A Walk Down Jantar Mantar, The Protest Street Of Delhi: Photo Essay

Jantar Mantar is the protest street of Delhi. People from all over India gather in this street to vent their anger, frustration and despair. Vidyabhushan Rawat takes a walk down the street to document the various protests happening in Jantar Mantar today. Text and Photos by Vidya Bhushan Rawat

Delhi witnessed huge protests by diverse sections people affected by the government’s policies. The farmers gathered in large number as the Kisan Mukti Yatra started by various organisations, farmers movement culminated here calling a bluff to the anti farmers politics of the central government. There were protesters against the lynch culture that has started in the country as Dalits and Muslims continue to be killed by the brahmanical forces. There were protest by the traders against GST which has virtually halted the trade. The Fair Price Shop owners too are seeking more commission from the government.

The one thing that looked common visiting Jantar Mantar is that all sections of people are affected by the anti people policies of the government. Great to see that such wide sections of people are coming. There is no time as we have to fight on. We know there are question about who will lead and where is the opposition but these questions should never bother any one. Movement and struggles throw leadership at its own. We are hopeful that people will continue to protest. There will many who pin point faults and it is there sublime duty too. There is pain too that there are too many segregated and confined protests but we hope all of these protests will merge with each other as all those who are with farmers protests much oppose violence against Dalits, Muslims and Adivasis as well as vice versa. All of them must defend right to food choices. All of them must oppose the new education mess that the government has done and the communalisation of education. We defend people’s right so even when these are widely different protests we hope they will confederate after joining hand. Don’t bother too much about who the leader would be.. at the moment the dharma is to defeat the brahmanical fascist forces at all cost.

Vidya Bhushan Rawat is a social and human rights activist. He blogs at www.manukhsi.blogspot.com twitter @freetohumanity Email: vbrawat@gmail.com