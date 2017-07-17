There are no breaking news at the moment

Fight Child Abuse

in Human Rights by July 17, 2017

child-abuse

K.P Sasi is a film maker, writer, activist and cartoonist. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com

Tags: ,

One Comment

  1. K SHESHU BABU says:
    July 17, 2017 at 6:16 am

    An important aspect that needs urgent attention .

    Reply

Leave a Reply