Rally For Pluralist India In Canada

Sunday, July 30, 5.00 PM

Surrey City Hall Plaza

13450 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC

There has been a systematic attack on the rich pluralist society and culture of India since Narendra Modi came to power with a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) majority in 2014. A secular, democratic republic with guaranteed citizenship rights and constitutional protection of minorities is in the process of being converted to a fascist theocratic Hindu Rashtra, a state serving a majoritarian agenda that is identified with the “nation.” Institutions are subverted, education commandeered, dissent suppressed through violence and intimidation, and Dalits and minorities increasingly subjected to mob violence encouraged through impunity. A spate of recent lynchings of Dalits and Muslims has generated a resistance movement in India under the banner of “Not in My Name” that has held demonstrations across India as well as in London, Boston, and Toronto.

Progressive South Asians in the Vancouver area came together recently in Surrey to form “Indians Abroad for Pluralist India (IAPI)” to raise our voice in solidarity with the resistance in India. We invite everyone to join us for a rally at the Surrey City Hall plaza next to the Surrey Central Library on Sunday, July 30 at 5 pm.

For more information call Gurpreet Singh at 778 862 2454 or Parshottam Dosanjh at 604 512 8371.