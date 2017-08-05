To Mark The 75th Anniversary of Quit India Movement/August Revolution “Anti-Constitutional Elements Quit Power” Rally

By Socialist Party

Date : 9th August 2017

The rally will start from Mandi House at 11.00 am and reach Jantar Mantar.

There will be a public meeting at Jantar Mantar.

Sisters and Brothers

On 9th August 1942, Quit India Movement/August Revolution began to oust the British power from India. Gandhi gave the call of “Do or Die”. The stream of the Revolutionary Movement of India merged with the Quit India Movement and it proved to be the decisive struggle against colonialism. 20 percent of the Indian population actively participated in this movement. The British regime killed off around 50,000 patriots during the movement. This movement, which proved to be the gateway to Indian Independence, was led by socialist leaders.

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia said that 9th August is the day of the Indian people, just as 15th August is the day of the Indian State. He believed that 9th August was the very first day in the history of the struggle of unarmed people. On the 25th anniversary (9th August 1967) he expressed the wish that the 50th anniversary of 9th August should be celebrated at such a grand scale that even of 26th January celebrations should pale in comparison.

You are aware that the 50th anniversary fell on 9th August 1992. Ironically, this was the time when contrary to the principles enshrined in our Constitution, New Economic Policies, which ushered in the country into neo-imperialist clutches, had been adopted and Babri Masjid had been demolished. 9th August 1992 was not remembered as the day of the Indian people!

Ever since – from the Dunkel proposals to the decision allowing 100 percent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the Defense by the present government – the ruling elite of India have conveniently sidelined the Constitution. The work of policy-making is now done at the behest of the facilitator-institutions of neo-liberalism such as World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization, World Economic Forum etc. feeding the interests of multinational companies and corporate houses.

9th August 2017 will be the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. To mark the occasion, the Socialist Party has decided to organize “Anti-Constitutional Elements Quit Power” rally in Delhi. The purpose of the rally is to send the message to the citizens of India, that policy decisions undertaken by governments must be based on the Directive Principles of the State as mentioned in the Constitution, and not on the dictates of the institutions listed above. Only then will the commitment to build a socialist, secular and democratic India, which is the goal enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution, be rightly achieved.

The Socialist Party appeals to all citizens to come to Mandi House and Jantar Mantar in large numbers on the upcoming 9th August.

Shri Kuldip Nayar, veteran journalist, writer, former High Commissioner and MP will flag off the rally at Mandi House. Justice Rajindar Sachar, senior leader of SPI will welcome the rally at Jantar Mantar.

Let us join to uproot the anti-constitutional elements in power.

Thus Stand the Socialist Party

Upholding Brotherhood and Equality

Dr. Prem Singh

President