened in Searching algorithms to prevent repugnant anti-Jewish anti-Semitic or misogynist Search outcomes but censorship is a slippery slope and having commenced censoring the censors have an endless problem of where to draw the line. Thus Google has altered autocomplete suggestions in its search engine responses to “are Jews” or “are women” after it was alerted to anti-Jewish anti-Semitic and sexist suggestions for such searches [46]. Indeed a check on 7 August 2017 revealed innocuous and inoffensive search suggestions in response to searches for “are Jews” or “are women” but in response to “are Muslims” the Google machine suggests the collectively highly offensive and profoundly misleading search suggestions of “who is responsible for most terrorism”, “terrorism by religion”, “terrorism statistics worldwide” and “fbi terrorism statistics”. While Muslim-origin non-state jihadi psychopaths have killed about 60 Americans since 9-11, in the same period 27 million Americans have died preventably under successive Zionist-beholden US Administrations, and US Alliance state terrorism is responsible for 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since 9-11 [24, 25, 41]. Anti-Arab anti-Semitism is entrenched in the Google-dominated Internet – thus while in London a decade ago an angry Muslim demonstrator was sentenced to imprisonment for yelling “Bomb America” (and would receive circa 20 years in prison today in terror hysterical, US lackey Australia for the same offence), Google Searches for “nuke Iran” and “bomb Iran” yield 140,000 and 210,000 results, respectively. One notes that while half the Iranian population are children and about 8 million children die avoidably from deprivation each year in Developing Countries [19], a Google Search for “Thou shalt not kill children” yields a mere 6,000 results with the #1 result on page 1 being my website with the same name [47].

Decent anti-racist folk around the world can (a) evade censorship by the mendacious, Zionist-subverted Mainstream media by informing everyone they can via Alternative media; (b) do Bing Searches rather than Google Searches; (c) ensure that racist Zionists and their pro-Apartheid supporters are excluded from decent public life as have been other racists such as the Nazis, neo-Nazis, Apartheiders and the Ku Klux Klan; and (d) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all of its pro-Apartheid supporters. However there is a major general issue here that transcends censorship and subversion of the world by neoliberal One Percenters and genocidally racist Zionists – censorship and lying by omission in general pervert science-based risk management and are accordingly utterly unacceptable in our world that is existentially threatened by nuclear weapons, poverty and a worsening climate genocide [3, 4].

The present dominance of the neoliberal ideology of maximizing the freedom of the smart and rich to exploit human and natural resources for private profit [48, 49] has meant an ever-increasing mal-distribution of wealth, especially in the Anglosphere countries. Thus the One Percenters now own 50% of the world’s wealth. This huge disparity is bad for the economy (the poor cannot afford to buy goods and services they produce) and bad for democracy (money buys votes). Solutions for this deadly inequity (17 million people die avoidable from deprivation each year [19]) lie in social humanism (socialism, democratic socialism, eco-socialism, and the welfare state that attempt to maximize happiness, dignity and opportunity for everyone) and wealth re-distribution via an annual wealth tax of the kind that already applies in France and has been applied at the rate of 2.5% per year in the Muslim world for 1,400 years [50-54]. Big Money buys public perception of reality and hence more political power and more private profit. Polya’s 3 Laws of Economics mirror the 3 Laws of Therrnodynamics and are (1) Price minus COP (Cost of Production) equals profit; (2) Deception about COP strives to a maximum; and (3) No work, price or profit on a dead planet. These fundamental laws help expose the dishonesty-based failure of neoliberal capitalism in relation to wealth inequality, massive tax evasion by multinational corporations, and horrendous avoidable deaths from poverty and pollution culminating in general ecocide, speciescide, climate genocide, omnicide and terracide [55]. Dishonesty is intrinsic to neoliberal capitalism and Google censorship is a powerful example of corporatist dishonesty. The obscene One Percenter domination of wealth and perversion of public perception of reality is sustained by Mainstream media fake news through lying by omission [7-9].

It is cogently argued that in the looming Age of Artificial Intelligence, data represent the “new oil of the digital economy” [56]. The data of the world are increasingly in the hands of giant corporations such as Google and Facebook and this concentration of data and the anti-social abuses of corporate censorship make a compelling case for the break-up of such mega-corporations, democratization of information, absolute rejection of censorship, and a strong movement toward more effective free speech for information-rich but resources-poor and power-poor scientists and science-informed humanitarians trying to save Humanity and the Biosphere.

References.

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .