Big bang explosion

Nuclear reaction

Atomic collusion –

All different sounds of creation !

Chirping of birds in the nest

Roaring tigers in the forest

Ultrasounds of bats and dolphins

Infra- sounds of squid and octopus . .

Sounds everywhere!

Noise here and there!

Painful sounds of muscles

That humans cannot hear

Tortuous screams of suffering victims

Only very few can bear

And those of gunfire pellets and bullets

Piercing into blood – stained bodies –

All are different sounds!

Cacophony! Noises!

Sporadic coughs of women workers

Spanking crowbars of digging miners

Wails and distressed voices

Forced to work without choices !

Mud, rocks ruffling leaves

Furious sounds of cyclones and seas

Mix with gentle blowing winds

Creating hoary resounds

Life can be killed humans murdered

Flora and fauna completely destroyed

But sounds cannot be hanged

Maimed or mutilated

Sounds cannot be dead

Though ‘ voices’ silenced

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere and who wants to foster the whole world.