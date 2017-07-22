AAP Launches Struggle Against Adani Port In Vizhinjam

First phase of 8 day long campaign exposing the scam in Vizhinjam port project started on 15th July was inaugurated by Aam Admi Party Kerala state convener Adv. CR Neelakandan . The campaign covering entire Trivandrum where the new port is coming up. Every day campaign team with announcement vehicle covering 16 points and various speakers addressing the crowd at each point. Final public event of first phase which will be on 22nd July at Gandhi Park, Trivandrum in which thousands of people are expected to participate.

As it is clear from the CAG report that the agreement for Vizhinjam International port between Kerala Govt and Adani Group is highly biased and it is nothing but a looting by the private party of the public money and natural wealth of Kerala like Sea, Coast, Fisheries resources, Life and Livlihood of Fisher people.

AAP starts a long struggle against this contract and demands to review and correct it in favour of the State.

> 68 % of Investment and the natural resources are of the State and people. Adani will amass about Rs.1 Lakh Crores. > 30% of the land given is used for commercial purpose. Value of this land will be much more than the investment made by Adani in the project > after 15 years the State gets just 1 % of the profit > Violating PPP terms it is for 40 years and just by this Adani is getting additional benefit of Rs.29,217 crores. > Justifying the project as great development to make Thiruvananthapuram like Singapore. But local people are not getting employment even in the construction phase where maximum employment for the locals are expected.

Demands of this Struggle

Review and correct the contract taking care the interest of the State In line with 2G , Coalgate, Commonwealth, Lavlin etc. which will make huge loss for the State and huge profit for some private party , Criminal case to be charged against the persons who signed the contract. Ensure maximum employment for the local people in the construction phase