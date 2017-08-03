Lokayat And Socialist Party (India) Celebrate Independence Day With Various Programmes

FREEDOM WEEK PROGRAMS: August 9 – 15

This year, the country celebrates the 75th Anniversary of one of the most glorious chapters of our Freedom Struggle, the Quit India Movement, that was launched on August 9, 1942. The irony is that the Hindu fundamentalist forces, who today are attempting to redefine nationalism and instill their false nationalism in us, had not participated in the freedom struggle and were more interested in dividing the people on communal lines effectively sabotaging the freedom struggle. In these difficult times, when there is a massive resurgence of HIndu fundamentalist forces, it is important to recall the values and spirit of our freedom struggle. Every year, Lokayat celebrates Freedom Week, starting from August 9, Quit India Day, to August 15, Independence Day. This year’s public programs:

August 9: Rally

Joint Rally Celebrating 75th Anniversary of Quit India Movement

Organised by: Hum Samajwadi Sansthayain.

Date: August 9, Wednesday

Time: 9 am

Route: Tilak Statue, Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai to August Kranti Maidan, Nana Chowk, Grant Road (West), Mumbai.

Join us for this rally. You can come down directly for this Rally, or come with us, we shall be leaving early morning on August 9 at 4am by a hired bus to participate in this rally.

August 13: Blood Donation Camp

India United by Blood: Share Blood, Don’t Spill It

Blood Donation Campaign for Communal Harmony

Part of a nationwide campaign being organised in several cities across the country.

Jointly organised in Pune with SM Joshi Socialist Foundation, Swaraj Abhiyan, Shaheen Friend’s Circle and All India Insurance Employees Association (Pune Unit)

August 13, Sunday

Time: 10.30 am to 5 pm

If you would like to volunteer for donating blood, or if your organisation is interested in becoming a joint organiser of this program, let us know.

August 15: TALK

Lokayat, SP(I) and SM Joshi Socialist Foundation jointly organise talk:

Seven Decades of Independence: Achievements, Problems . . .

(Talk will be in Hindi)

Speaker: Prof. Salil Mishra

Professor of History, Ambedkar University, Delhi

Time: 10.30 am to 1.00 noon

Venue: S.M. Joshi Socialist Foundation Auditorium, Near Patrakar Bhavan, Navi Peth, Pune.

(Entry free.)

Let us join hands in these difficult times, jointly organise these and several more programs, and reach out to people and make them aware of the challenges facing the nation. All are invited . . .

