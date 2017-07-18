Deep into the pit

Surrounding dark sewage and dirt

With nauseated stench

And

Whole body drench

With human urination

And defecation

Manual scavengers clean

Risking lives

Leaving family bonds

Sitting in cozy toilets

And air-conditioned rooms

Pass our wastage

Into long winding drainage

We talk of technology

Development and ecology

But

With their bare hands, legs and misery

And no help of machinery

Work hard for their living

Dreaming of their families blossoming

We lack sympathy and sensitivity

For the protectors of humanity

(In memory of safai karmacharis who lost their lives in cleaning septic tanks)

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere