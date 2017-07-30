 Dual Israeli Citizenship & Zionist Perversion Of America, Australia, India & Humanity

Entitlement to or actual foreign citizenship should be renounced as a condition of political office. However this is not required in Zionist-subverted and perverted America. Such renunciation is required for membership of the Australian Parliament from which several Senators have recently resigned after discovering their inadvertent dual citizenship. However Zionist-subverted Australia ignores 100,000 Australians including 6 MPs actually or entitled to be citizens of Australia-violating Apartheid Israel.

This is a problem throughout the world. Elected politicians and others in high public office should have unequivocal loyalty to the nation they serve. Further, association with blatantly racist foreign states or other support for racist foreign states undermines public decency. Thus Apartheid is racist evil and just as people who supported Nazi Germany or Apartheid South Africa could be legitimately described as pro-Nazi or pro-Apartheid, respectively, so people supporting Apartheid Israel can be legitimately described as pro-Apartheid.

Thus, for example, India led the world in opposition to South African Apartheid that grossly violated the human rights of Indigenous African, Indian, Chinese and other non-European subjects of South Africa. However a racist and neoliberal Indian PM Modi has now trashed India’s fine, world-leading, anti-Apartheid reputation by visiting and supporting Apartheid Israel [1, 2]. Thus Countercurrents editor Binu Mathew has stated: “ In Modi’s embrace of Netanyahu we see the marriage of two evil ideologies, Hindutva and Zionism. Israel with its tried and tested military technologies and tactics to subdue the freedom strugglers of Palestine, will be ever ready to pass on their know how to Modi. Muslims, dalits and other minority groups in India, beware of this deadly embrace” [1].

Likewise, Gopalkrishna Gandhi (a former governor of West Bengal and former Indian ambassador to South Africa) has commented: “Ever since ‘the Palestine question’ was brought before the United Nations by the British in 1947, India has shown a balance, a sense of perspective and of history in its response to Israel… No Indian Prime Minister, from Jawaharlal Nehru who first recognised Israel, to Narasimha Rao who initiated diplomatic ties, to A.B. Vajpayee who received a visit from the then Israeli Prime Minister, right up to Manmohan Singh, ever visited Israel. It was important to make the statement, to Israel, to the Arab world, to the world at large that so long as Israel was expansionist, and sought to dominate or conquer even the rest of Palestine, violating numerous resolutions of the UN, Israel was an offender. Justice to the world’s Jews is one thing, Zionism quite another … The visit [of Modi to Apartheid Israel] has announced a new ‘strategic partnership’. This is in a sense a formalising in name of what is a hard fact: India is the largest buyer of Israeli military equipment and Israel is, after Russia, the second largest defence supplier to India. But it is also more, much more. It is a second Balfour Declaration equivalent without the safeguards, to the effect that if Israel is a fact, so is its hegemony in the region, so is the Palestine occupation. The strategic partnership is a new axis telling the world that India and Israel shared an interest , not in the realms of agriculture and medicine, but in armed action against un-named but unmistakable enemies. The most important ‘visual’ now, post the visit, of the India – Israel love fest is the decision to jointly manufacture missiles in India. This strategic nature of the partnership goes beyond techno-economic-military ties. It is now wholly political, ideological. India has given legitimacy now to occupation and brutal suppression” [2].

In 2009 Israel\ Military Industries (IMI) had a $70-million guarantee confiscated by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government and was banned from doing business in India for 10 years for corruption and bribery. However the ban was overturned by the pro-Apartheid Modi Government in 2014 [3, 4]. A corrupt, bigoted, racist and pro-Apartheid Modi Government has now embarked India on the same kind of journey taken by America in 1967 when it threw its full weight behind a now nuclear-armed Apartheid Israel [5]. US lackey, traditionally racist and White supremacist Australia fell in line with a Zionist lackey America, and today Australia is second only to Trump America as supporter of neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel [6-8]. 50 years after the June 1967 Israeli conquest of all of Palestine, the US Alliance-backed, invasion-, occupation- , theft- , genocide-, lying- and race-based pariah state of Apartheid Israel still comprehensively violates all basic human rights of the Occupied Palestinians. The Zionist ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine means that the Two-State Solution is dead and demands comprehensive Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against genocidally racist, nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel and all its supporters [7]. There are 3,000 million Asians and 1,500 million Muslims between White Australia and Mother England, and, humanity aside, reason demands that Australians should be nice to them rather than invading them as a craven US lackey and Zionist lackey [9].

Whereas the pro-Apartheid Modi India-Apartheid Israel relationship is built on common ideological perversions of neoliberalism, militarism, arms sales, bigotry, racism, Apartheid, theft, human rights abuse and corruption, a significant part of the Zionist subversion of both Australia and America has also involved the Israel Lobby (aka Jewish Lobby) that substantially includes people actually or entitled to be citizens of Apartheid Israel. Outlined below are analyses of dual Israeli citizenship and Zionist subversion of Zionist lackeys America and Australia.

Dual Israeli-American citizenship and Zionist subversion of Zionist lackey America.

The American Zionists were perceived as a threat to American democracy by John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK) and his brother Robert Kennedy who ordered the American Zionist Council (AZC) to register as an agent of a foreign power. AZC evaded the intent of the law by dissolving and renaming itself as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). The attempts by the Kennedys to protect America from these genocidally racist Zionist traitors failed and eventually died with the murder of both men. While “who killed JFK” remains a matter of controversy, the historical record shows that Robert Kennedy was assassinated by the Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan whose family were held hostage by the war criminal Israelis.

French scholar and author Dr Laurent Guyénot (author of “JFK – 9/11: 50 Years of Deep State” ) has provided a cogent summary of horribly successful Zionist perversion of America in the 1960s, the decade in which Apartheid Israel acquired nuclear weapons with French and American assistance: “In May 1963, the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations opened an investigation into the covert activities of foreign agents on U.S. soil, focusing in particular on the American Zionist Council and the Jewish Agency for Israel. The investigation was prompted by a report from the Chairman of that standing Committee, Senator J. William Fulbright, written in March 1961 (declassified in 2010), stating: “In recent years there has been an increasing number of incidents involving attempts by foreign governments, or their agents, to influence the conduct of American foreign policy by techniques outside normal diplomatic channels.” By covert activities, including “within the United States and elsewhere,” Fulbright was referring to the 1953 “Lavon Affair” , where a group of Egyptian Jews was recruited by Israel to carry out bomb attacks against British targets, which were to be blamed on the Muslim Brotherhood so as to discredit Nasser in the eyes of the British and Americans. The Senate investigation brought to light a money laundering racket through which the Jewish Agency (indivisible from the State of Israel and a precursor to the Israeli Government) was channelling tens of millions of dollars to the American Zionist Council, the main Israeli lobby in the United States. Following this investigation, the Department of Justice, under the authority of Attorney General Robert Kennedy, ordered the American Zionist Council to register as “agents of a foreign government,” subject to the requirements of the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938, involving the close monitoring of its activities… All government efforts to stymie the corruption of American democracy by Israeli agents were stopped short by Kennedy’s assassination and his brother’s replacement at the Department of Justice by Nicholas Katzenbach. The American Zionist Council evaded foreign agent status by dissolving and renaming itself American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Ten years later (April 15, 1973), Fulbright commented on CBS: “Israel controls the U.S. Senate. […] The great majority of the Senate of the U.S. – somewhere around 80 percent – are completely in support of Israel; anything Israel wants Israel gets.” AIPAC continued the same practices, dodging any sanction even when its members were caught red-handed in acts of espionage and high treason. In 2005, two AIPAC officials, Steven Rosen and Keith Weissman, were acquitted after having received from a member of the Pentagon Office of Special Plans, Larry Franklin, documents classified as Secret-Defense which they transmitted to a senior Israeli official. In 2007, John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt demonstrated in their book “The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy” that AIPAC and less prominent pro-Israel lobbies were the main cause of the war in Iraq and, more broadly, the determining factor in the foreign policy of the U.S. in the Middle East. Considering that nothing has changed, there is no reason to believe that the government of Benjamin Netanyahu will not also obtain from the United States the destruction of Iran that it consistently clamors for” [10].

Michael Hager (co-founder and former director general of the International Development Law Organization, Rome) is cogent in condemning dual citizenship and the perversion of US governance: “Until the Supreme Court decided otherwise in the 1967 case of Afroyim v. Rusk, a U.S. citizen who voted in a political election in a foreign state would forfeit his or her U.S. citizenship. From that point on, dual citizens have maintained their right to vote and hold public office without penalty. Anyone can become a dual citizen, even members of Congress, high court judges and top officials of the executive branch. There’s no law or regulation against it. Nor are they required to disclose such dual citizenship… Yet the media and government watchdog organizations have largely ignored the potential conflict of interest inherent in dual citizenship. Why the neglect of this issue? Shouldn’t members of Congress (and federal judges and executive branch officials) at least be required to disclose their citizenship in another country?” [11].

Michael Hager has further recorded his acquisition of a dual-citizenship-free Congressional Research Service (CRS) document entitled “Membership of the 113th Congress: A Profile,” dated August 26, 2014: “The profile document includes cumulative Member data on party breakdown, age, occupations, education, Congressional service, religion, gender and ethnicity and military service, but nothing on dual citizenship. The provided reports came with a caveat: my source was not to be “quoted or cited.” This week I filed a Freedom of Information Request to CRS asking for the names of Members of Congress who are dual citizens; or, if such data is not available, advice on where it can obtained. Given the omission of dual citizen topic in the Member profile cited above, I suspect that the relevant data is simply not being collected… Why is it important for citizens to know if their representatives in Congress are dual citizens? Because both real and apparent conflicts of interest erode the public trust. If there are dual citizens in Congress or in top levels of the Executive Branch, citizens may reasonably demand that all foreign citizenship be renounced as a condition of high political office. At the level of individual members, transparency is essential. For example, a constituent should know whether or not another state loyalty is involved when his or her representative speaks out on a major issue, such as on military assistance to Israel or recognition of Palestine as a state. Only if we know who are the dual citizens in Congress and what are their second countries, can we intelligently assess the credibility of their policy statements and actions” [12].

In the absence of information about dual citizens in Congress, Americans are entitled to consider the appalling scenario of the American Congress being dominated by a minority of the US population with actual dual citizenship of Apartheid Israel or with entitlement to such citizenship. Thus, for example, African Americans and Hispanic Americans have about half their “fair share” of representatives in Congress and 5-6 times less Congressional representation than Jewish Americans. The ethnic mix of the United States (2010 data) is as follows: Whites (72.4%), non-Hispanic White (63.7%), Hispanic (16.4%,) , White Hispanic (8.7%) , African American (12.6%) , Asian American (4.6%), Native American (0.9%) . In 2012, the American Jewish population was estimated at between 5.5-8 million, depending on the definition of the term. This constitutes between 1.7% to 2.6% of the total US population. Of the 113th Congress (100 Senators and 435 Representatives) there were 12 Jewish Americans in the Senate (12.0%; 11 Democrats, 1 Independent) and 22 in the House of Representatives (5.1%; 1 Republican, 21 Democrats) or 6.4% overall. During the 113th Congress, the Congressional Black Caucus had 1 Senator, 41 voting Representatives i.e. 7.9% of total. Thus African Americans have about half their “fair share” of representatives in Congress and roughly the same representation in Congress as Jewish Americans while having a 5-fold greater population. There were 12 Hispanic Republican members of the 113th Congress and 27 Democrat members or 39 x 100/535 = 7.3% of the total. Thus Hispanic Americans have about half their “fair share” of representatives in Congress and roughly the same representation in Congress as Jews while having an over 6-fold greater population [13]. Now while we now know that Senator Bernie Sanders while being Jewish is not an Israeli citizen we don’t know how many of his Congressional colleagues have taken up the offer of Israeli citizenship via the racist Law of Return of Apartheid Israel [14].

However whatever the dual Israeli-American citizenship of Congress members, it is clear than Congress overwhelmingly pro-Zionist, supports Apartheid Israel and hence is pro-Apartheid – standard English language usage instructs that if you supported Nazi Germany you were pro-Nazi, if you supported Apartheid South Africa you were pro-Apartheid, if you support the criminal activities of rapists and paedophiles you are pro-rape and pro-paedophilia, and if you support Apartheid Israel you are pro-Apartheid. Thus anti-Apartheid hero and Nobel Laureate Nelson Mandela famously stated “The UN took a strong stand against apartheid; and over the years, an international consensus was built, which helped to bring an end to this iniquitous system. Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians” [15] but African American Congress representatives have betrayed anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela, human rights and Palestinians, and back the genocidal crimes of nuclear terrorist, genocidally racist, racist Zionist-run, racist America-backed Apartheid Israel.

Thus Bruce A. Dixon (managing director of the Black Agenda Report) (2014): “ Israel’s vicious apartheid regime celebrated Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration with the massacre of 1400 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, and the destruction of a great part of the enclave’s infrastructure, down to chicken farms and water systems. The new Congress called it righteous self-defense, with 390 yeas, 5 nays and 22 “present”. The CBC [Congressional Black Caucus] was 2 of those nays, Gwen Moore (WI) and Maxine Waters (CA), and 7 of the “presents”, Edwards (MD), Ellison (MN), Johnson (GA), Lee (TX), Payne (NJ), Kilpatrick (MI), and Watson (CA). This month, as the civilian death toll in the latest Israeli criminal orgy of collective punishment mounted toward 1,000 [latest: 2,200] , the US House passed a nearly identical resolution, calling this massacre legitimate “self-defense” as well. This time the House vote, including that of the Congressional Black Caucus was unanimous. Not a single member of the CBC, despite their much heralded brand of standing for civil rights and against apartheid here and around the world, bothered to publicly question the racist ethnocracy that is the Israeli state” [16].

The long-term accrual cost of US support for Apartheid Israel and the Zionist-promoted War on Muslims is at least $40 trillion [17]. In one of his last acts as president, Zionist lackey Obama announced a $38 billion military package for serial war criminal Apartheid Israel over the next decade [18]. However while only about 60 Americans have died in America since 9-11 at the hands of jihadi psychopaths, it is estimated that 1.7 million Americans die preventably each year, the breakdown being being 443,000 (smoking), 300,000 (obesity), 75,000 (alcohol), 70,000 (air pollution), 45,000 (lack of health cover), 33,000 (motor vehicles), 31,000 (guns), 30,000 (suicides, 20% being US veterans), 21,000 (under-5 year old infants), 21,000 (opiates from US Alliance restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from 6% of world market share in 2001 to 90% today), and 15,000 (homicides). One should note that some of these categories overlap (guns, homicide and suicide) and some categories (e.g. deaths from smoking and obesity) won’t respond immediately to action taken now after decades of inaction [19, 20].

Thus 1.7 million American preventable deaths per year x 16 years = 27 million Americans have died preventably from the above causes since the Zionist-perverted US Government’s 9-11 false-flag atrocity in 2001 [19-21]. From a scientific perspective, the evidence is compelling that the Zionist-subverted US Government was responsible for the 9-11 atrocity that killed 3,000 people, mostly Americans [21]. The only people who know for sure are the perpetrators but the major beneficiaries of 9-11 are fossil fuel interests, the US military-industrial complex, Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI) corporatists and nuclear terrorist Apartheid Israel. Extreme right-wing Likud leader and present Apartheid Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, told an audience at Bar Ilan university that the September 11, 2001 terror attacks had been beneficial for Israel: “We are benefiting from one thing, and that is the attack on the Twin Towers and Pentagon, and the American struggle in Iraq… [these events] swung American public opinion in our favour” [22].

It gets worse. Thus the Zionist confession of comprehensive Zionist perversion and subversion of the US as reported by Dr Kevin Barrett: “The BBC announcer reported [3 October 2001] on an Israeli cabinet meeting: Shimon Peres had been pressuring Ariel Sharon to respect American calls for a ceasefire, lest the Americans turn against Israel. According to the BBC, a furious Sharon turned toward Peres, saying: “Every time we do something you tell me America will do this and will do that. I want to tell you something very clear: Don’t worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it” [5, 23].

That asserted statement of war criminal Netanyahu in 2001 is in agreement with the 1973 assessment of the famed and eminent Senator J. William Fulbright, Chairman of U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, that: “Israel controls the U.S. Senate. […] The great majority of the Senate of the U.S. – somewhere around 80 percent – are completely in support of Israel; anything Israel wants Israel gets” [10].

No better recent example can be given of the Zionist tail wagging the American dog than that of war criminal, nuclear terrorist and genocidal racist Netanyahu’s humiliation of President Obama by giving a speech to Congress attacking nuclear terrorist Obama’s plan for peace with zero-nuclear- weapons Iran – the Netanyahu speech, that was boycotted by numerous Democrats, attracted 26 standing ovations [24-26]. Conversely, in one of his last acts as president of the US, a craven, cowardly, and Zionist-beholden Obama finally found the courage to depart from half a century of slavish US support for Apartheid Israel by abstaining from rather than vetoing UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that unequivocally and unanimously (except for the US) condemned Israeli occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territories [27, 28].

Americans are famous for being excessively patriotic but Zionist-subverted Mainstream media have created a nation of sheep. Thus while only about 60 Americans have been killed in America by jihadis since 9-11 [19, 20, 29], 27 million Americans have died preventably since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 [17, 19, 20, 21, 30]. America’s neoliberal, Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI) –perverted, One Percenter Establishment has committed to a long-term accrual cost of $6 trillion for the Zionist–promoted War on Terror [17] in which 32 million Muslims have died from violence, 5 million, or imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since 9-11 [30]. Successive Zionist-subverted US Governments have committed $6 trillion to killing 32 million Muslims abroad instead of keeping 27 million Americans alive at home – a Zionist-promoted Muslim Holocaust and Muslim Genocide [30-33] and also a Zionist-complicit American Holocaust [17]. Pro-Apartheid, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, and anti-racist Jew-defaming (and hence anti-Jewish anti-Semitic) Zionists are complicit in the passive mass murder of the 27 million Americans who have died preventably this century.

Dual Israeli-Australian citizenship and Zionist subversion of US lackey and Zionist lackey Australia.

After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 (an attack about which elements of the UK, US and Australian governments had foreknowledge [34-36]) Australia rapidly shifted from being a craven UK lackey to being a craven US lackey. During the transition Australia was complicit in the WW2 Bengali Holocaust in which the British with passive American connivance deliberately starved 6-7 million Indians to death in 1942-1945 for strategic reasons (Australia was complicit by withholding grain from its huge wartime wheat stores from starving India) [36-39]. As UK lackeys or US lackeys Australians have invaded 85 countries as compared to the British having invaded 193, France 82, the US 71 (51 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12, China 2 and India none [40-46].

As a US lackey, racist White Australia has been complicit in all post-1950 US Asian wars, atrocities associated with 40 million Asian deaths from violence or war-imposed deprivation [39]. US lackey Australia has been a keen player in the Iraqi Genocide (9 million Iraqi deaths from violence or imposed deprivation since 1914, 4.8 million such deaths since 1990) [47] and is presently into its 8th Iraq Wars in 100 years [32, 39, 44, 47]. Australia has been an enthusiastic participant in the Zionist-promoted US War on Muslims that has been associated with 32 million Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or from imposed deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since the Zionist lackey US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity in 2001 [21, 30].

However it is not just Muslims who are dying untimely deaths in what is a neoliberal, Zionist and Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI) US War on Humanity, US War on Muslims and US War on Terra. Thus utterly ignored by Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-perverted and subverted Western Mainstream media are the 1.2 million people who have died world-wide since 9-11 due to US Alliance restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry from 6% of world market share in 2001 to 93% in 2007, the breakdown (as of 2015) including 280,000 Americans, 256,000 Indonesians, 68,000 Iranians, 25,000 British, 14,000 Canadians, 10,000 Germans, and 5,000 Australians [33]. It gets worse. Neoliberal, racist and Zionist-subverted Australia is a world leader in per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution and climate change inaction that threatens a worsening Climate Genocide in which the US Alliance is disproportionately complicit and in which 10 billion mostly non-Europeans will perish this century [48, 49]. Already 17 million non-Europeans perish avoidably from deprivation (including climate change-impacted deprivation) on Spaceship Earth with a genocidally neoliberal First World (including Zionist-subverted racist White Australia) in charge of the flight deck [39].

After Apartheid Israel acquired nuclear weapons in 1967 the US became a Zionist lackey and US lackey Australia in turn became a Zionist lackey. Indeed by totally rejecting UN Security Council Resolution 2334, pro-nuclear weapons, US lackey White Australia became second only to Zionist lackey Trump America as a supporter of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel [27, 28]. In contrast, anti-racist Jews and anti-racist non-Jews in Australia and around the world support UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and utterly reject Apartheid [27, 28, 50, 51].

Zionist perversion of Australia is kept under wraps by an unofficial agreement between the pro-Zionist Liberal-Party-National Party Coalition (presently ruling Australia) and the pro-Zionist Labor Party (presently the Opposition), the 2 groups being collectively known as the Lib-Labs. If any criticism of Apartheid Israel has to be made by the Lib-Labs (e.g. over repeated mass forging of Australian passports, repeated violent kidnapping of Australian citizens in international waters, repeated Gaza Massacres… ) it is always very mild and qualified by their love for Israel. The Zionists have almost carte blanche in Australia and as a consequence represent a huge threat to Australia. I have sent a detailed and documented dossier to the Australian Federal Police (AFP), Australian MPs and Australian media about 50 ways in which Apartheid Israel subverts, perverts, threatens and violates Australia but the Silence has been Deafening [52]. Apartheid Israeli goons (some inevitably dual citizen Australian Israelis) have been involved in deceiving, robbing, terrorising, kidnapping, falsely imprisoning, torturing, tasering, shooting, bombing, and killing Australians while the traitorous, cowardly, Zionist-subverted Lib-Labs look the other way [52].

In the post-1967 era of Zionist domination of the US, Zionist-subverted America has critically intervened in Australian politics on 3 major occasions: (1) the US CIA-backed Coup that removed the reformist Whitlam Labor Government in 1975 (Whitlam had demanded more Australian knowledge and control in relation to the Pine Gap electronic spying facility that is now key to US nuclear terrorism , “Five Eyes”- and Apartheid Israel-shared electronic spying, and the targeting of illegal US drone strikes from Africa to South Asia) [44, 53-58]; (2) successful public intervention by US Ambassador Schieffer against Labor Opposition Leader Mark Latham in the 2004 Federal Elections for daring to propose returning Australian soldiers from the war criminal occupation of Iraq “by Christmas” (Labor lost the election and Mark Latham has been universally vilified by US lackey Mainstream Australia media presstitutes ever since) [59]; and (3) the US-approved, Mining Corporation-funded and pro-Zionist-led overnight Coup that replaced PM Steve Rudd with fervently pro-Zionist PM Julia Gillard in June 2010 [60, 61] (Rudd had offended the Zionists by mildly objecting to Israeli crimes against Australia, and had also offended the American by suggesting that the US Alliance destroy the Occupied Afghanistan opium crops that kill about 100,000 people globally each year [33]).

While Americans having Israeli citizenship or entitled to it by the racist, neo-Nazi Apartheid Israeli Law of Return are not excluded from election to the Congress and other high office, Australians entitled to or having citizenship in any foreign country (including Apartheid Israel) are clearly excluded from membership of Federal Parliament under Section 44 of the Australian Constitution. After 2 Australian Greens Senators resigned from Parliament on account of dual citizenship, I wrote the following Open Letter to Australian MPs (copied to media and relevant citizen activists).

LETTER.

Open Letter to Australian MPs re likely Zionist violation of Section 44 of the Australian Constitution

Dear Senator/ Honorable Member,

Two outstanding Australian Greens Senators, Scott Ludlam and Larissa Waters, have departed from the Australian Senate after discovering that they had unwittingly violated the Australian Constitution by being citizens not only of Australia but also of a “foreign power”, to whit New Zealand and Canada, respectively. They had been born outside Australia and had failed to renounce their consequent citizenship of a “foreign power” prior to their election. Now a prominent Minister of the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Government, Senator Matt Canavan, has resigned from his Ministerial position after discovering that his mother had signed him up for Italian citizenship without his knowledge (the matter has been referred to the High Court).

Section 44 of the Australian Constitution states that: “Any person who – (i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power: or… shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives” (“Section 44 of the Constitution of Australia”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Section_44_of_the_Constitution_of_Australia ).

It is possible that further MPs will discover that they have to resign from Parliament over Section 44 of the Australian Constitution through not renouncing citizenship of a “foreign power” prior to their election. Further, it appears likely that some further MPs will be found to be violating Section 44’s clear pronouncement that “Any person who… [is] entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power… shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives”.

Thus the genocidally racist, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, and anti-Jewish anti-Semitic Law of Return (1950) of presently obscenely nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, and genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel gives all Jews (except, on a case-by-case basis, the Jews it doesn’t like such as anti-racist Jews) the right to live in Apartheid Israel and to gain Israeli citizenship, this having been extended in 1970 to people with one Jewish grandparent and non-Jewish people who were married to Jews, even if they were not considered Jewish under Jewish law (“Law of Return”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_of_Return ).

In March 2010 numerous prominent and variously eminent anti-racist Jewish Australians signed a “Petition Against the Right of Return to Israel on Behalf of Australian Jews” that denounced and renounced the racist Law of Return (a denunciation and renunciation with which I concur): “We are Jews from Australia, who, like Jewish people throughout the world, have an automatic right to Israeli citizenship under Israel’s “law of return.” While this law may seem intended to enable a Jewish homeland, we submit that it is in fact a form of racist privilege that abets the colonial oppression of the Palestinians. Today there are more than seven million Palestinian refugees around the world. Israel denies their right to return to their homes and land — a right recognized and undisputed by UN Resolution 194, the Geneva Convention, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Meanwhile, we are invited to live on that same land simply because we are Jewish, thereby potentially taking the place of Palestinians who would dearly love to return to their ancestral lands. We renounce this “right” to “return” offered to us by Israeli law. It is not right that we may “return” to a state that is not ours while Palestinians are excluded and continuously dispossessed” (“Petition Against the Right of Return to Israel on Behalf of Australian Jews”, Jews Against Racist Zionism: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/antiracist-australian-jews ).

Meanwhile there is Deafening Silence over this extremely serious matter of actual or potential Australian MP dual citizenship with Apartheid Israel from look-the-other-way Australia’s variously Zionist-beholden, Zionist-perverted, Zionist-subverted, Zionist lackey and US lackey Mainstream journalists, politicians and academics. As a patriotic, pro-human rights, Jewish Holocaust-impacted, anti-racist Jewish Australian I am deeply concerned that failure to uphold the Constitution has echoes of Nazi Germany and will promote Australia’s present disgraceful slide towards further human rights abuse, authoritarianism and creeping fascism.

Yours sincerely, Dr Gideon Polya, Melbourne, Australia.

END LETTER.

There are about 100,000 Jewish Australian citizens including 6 MPs who are “entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power” , to whit nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. However a Search of the ABC (the taxpayer-funded Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Australia’s equivalent of the UK’s publicly-funded BBC) as of 29 July 2017 revealed no mention of the 6 Jewish MPs who could possibly be in violation of Section 44 of the Constitution. Thus a search for “Law of Return” yields 14 results with none relating to Section 44 or the Petition by numerous eminent anti-racist Jewish scholars against the racist Law of Return [62, 63]. A search for “Jewish MPs” yields 3 results with none relating to Section 44. A search for “Section 44” yields 12 relevant results with none relating to Jewish MPs or the infamous Law of Return.

The ABC has provided several articles about the matter but there is no mention of Jewish MPs or the Law of Return . Thus an article about this Section 44 crisis by Jessica Haynes and quoting Australian Jewish law academic Professor Kim Rubenstein does not mention Jewish MPs or the Apartheid Israeli Law of Return [64]. An ABC article by Matt Doran fails to mention Jewish MPs or the Law of Return and asserts of Section 44 that “The grey area there is the word “entitled”. Does it mean an individual has to actually be a citizen or another country, or just be entitled to claim citizenship in the future?” [65]. Actually Section 44 is quite explicit: “Any person who – (i.) Is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power … shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives” [66].

This story broke with the resignation of Scott Ludlam from the Senate over Section 44 on 14 July 2017, followed a few days later by the departure of now ex-Senator Larissa Waters. Australia has had a fortnight to digest Section 44, impelled by the stark political reality that the Coalition Government has a mere 1 person majority in the House of Representatives. Many more MP exclusions seem likely under the clear, unambiguous provisions of Section 44 of the Australian Constitution. . This utterly appalling Australian Coalition Government may fall. But there is still no mention of the Elephants in the Room of Jewish MPs or the Law of Return, notwithstanding my Open Letter to MPs of 26 July 2017 that was copied to media. Australian Mainstream media have an appalling record of fake new through lying by omission. The Silence has been Deafening in US lackey, Zionist lackey, Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted, pro-Apartheid Australia.

While America (population 320 million) has committed to a long-term, accrual cost of the Zionist-backed US War Terra of $6 trillion [17, 19, 20], for Australia the cost has been about $11 billion per year [67, 68] or about $170 billion since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that very likely also involved US-backed Apartheid Israel and US-backed, women-violating, Islamofascist Saudi Arabia [21]. While 1.7 million Americans die preventably each year [17, 19, 20], it is estimated that 85,000 Australians die preventably each year from a variety of causes, the breakdown (involving some overlaps) including (1) 26,000 annual Australian deaths from adverse hospital events, (2) 17,000 obesity-related Australian deaths, (3) 15,500 smoking-related Australian deaths, (4) 10,000 carbon burning pollution-derived Australian deaths, (5). 4,000 avoidable Indigenous Australian deaths, (6). 5,600 alcohol-related Australian deaths, (7) 2,100 Australian suicides, (8) 1,400 Australian road deaths, (9) 630 Australian opiate drug-related deaths with 570 linked to US Alliance restoration of the Taliban-destroyed Afghan opium industry, and (10) 300 Australian homicides (80 being of women killed domestically) [9, 68, 69]. Thus about 1.4 million Australians have died preventably since 9-11 whereas only three (3) Australians have ever been killed in Australia by jihadi psychopaths [68] (about 60 Americans have been killed thus in America since 9-11 [19, 20, 29]).

By way of comparison, Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-promoted terror hysteria in Australia since 9-11 has meant Australia committing $170 billion to help the US kill millions of Muslims abroad (half of them children) instead of trying to keep 1.4 million Australians alive at home. This is deadly lunacy that is nevertheless comppletely off the table for public discussion in Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted and perverted Australia.

Neoliberalism and Zionism are deadly – thus Apartheid Israel kills about 5,000 Palestinians each year (half of them children) with about 10% of these deaths due to violence and about 90% due to imposed deprivation, the annual per capita GDP being US$2,900 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to US$37,000 for Apartheid Israel [7, 70, 71]; 17 million non-Europeans die avoidably from deprivation each year on Spaceship Earth with Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted One Percenters in charge of the flight deck [39]; and annual preventable deaths in Neocon American and Zionist Imperialist (NAZI)-subverted America, Australia, Canada and UK total 1.7 million, 85,000, 150,000 and 100,000, respectively [9, 17, 19, 20, 68, 69, 72, 73]. Yet the Zionist-perverted West ignores these horrendous realities in an extraordinary process of media censorship, media lying and “fake news through lying by omission” [74-80]

A major part of the problem is that the pro-Zionist US Murdoch Media empire has cornered about 70% of newspaper readership in Australia. Another significant problem is massive Zionist financial support for the major parties, this including the proceeds of crime [58]. In his “Diary of a Foreign Minister”, former Labor Senator and Australian Foreign Minister Bob Carr reports that former PM Kevin Rudd told him that about one-fifth of the money he had raised in the 2007 election campaign had come from the Jewish community [81, 82]. The Western democracies like the US and Australia have become neoliberal kleptocracies, plutocracies, lobbyocracies, corporatocracies and dollarocracies in which Big Money (and disproportionately Zionist Big Money) purchases people, politicians, parties, policies, public perception of reality, and votes with resultant more private profit and more political power – actual or entitlement to dual citizenship involving Apartheid Israel is but part of the problem ( actual Jewish Zionist political representation is 6.4% in the US Congress (34 out of 535 members) and 2.6% in the Australian Federal Parliament (6 out of 226 representatives) whereas the Jewish proportion of the population in the US and Australia is about 2.2% and 0.4%, respectively) [13, 83].

Final comments.

The democratic countries of the US Alliance have been Zionist-beholden and pro-Apartheid for 50 years and now this perversion and subversion has spread to the world’s biggest democracy, India, that formerly lead the world opposition to the degenerate evil of Apartheid. While Modi India is now being subverted by the Zionists through mendacity, big money and corruption that is standard in kleptocracy India, in the US and US lackey Australia this is further compounded by disproportionate Zionist political influence including Zionist political representation.

Pro-Apartheid Modi and his associates (a) have trashed India’s former world-leading international reputation as an opponent of the evil of Apartheid, and (b) now threaten India’s majority impoverished population (notably Muslims and Dalits) with the sort of gross human rights abuse backed by high military technology that is obscenely practiced by Apartheid Israel against its now majority Indigenous Palestinian subject population. Already 4 million Indians die annually from deprivation as compared to zero (0) in China , a Developing country that has abolished endemic poverty [39].

In the US and US lackey Australia, neoliberal and metastatic Zionist subversion of government is already inescapably associated with the massive fiscal perversion of committing huge sums to the Zionist-backed War on Terror ($6 trillion and $170 billion by the US and Australia, respectively) and killing millions of Muslims (32 Muslim deaths from violence, 5 million, or deprivation, 27 million, in 20 countries invaded by the US Alliance since 9-11) instead of keeping millions of Americans and Australians alive at home ( post-9-11 preventable deaths in the US and Australia total 27 million and 1.4 million, respectively, since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity).

What can decent people do? Indians must kick out the India-betraying, pro-Apartheid, Indian-killing Modi Government ASAP at the ballot box. Citizens of all countries, and particularly the long-suffering citizens of Zionist-perverted countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia, must insist that entitlement to or actual foreign citizenship should be renounced as a condition of political office. Citizens of Zionist-subverted, US lackey Australia must insist on the upholding of Section 44 of the Constitution that explicitly declares that entitlement to or actual foreign citizenship precludes membership of the Federal Parliament.

Zionism is genocidal racism in awful theory and appalling practice. Decent anti-racist folk around the world must (a) evade censorship by the mendacious, Zionist-subverted Mainstream media by informing everyone they can; (b) ensure that racist Zionists and their pro-Apartheid supporters are excluded from decent public life as have been other racists such as the Nazis, neo-Nazis, Apartheiders and the Ku Klux Klan; and (c) urge and apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide, and grossly human rights-abusing Apartheid Israel and all of its pro-Apartheid supporters.

References.

[1]. Binu Mathew, “Modi’s visit to India: deadly embrace of two deadly ideologies, Zionism and Hindutva” , Countercurrents, 5 July 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/07/05/modis-visit-to-israel-embrace-of-two-deadly-ideologies-zionism-and-hindutva/

[2]. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, “Modi was ill-advised t visit Israel. Worse, to make it a love- fest”, The Wire, 11 July 2017: https://thewire.in/155980/modi-new-india-israel-partnership-goes-beyond-military-ties/ .

[3]. Jonathan Manthorpe, “Manthorpe: India cools military ties with Israel as thirst for Iranian oil grows”, Vancouver Sun, 24 April 2012: http://www.financialpost.com/m/related/manthorpe+india+cools+military+ties+with+israel+thirst+iranian+grows/6513134/story.html .

[4]. Ran Dagoni, “US “Defence News” reports that the way is now open for IMI to win a battle tank development”, Globes, 18 November 2014: http://www.globes.co.il/en/article-india-cancels-imi-boycott-report-1000987412 .

[5]. Gideon Polya, “Apartheid Israeli buries serial war criminal, genocidal racist and nuclear terrorist Shimon Peres”, Countercurrents, 1 October 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/10/01/apartheid-israel-buries-serial-war-criminal-genocidal-racist-and-nuclear-terrorist-shimon-peres/ .

[6]. Gideon Polya, “Australian PM Turnbull backs genocidal Apartheid Israel with falsehood and exceptionalism”, Countercurrents, 24 February 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/02/24/australia-pm-turnbull-backs-genocidal-apartheid-israel-with-falsehood-and-exceptionalism/

[7]. Gideon Polya, “End 50 years of genocidal Occupation & human rights abuse by US-backed Apartheid Israel”, Countercurrents, 9 June 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/06/09/end-50-years-of-genocidal-occupation-human-rights-abuse-by-us-backed-apartheid-israel/ .

[8]. Gideon Polya, “Coalition-Ruled Apartheid Australia Backs Apartheid Israel & Rejects Descriptive “Occupied” For The Occupied Palestinian Territories”, Countercurrents, 11 June, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya110614.htm

[9]. Gideon Polya, “Review: “Disruptive Asia. Asia’s Rise And Australia’s Future” – Exceptionalist Australia & Resurgent Asia”, Countercurrents, 10 July 2017: https://www.countercurrents.org/2017/07/10/review-disruptive-asia-asias-rise-and-australias-future-exceptionalist-australia-resurgent-asia/ .

[10]. Laurent Guyénot, “Kennedy, the Lobby and the Bomb”, Voltairenet, 2 May 2013: http://www.voltairenet.org/article178401.html .

[11]. L. Michael Hager, “When dual citizenship becomes conflict of interest”, The Hill, 30 April 2015: http://thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/homeland-security/240572-when-dual-citizenship-becomes-conflict-of-interest .

[12]. Michael Hager, “Dual citizens in Congress”, Counterpunch, 12 November 2014: https://www.counterpunch.org/2014/11/12/dual-citizens-in-congress/ .

[13]. Gideon Polya,“Truth & Boycotts, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) Can Overcome Huge Inequities Suffered By African Americans Under American Apartheid”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya290914.htm .

[14]. Louis Jacobson, “The backstory behind Diane Rehm’s question to Bernie Sanders on dual Israeli citizenship”, Punditfact, 11 June 2015: http://www.politifact.com/punditfact/article/2015/jun/11/backstory-behind-diane-rehms-question-bernie-sande/ .

[15]. Gideon Polya, “ Honor anti-Apartheid hero Nelson Mandela’s words: “Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians” , Countercurrents , 8 December,2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya081213.htm .

[16]. Bruce A. Dixon , “US Congressional Black Caucus endorses Israeli Apartheid and current war crimes in Gaza ”, Global Research, 30 July 2014: http://www.globalresearch.ca/us-congressional-black-caucus-endorses-israeli-apartheid-and-current-war-crimes-in-gaza/5394754 .

[17]. Gideon Polya, “American Holocaust, Millions Of Untimely American Deaths And $40 Trillion Cost Of Israel To Americans”, Countercurrents, 27 August, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya270813.htm .

[18]. Kevin Lamarque, “Obama touts $38 billion military aid package in meeting with Netanyahu”, CBS News, 21 September 2016: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/obama-netanyahu-touts-38-billion-military-aid-package-in-meeting/ .

[19]. Gideon Polya, “West Ignores 11 Million Muslim War Deaths & 23 Million Preventable American Deaths Since US Government’s False-flag 9-11 Atrocity”, Countercurrents, 9 September, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090915.htm .

[20]. Gideon Polya, “Trump’s abolition of ObamaCare will kill an estimated 43,000 Amercians over 2 Trump terms”, Global Research, 16 March 2017: http://www.globalresearch.ca/trumps-abolition-of-obamacare-will-kill-an-estimated-43000-americans-over-2-trump-terms/5580513 .

[21]. “Experts: US did 9-11”: https://sites.google.com/site/expertsusdid911/ .

[22]. “Did Israel benefit from the 9-11 attacks?””, The Economist, 16 April 2008: http://www.economist.com/blogs/democracyinamerica/2008/04/did_the_911_attacks_benefit_is .

[23]. Kevin Barrett, “Buying Sharon – and “We Jews control America””” , Veterans Today, 11 January 2014: http://www.veteranstoday.com/2014/01/11/burying-sharon/ .

[24]. “Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress interrupted by standing ovations”,, The Telegraph, 3 March 2016: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newsvideo/us-politics-video/11448188/Benjamin-Netanyahus-speech-to-Congress-interrupted-by-standing-ovations.html .

[25]. Gideon Polya, “Book Review: “The Crisis of Zionism” – Racist Zionists Ponder Substantial Or Total Palestinian Genocide”, Countercurrents, 14 July, 2012:

[26]. Peter Beinart, “The Crisis of Zionism”, Melbourne University Press, 2012.

[27]. Gideon Polya, “Is UN Security Council Resolution 2334 the beginning of the end for Apartheid Israel?”, Countercurrents, 28 December 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/2016/12/28/is-un-security-council-resolution-2334-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-apartheid-israel/ .

[28]. Gideon Polya, “Anti-racist Jewish humanitarians oppose Apartheid Israel & support UN Security Council Resolution 2334”, Countercurrents, 13 January 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/01/13/anti-racist-jewish-humanitarians-oppose-apartheid-israel-support-un-security-council-resolution-2334/ .

[29]. Ronald Bailey, “How scared of terrorism should you be?”, Reason.com, 6 September 2011: http://reason.com/archives/2011/09/06/how-scared-of-terrorism-should .

[30].Gideon Polya, “Paris Atrocity Context: 27 Million Muslim Avoidable Deaths From Imposed Deprivation In 20 Countries Violated By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 22 November, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya221115.htm .

[31]. “Muslim Holocaust Muslim Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/muslimholocaustmuslimgenocide/ .

[32]. “Iraqi Holocaust, Iraqi Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/iraqiholocaustiraqigenocide/ .

[33]. “Afghan Holocaust Afghan Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/afghanholocaustafghangenocide/ .

[34]. Gideon Polya, “Pride and Prejudice, Churchill, Science, the Bengal Famine and the Jewish Holocaust”, Chapter 15 in Gideon Polya (1998), “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 1998, 2008: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com.au/2012/03/jane-austen-and-black-hole-chapter-15.html .

[35]. J. Rusbridger and E. Nave, “Betrayal at Pearl Harbor. How Churchill Lured Roosevelt into World War II”, Summit, New York, 1991.

[36]. Gideon Polya (1998), “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History. Colonial rapacity, holocaust denial and the crisis in biological sustainability”, G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 1998, 2008 that is now available for free perusal on the web: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ .

[37]. Gideon Polya, “Australia And Britain Killed 6-7 Million Indians In WW2 Bengal Famine”, Countercurrents, 29 September, 2011: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya290911.htm .

[38]. “Bengali Holocaust (WW2 Bengal Famine) writings of Gideon Polya”, Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/bengali-holocaust .

[39]. Gideon Polya, “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950”, that includes a succinct history of every country and is now available for free perusal on the web: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ .

[40]. Gideon Polya, “As UK Lackeys Or US Lackeys Australians Have Invaded 85 Countries (British 193, French 80, US 70)”, Countercurrents, 9 February, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya090215.htm .

[41]. Gideon Polya, “The US Has Invaded 70 Nations Since 1776 – Make 4 July Independence From America Day”, Countercurrents, 5 July, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya050713.htm .

[42]. Gideon Polya, “British Have Invaded 193 Countries: Make 26 January ( Australia Day, Invasion Day) British Invasion Day”, Countercurrents, 23 January, 2015: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya230115.htm .

[43]. Gideon Polya, “President Hollande And French Invasion Of Privacy Versus French Invasion Of 80 Countries Since 800 AD”, Countercurrents, 15 January, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org .

[44]. William Blum, “Rogue state”.

[45]. “Stop state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/stopstateterrorism/ .

[46]. “State crime and non-state terrorism”: https://sites.google.com/site/statecrimeandnonstateterrorism/ .

[47]. Gideon Polya, “Mosul Massacre latest in Iraqi Genocide – US Alliance war crimes demand ICC & BDS”, Countercurrents, 24 July 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/07/24/mosul-massacre-latest-in-iraqi-genocide-us-alliance-war-crimes-demand-icc-bds/ .

[48]. “Climate Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/climategenocide/ .

[49]. Gideon Polya, “Revised Annual Per Capita Greenhouse Gas Pollution For All Countries – What Is Your Country Doing?”, Countercurrents, 6 January, 2016: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya060116.htm .

[50]. Gideon Polya, “Anti-racist Jewish humanitarians oppose Apartheid Israel & support UN Security Council Resolution 2334”, 13 January 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/01/13/anti-racist-jewish-humanitarians-oppose-apartheid-israel-support-un-security-council-resolution-2334/ .

[51]. “60 prominent anti-racist Jewish and non-Jewish Australians oppose Israeli crimes & extremist Netanyahu visit to Australia”, February 2017, Jews Against Racist Zionism: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/60-prominent .

[52]. Gideon Polya, “Racist Zionism and Israeli State Terrorism threats to Australia and Humanity”, Palestinian Genocide: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/racist-zionism-and-israeli .

[53]. Mike Head, “Former US intelligence contractor speaks on 1975 Australian coup”, World Socialist Web Site, 24 March 2014: http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2014/03/24/boyc-m24.html/ .

[54]. John Pilger, “John Pilger: CIA role in Australia’s forgotten coup”, Green Left Weekly, 21 March 2014: https://www.greenleft.org.au/content/john-pilger-cia-role-australias-forgotten-coup .

[55]. Phillip Dorling, “Pine Gap drives US drone kills”, Sydney Morning Herald, 21 July 2013: http://www.smh.com.au/national/pine-gap-drives-us-drone-kills-20130720-2qbsa.html ;

[56]. Mark Corcoran , “Drone strikes based on work at Pine Gap could see Australians charged, Malcolm Fraser”, ABC News, 29 April 2014: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2014-04-28/australians-could-be-charged-over-us-drone-strikes-fraser/5416224 ;

[57]. Phillip Dorling, “ US shares raw intelligence on Australians with Israel ”, Sydney Morning Herald, 12 September 2013: http://www.smh.com.au/national/us-shares-raw-intelligence-on-australians-with-israel-20130912-2tllm.html .

[58]. Gideon Polya, “50 Ways Australian Intelligence Spies On Australia And The World For UK , Israeli And US State Terrorism”, Countercurrents, 11 December, 2013: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya111213.htm .

[59]. Mark Latham, “The Latham Diaries”, Melbourne University Publishing, 2005.

[60]. Antony Loewenstein, “Does the Zionist Lobby have blood on its hands in Australia?”: http://antonyloewenstein.com/2010/07/02/does-the-zionist-lobby-have-blood-on-its-hands-in-australia/ .

[61]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Zionist-led Coup ousts Australian PM Rudd”, MWC News, 29 June 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/politics/3488-pro-zionist-led-coup.html .

[62]. “Law of Return”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Law_of_Return ).

[63]. “Petition Against the Right of Return to Israel on Behalf of Australian Jews”, Jews Against Racist Zionism: https://sites.google.com/site/jewsagainstracistzionism/antiracist-australian-jews .

[64]. Jessica Haynes, “Could you be a dual citizen without realizing?”, ABC News, 26 July 2017: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-07-26/could-you-be-a-dual-citizen-without-realising/8743798 : ”

[65]. Matthew Doran , “”Entitled” to dual citizenship? The grey area in Section 44 of the constitution”, ABC News, 28 July 2017: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-07-28/citizenship-grey-area-in-constitution-tripping-up-mps-senators/8754586 .

[66]. “Section 44 of the Constitution of Australia”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Section_44_of_the_Constitution_of_Australia .

[67]. Gideon Polya, “Endless War on Terror, Huge cost for Australia & America”, MWC News, 14 October 2012: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/22149-endless-war-on-terror.html .

[68]. Gideon Polya, “Australian State Terrorism – Zero Australian Terrorism Deaths, 1 Million Preventable Australian Deaths & 10 Million Muslims Killed By US Alliance Since 9-11”, Countercurrents, 23 September, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya230914.htm .

[69]. Gideon Polya, “On Anzac Day Australia ignores its complicity in horrendous war crimes & climate crimes”, Countercurrents, 24 April 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/04/24/on-anzac-day-australia-ignores-its-complicity-in-horrendous-war-crimes-climate-crimes/ .

[70]. “Palestinian Genocide”: https://sites.google.com/site/palestiniangenocide/ .

[71]. “List of countries by GDP (nominal) per capita”, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita .

[72]. Gideon Polya, “UK Terror Hysteria exposed – Empirical Annual Probability of UK Terrorism Death 1 in 16 million”, Countercurrents, 16 September, 2014: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya160914.htm .

[73]. Gideon Polya, “Pro-Zionist, Pro-war, Pro-Opium, War Criminal Canadian Government Defames Iran & Cuts Diplomatic Links”, Countercurrents, 10 September, 2012: http://www.countercurrents.org/polya100912.htm .

[74]. Gideon Polya, ““Australian ABC and UK BBC fake news through lying by omission”, Countercurrents, 2 May 2017: http://www.countercurrents.org/2017/05/02/australian-abc-and-uk-bbc-fake-news-through-lying-by-omission/ .

[75]. “Censorship by the BBC”: https://sites.google.com/site/censorshipbythebbc/ .

[76]. “Mainstream media censorship”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/home .

[77]. “Mainstream media lying”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/ .

[78]. “ABC fact-checking unit & incorrect reportage by the ABC (Australia’s BBC)”: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammediacensorship/abc-fact-checking-unit .

[79]. “Lying by omission is worse than lying by commission because at least the latter permits refutation and public debate”, Mainstream media lying: https://sites.google.com/site/mainstreammedialying/lying-by-omission .

[80]. Gideon Polya, “Mainstream media: fake news through lying by omission”, MWC News, 1 April 2017: http://www.mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/64626-mainstream-media.html .

[81]. Bob Carr, “Diary of a Foreign Minister”, New South, 2014.

[82]. “Carr sparks brawl over political influence of Melbourne Jewish Lobby”, The Conversation, 10 April 2014: http://theconversation.com/carr-sparks-brawl-over-political-influence-of-melbourne-jewish-lobby-25482 .

[83]. “Record number of Jews elected”, Australian Jewish News, 7 July 2016: https://www.jewishnews.net.au/elected-record-number-jews/54641 .

Dr Gideon Polya taught science students at a major Australian university for 4 decades. He published some 130 works in a 5 decade scientific career, most recently a huge pharmacological reference text “Biochemical Targets of Plant Bioactive Compounds” (CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, New York & London , 2003). He has published “Body Count. Global avoidable mortality since 1950” (G.M. Polya, Melbourne, 2007: http://globalbodycount.blogspot.com/ ); see also his contributions “Australian complicity in Iraq mass mortality” in “Lies, Deep Fries & Statistics” (edited by Robyn Williams, ABC Books, Sydney, 2007: http://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/ockhamsrazor/australian-complicity-in-iraq-mass-mortality/3369002#transcript

) and “Ongoing Palestinian Genocide” in “The Plight of the Palestinians (edited by William Cook, Palgrave Macmillan, London, 2010: http://mwcnews.net/focus/analysis/4047-the-plight-of-the-palestinians.html ). He has published a revised and updated 2008 version of his 1998 book “Jane Austen and the Black Hole of British History” (see: http://janeaustenand.blogspot.com/ ) as biofuel-, globalization- and climate-driven global food price increases threaten a greater famine catastrophe than the man-made famine in British-ruled India that killed 6-7 million Indians in the “forgotten” World War 2 Bengal Famine (see recent BBC broadcast involving Dr Polya, Economics Nobel Laureate Professor Amartya Sen and others: http://www.open.edu/openlearn/history-the-arts/history/social-economic-history/listen-the-bengal-famine ; Gideon Polya: https://sites.google.com/site/drgideonpolya/home ; Gideon Polya Writing: https://sites.google.com/site/gideonpolyawriting/ ; Gideon Polya, Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Polya ) . When words fail one can say it in pictures – for images of Gideon Polya’s huge paintings for the Planet, Peace, Mother and Child see: http://sites.google.com/site/artforpeaceplanetmotherchild/ and http://www.flickr.com/photos/gideonpolya/ .