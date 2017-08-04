Big bang explosion
Nuclear reaction
Atomic collusion –
All different sounds of creation !
Chirping of birds in the nest
Roaring tigers in the forest
Ultrasounds of bats and dolphins
Infra- sounds of squid and octopus . .
Sounds everywhere!
Noise here and there!
Painful sounds of muscles
That humans cannot hear
Tortuous screams of suffering victims
Only very few can bear
And those of gunfire pellets and bullets
Piercing into blood – stained bodies –
All are different sounds!
Cacophony! Noises!
Sporadic coughs of women workers
Spanking crowbars of digging miners
Wails and distressed voices
Forced to work without choices !
Mud, rocks ruffling leaves
Furious sounds of cyclones and seas
Mix with gentle blowing winds
Creating hoary resounds
Life can be killed humans murdered
Flora and fauna completely destroyed
But sounds cannot be hanged
Maimed or mutilated
Sounds cannot be dead
Though ‘ voices’ silenced
Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere and who wants to foster the whole world.
Excellent story, SB.
And,
Your message is correct: the sounds can’t be made dead, as the sounds come from life, from its all activities; so, life, ultimately, can’t be made dead.
Thanks, SB, for sharing your ideas with us, the readers.
I hear sounds all around me all of the time. Some alarm me, such as the sounds of trains shoving on by past my region and into Boston, MA, USA to bring goods. … The pounding that they make, with a hundred or more freight cars for each train, shoves my old 1800’s house downward due to gravity into the granite rock foundation beneath it. You should hear the sound of it happening. Such force! …Your descriptions of sounds matches mine in real life. You’re amazing at describing our common experiences!.