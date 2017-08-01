Dogs live in a world of smells—

succulent, sensual: a melange

of sexuality–known and unknown,

friendly and prohibitive.

They’re color-blind,

love blindly, lead the blind (when so inclined).

Dogs live in the world of Now—leaping

catching frisbees, canines gripping,

tail-wagging; or—snarling, menacing,

loyal to a fault—and faultlessly alert

to guard their master’s home;

their master’s

spies, their master’s other eyes, judging

friend or foe by scent, barking

approval, disdain, warnings; judging

other realms—domains beyond our senses;

teaching, if we have the will,

other sensibilities, trotting

down corridors, barking down corridors.

Gary Corseri has published/posted articles, poems and stories at Countercurrents.org, UncommonThoughtJournal.com, VeteransNewsNow.com, TMS (TranscendMediaService.org), DissidentVoice.org, The Greanville Post, ICH, Redbook Magazine, The New York Times, Counterpunch, Village Voice, Common Dreams, Boiling Frogs, Global Research, AlterNet, and hundreds of other global venues. His dramas have been produced on PBS-Atlanta and at universities and public schools. His books include novels, poetry collections, and a literary anthology (edited). He has been a professor in the U.S. and Japan, and has taught in prisons and public schools. He has performed his work at the Carter Presidential Library and Museum. He can be reached at gary_corseri@comcast.net.