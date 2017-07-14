Stand Up To Anglo-Zionist Fascism

The election of Donald Trump as president of United States has sent waves of condemnation and fear throughout Western states. Western “humanitarian” interventionists, political commentators, “progressives” and academics are concern that a “pre-fascist” or a “crypto-fascist” regime is “on the rise” in America. This is an empty rhetoric designed to mislead people for undeclared propaganda aims and deflect attention away from the nature of fascism today.

The seeds of fascism were planted, fertilised and nurtured long before Trump and his gang appeared on the U.S. scene. The U.S. has been (and remains so today) a repressive, supremacist fascist empire for a very long time. For the Anglo-Zionist ruling class (the Zionist power), “democracy”, “freedom” and “human rights” are just illusions to mislead the people and divert them away from important issues. The Anglo-Zionist power despises democracy, and despises citizens’ participation in politics. As a Princeton University survey report shows, U.S. elected officials, especially those in the nation’s capital [the ruling class], represent the interests of the rich and powerful rather than the average citizen (Report). The U.S. is the opposite of how it manufactures its image and what it preaches to be. It is a repressive police state that preaches violence and thrives on fear.

Furthermore, U.S. efforts to promote repression and dictatorship have reach every corner of the world. The U.S. has been arming and supporting (without exception) every fascist and murderous regime in the world, while attacking and destabilising independent and democratic governments. No nation can remain neutral and there is no right of independence. Either you are a U.S. vassal state (serving Anglo-Zionist interests) or you are a “tyrant”. The U.S is the global authority determined to remake the world in its own image. It strives to impose and control America’s cultural, educational, financial and economic policies on other nations.

The problem in the U.S. is not Trump or whoever lives in the White House, it is the Zionist power (the “Deep State”), which controls the media and the international banking systems. By controlling the banks, the Zionist power controls world’s financial system and U.S. foreign policy. The Zionist power is not about peaceful coexistence and humanity. It is about hegemony and world’s dominance. The Zionists have infiltrated the military-intelligence nexus, the Pentagon, the big arms manufacturers, oil companies, and financial institutions. President Trump won’t be the first fascist in the White House, the Israel’s House. All of Trump’s predecessors fit that description just as well. Every U.S. President since at least the end of World War II (WW II), has been the quintessential symbol of Anglo-Zionist fascism that serves Zionist interests and defending the Israeli fascist regime in Palestine. Indeed, the fall of German fascism and the establishment of Israel were the preludes to the rise of Anglo-Zionist fascism, with one Anglo-Zionist government that dominates the world.

Israel was created as a terrorist entity by the British mandate on Palestinian land already inhabited by the Palestinian people whose roots stretch back thousands of years. The British-Zionist Belfour Declaration of 02 November 1917 in which Britain pledged that the Palestinians would provide the territory for a Jewish homeland. Since its creation in 1947, Israel adopted and carefully implemented Nazis’ policies in Palestine. Israel has been engaged in a criminal campaign of ethnic cleansing, Jewish terrorism and creeping Judaization of the entire territory of Palestine. From its inception, Israel has been ruled by successive Nazi-like regimes that perfected Nazis’ policies to occupy Palestine and rule over the Palestinians.

Israel’s criminal and illegal campaign is financed and backed by the U.S. and its Western allies. More than 800,00 700,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes and their land. It is call the Nakba, which means “catastrophe” in Arabic. Jewish colonisation of Palestine and theft of Palestinian land continue today paid for by the U.S. and European governments. The Zionist justify their crimes against the Palestinian people by invoking Nazis’ crimes against Jews. Of course, Nazi crimes were mostly fabricated and intentionally exaggerated by world Zionists to advance Zionist interests, justify Israel’s terror and legitimise the dispossession and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. Furthermore, Israel’s dominant narrative since its creation is that it faces an existential threat and must use violence and occupation as a deterrence. This narrative has been often used to justify Israel’s terrorism in the region and violent repression against the Palestinians. The U.S. and European regimes endorse Israel’s terrorism to deflect attention away for their crimes against Jews who were shipped to Palestine to “purify” Europe (the Aryan race) of Jews.

To justify Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land and mask its terror against the Palestinians, Israel is often portrayed as an “apartheid state”, even when every U.S politician knows that Israeli policies and abuses of human rights are worse than that of Nazi Germany. For example, Israel’s brutal treatment of two million Palestinians in the Gaza Concentration Camp is evil even by Nazi standards. No one in the U.S., or in Europe, or in Russia, or elsewhere cares about two million humans being brutalised under Nazi-like experiment supervised by the Israeli fascist regime and the murderous despot in Egypt. Furthermore, almost all members of U.S. Congress – which dominated and controlled by the pro-Israel Jewish Lobby, known as AIPAC – are hardcore fascists serving and defending Zionist’s interests at the expense of Americans interest. And almost all members of U.S. Congress have been bought by the pro-Israel Jewish Lobby. Since 1990, the Anglo-Zionists have been at war for Israel, sanctioning, attacking and destroying Israel’s adversaries. As a recent example, the invasion and destruction of Iraq and the mass murder of more than two million Iraqi civilians is the biggest and most barbaric act of terrorism in history. Furthermore, the ongoing Anglo-Zionist war of aggression and destruction in the Middle East have all the marks of war for Israel written all over them.

Despite the atrocities and war crimes committed by successive U.S. regimes, U.S. leaders remain unindicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Today, we are witnessing the worst humanitarian crisis in history. More than 65.5 million people have been forcibly displaced, a consequence of U.S. war on humanity. Refugees are used as political weapons to destabilise other nations. More than 20 million face starvation across South Sudan, Somalia, and Nigeria in the most serious hunger crisis since WW II. As the UNHCR observes, Yemen is experiencing the world’s largest humanitarian crisis because of Western-sponsored terror with 20 million people in need of humanitarian help, and 22 million people are food insecure. The UN is warning that millions of Yemenis could die of famine and disease. If this is not fascism, then fascism has changed a lot since 1945. In short, no other regime in the world has committed and got away with so many heinous war crimes and crimes against humanity than the U.S. fascist regime.

Every U.S. president has been a dangerous war criminal, a clone of Adolf Hitler, if not worse. All of them have been hostages to the fascist policies of the Zionist power. Roland ‘God is American’ Regan, Bill Clinton, the Bushes (father and son) and Barack Obama were as bloodthirsty as Hitler. Obama was the Zionists’ best creation. He was reared and nurtured by white Anglo-Zionists in a white privilege. For eight-long years, Obama behaved like an obedient black slave. He was the perfect propagandist and manipulator-in-chief. For his eight-long years of war and mass murder of innocent Muslims, Obama was awarded the Noble “Peace” Prize and the JFK-Prize for Courage. Trump is merely a symptom of an Anglo-Zionist fascist system that is already well-established in the U.S., Britain and large part of Europe.

Since at least 1950, the U.S. has continuously been waging war – unprovoked aggressions against defenceless nations – that have caused unimaginable human suffering – over 20 million people death in 37 nations –, created mass poverty, spread chaos and caused wanton destruction. For decades, the U.S. has taken the world hostage and subjugated it to nuclear threat, bullying, environmental destruction, starvation and death, destabilising one country after another. The U.S. has attacked and destroyed countless nations, robbed millions of people of life, and raped freedom, democracy and cultures all over the world.

Moreover, thousands of innocent men and women are held in a network of secret prisons around the world. From Guantanamo in Cuba to Bagram in Afghanistan to Abu Ghraib in Iraq detainees and prisoners are subjected to Nazi-like torture as part of the U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist war of terror against Muslims and Islam. The U.S. and many of U.S. vassal-state allies have championed torture and abuses of human rights. Thousands have vanished presumed to have been killed during torturous interrogations.

Furthermore, after the end of WW II, U.S. leaders were very enthusiastic about fascism in the U.S., and praised Hitler and Benito Mussolini as strong leaders. As legal expert John Whitehead of the Rutherford Institute observes: “following the Second World War, the U.S. government recruited Hitler’s employees, adopted his protocols, embraced UN Holocaust files his mindset about law and order, implemented his tactics in incremental steps, and began to lay the foundations for the rise of the Fourth Reich”. A recent UN War Crimes Commission (secret war crimes) files reveal detailed evidence of death camps and genocide previously unseen by the public, and the systematic collusion between the U.S. and British regimes and Nazi Germany against the Slavic people of the Soviet Union. The files also reveal that, the U.S. and the British regimes knew of the Holocaust two years before the Nazi death camps were discovered during WW II (Finian Cunnigham, SCF, 04 May 2017).

What made Hitler a pariah was not his crimes, but the crime against White man, and the fact that he applied to Europe colonial procedures which had until then been exclusively reserved for dark-skin peoples in the colonies. Per Mark Mazower of Columbia University in New York and author of Hitler’s Empire (Penguin, 2009), Hitler and the Nazis were inspired by the colonial experience of liberal states, the Britain and the U.S., for the crimes they committed in Eastern Europe. The Nazis simply did to the Europeans what the liberal colonizers did in Africa and Asia. Hitler admired the British foresight and mercilessness in India, as well as the U.S. racist brutality against black people and the Native Americans. Hitler openly said that the Slavic countries, especially Russia would be in the future, the India of the united German Europe. Nazi Germany was a small regional (conventional military) power with an anti-Russian (anti-Slavic) racist ideology not dissimilar from today’s Anglo-Zionist ideology. The Anglo-Zionist media (Western propaganda organs), of course, portray and report the events otherwise. They are specialised in fabricating and disseminating lies and deceitful disinformation nonstop.

The Anglo-Zionist media – dominated by the six giant corporations – substitute the terms “Conservative”, “Neo-conservative”, “Neoliberalism”, and “Imperialism” for fascism in the same way the media substitute, “Humanitarian Intervention” for unprovoked aggression, “Foreign Aid” for exploitation, “terrorism” for legitimate resistance, “Israeli Settlements” for Jewish-only colonies, “Israel’s self-defence”, for Israel’s terror, “Nation Building” for barbaric destruction, “Globalisation” for U.S. imperialism, “War on Terror”, for war on Muslims, “Collateral Damage” for mass murder of civilians, “Freedom Fighters” and “Moderate Rebels” for Western-sponsored terrorists such as ISIS and al-Qaeda, “International Community” for the Anglo-Zionist regimes, etc. These terms are used by the Anglo-Zionist media and politicians repeatedly to sanitise their collusion with Anglo-Zionist fascism. With twisted language, the media shape people consciousness and actions.

For example, a pluralist and democratic Syria which has not attacked or threatened other countries. While Syria is fighting a heroic war against foreign-backed terrorists (the so-called “Islamic State”, IS or ISIS and al-Qaeda), the democratically-elected Syrian Government is called a “brutal dictatorship” and the nation is targeted by the U.S. and its vassal-state allies, including Israel for destruction. An email (31 December 2012) by Hillary Clinton, then Secretary of State, exposed by WikiLeaks shows that the U.S. was the main sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East and Syria including directly threaten to murder President Bashar al-Assad and his family to “protect” Israel as the sole military (nuclear) power in the region.

By contrast, Israel which is ruled by a truly religio-fascist regime is called “democracy” that “shares Western values”, including Islamophobia, xenophobia, contagious nationalism, injustice, exploitation, oppression, objectification of women, rampant corruption and classic hypocrisy. Just as the U.S considers itself “exceptional” to impose its own image on the rest of the world rest of the world, Israel considers itself “chosen people” to impose its form of fascism and terror on the Palestinian people. Israel is unconditionally supported, financed and armed by the Anglo-Zionist fascist regimes to ensure that Israel continues to have a monopoly on nuclear, biological and chemical weapons in the region, and it is one of the largest military force in Anglo-Zionist fascism. Israel is consistently and rightly seen by world’s public as a major obstacle and a threat to peace in the Middle East and the world.

Israel’s atrocities, including ethnic cleansing and genocidal persecution of the Palestinian people are deliberately ignored and covered up by the Anglo-Zionist media. The Palestinian population (in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem) of five million are in incarcerated in large Concentration Camps under the brutal and criminal Israeli fascist forces. The Palestinians are being targeted for extermination at a slow-paced in broad daylight. A new report (The ESCWA Report) states that in the period from 1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017 Israeli security forces killed 63 Palestinians, including 19 children, and wounded an additional 2,276 Palestinians including 562 children.

The Zionist power that operates behind the scenes in the U.S. and other Western regimes, exerts tremendous financial power and control over the U.S. government (U.S. Congress decisions) and European governments (European Parliament’s). Indeed, most U.S. and European (especially British) politicians are on the payroll of the powerful pro-Israel Jewish Lobby (see for example, Inside Britain’s Israel Lobby). It has been long established that the wealthy Zionist elites have considerable influence over Western foreign policy, the global Anglo-Zionist media, economic policy, and world’ financial system, dominated by Zionism’s oldest bank, the Rothschild Bank. Its founder, Nathan Rothschild once said: “I care not what puppet is placed on the throne of England to rule the British Empire on which the sun never sets. The man that controls Britain’s money supply controls the British Empire, and I control the British money supply.” If anything has changed today, it is called the Anglo-Zionist empire.

It is important to make clear distinction between Zionism and Judaism. Zionism is a racist-supremacist ideology responsible for crimes against humanity on a mass scale. Judaism is an Abrahamic religion. People who follow Judaism teaching and its text (the Torah) are called Jews. Zionism is not Judaism, and opposing Zionism is not antisemitism. Historically, Fascism and Zionism were allies, and Israel was created by the two allies. In fact, the WZO [World Zionist Organisation] saw Hitler’s victory in much the same way as its German affiliates, the ZVfD [the German Zionist Organisation]: not primarily as a defeat for all Jewry, but as positive proof of the bankruptcy of assimilation and liberalism”, writes Jewish historian Lenni Brenner, author of the highly credible book, Zionism in the Age of Dictators (Croom Helm, 1983). Furthermore, in 1944, Hannah Arendt, the German Jewish scholar and author of Totalitarianism, argued that Zionism was “nothing else than the uncritical acceptance of German-inspired nationalism” or Fascism.

It is misleading to compare the U.S. with Nazi Germany, a small regional power with conventional military power. Unlike Nazi Germany, the U.S. is a global fascist dictatorship with unmatched offensive military power, unmatched record of unprovoked aggressive wars and war crimes against defenceless nations that lack the defensive capabilities to retaliate. The U.S. has total monopoly on violence, including all forms of international terrorism – violent and economic terrorism –, crass propaganda that spreads lies and fake news around the world and flagrant violation of international law. On violence, the U.S. ranks among five the least peaceful countries in the world, as the 2017 annual assessment by the Global Peace Index shows. Indeed, the U.S. is addicted to violence and terrorism in the same way a drug addict is addicted to drugs.

In addition to its massive nuclear weapons arsenal, the U.S. is in possession of large arsenals of biological and chemical weapons. Further, the U.S. has more than 1000 military bases world-wide, from ones the size of not-so-small American towns to small outposts, some with nuclear weapons. Together, these bases are homes to tens of thousands of U.S. troops. The U.S. is often described as an “empire of bases”. Many of these military bases are in countries ruled by dictatorship and despotic regimes with horrendous human rights abuses. They are supported by the U.S. economically and politically. U.S. military bases are nothing more and nothing less than a de facto military occupation projecting Anglo-Zionist power. Almost all the large (and visible) U.S. bases are opposed and resented by the local populations. In 2016, U.S. Special Forces are deployed to and conducted military operations in 138 nations or 70% of the world’s countries. With NATO forces (29 countries) as its military enforcer, the U.S. has the largest expeditionary military force in the world. The U.S. spends ($600 billion) more on military than the next eight countries combined (including Russia and China) spending ($567 billion) on military. It is immoral.

For example, the U.S. spent $314 million on one bomb (MOAB) to bomb poor and defenceless Afghanistan and more than $94 million on 59 Tomahawk missiles to bomb Syria where hundreds of innocent civilians were killed, but the U.S. with the world’s largest army can’t afford clean water, meals, decent housings or healthcare for millions of Americans. “The U.S. continues to have one of the highest infant mortality rates among high-income industrialized countries…In 2015 an estimated 23,455 babies in the United States died before their first birthday – more than the combined total of infant deaths in 40 European countries during the same year”, as revealed by the 2017 Save the Children Report. The gigantic military power of the U.S. “is complemented by concentrations of major propaganda organs and cultural industry, including Hollywood film industry, social media and major propaganda outlets.

Furthermore, the U.S. created and operates the Central Intelligence Agency (C.I.A.), the world’s largest and most murderous terrorist organisation. The C.I.A. is unaccountable secret army that has been involved in everything from assassinating foreign leaders, to kidnapping and torturing people, to overthrowing democratic governments in place of murderous regimes, to covertly recruiting and arming major terrorist organisations (al-Qaeda, ISIS, etc.) to fomenting violence and fabricating fake news in the service of Anglo-Zionist fascism.

In the U.S. and in most Western countries, people’s phones are tapped, social media are watched, and people’s e-mails are hacked. The C.I.A. has perfected the art of snooping on the public while they are using their computers. On any given day, the average person in Western nations going about his or her daily business will be monitored, surveyed, spied on and tracked in more than 20 different ways. The C.I.A. sister organisation, the FBI, America’s Gestapo has instilled terror in the hearts and minds of most ordinary Americans. It is not surprising that the creation of the FBI was based on the Nazi police and had elicit ties with the German Nazis. The German Nazis could not have wished more.

Moreover, the U.S. controls every major world’s organisation. From the United Nations (UN) to the World Bank to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and everything in between, these organisations work tirelessly to defend Anglo-Zionist criminal interests and promote Anglo-Zionist fascism at the expense of world’s peace and prosperity. They are specialised in coercing and intimidating defenceless and economically vulnerable nations.

Moreover, the U.S. and its vassal-state allies financed and controlled an array of Zionist and right-wing think tanks and all major so-called “Non-Governmental” Organisations. These NGOs are Anglo-Zionism’s army in humanitarian camouflage. They include, Human Rights Watch (HRW), Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), the White Helmet – the “complete propaganda construct”, created and funded by the British regime as the front organisation for the terrorists in Syria –, Avaaz and Amnesty International (AI is the mother of all fake news and false propaganda). Western NGOs are specialised in spying; fabricating lies and proselytizing “Western values”. They have the audacity and arrogance to moralise and tell people how to live their lives. They are part of the Anglo-Zionist “culture” industry –built on foundations of decadence and ignorance – which has been vital in promoting and glorifying Anglo-Zionist fascism around the world.

People are conditioned to live under Anglo-Zionist fascism which is many times worse than living under Nazi Germany. Today’s U.S.-led fascism is surpassing German fascism in its ferocious, brutal and chauvinistic nature. It is sugar-coated and normalised form of fascism characterised by racism, imperial transgression against non-white peoples, and genocidal exploitation of natural resources. On every level, including, terrorism, aggression, and crimes against humanity, the U.S. regime is far ahead of Nazi Germany. It is the world’s largest and most capitalist (fascist) political system. It is not called fascism; it is called “Western Democracy”.

The term “fascism” in the Western imagination is reserved for leaders of third world nations (i.e., U.S.-Israel adversaries) to demonise these nations and justifying Western aggression. When it applies to the U.S., it conveys the false image that the U.S. regime is just like Nazi Germany – a dictatorship, characterised by psychopathic leader and regional military power that aimed at the extermination of Slavic, Jewish and other dehumanised peoples. The misuse of the term fascism is designed to obfuscate and sanitize the true nature of today’s U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist fascism, or imperialism, as it is often called. The U.S. regime and its vassal-state allies (Israel, Britain and France, among others) are the regimes that perfectly fit the true description of fascism. Indeed, the oppressive U.S. system of global capitalism has within it the seeds of classical fascism. In other words, fascism is deliberately obfuscated to absolve capitalism from the crimes of fascism. In other words, distorting fascism to make Anglo-Zionism (capitalism) acceptable. (For a further elaboration on the misrepresentation of fascism see, Ismael Hossein-Zadeh, Distorting Fascism to Sanitise Capitalism). Indeed, misrepresentation of fascism intended to deflect attention away from today Anglo-Zionist fascism.

As the leader of Anglo-Zionist fascism, the U.S. poses the greatest threat to world’s peace and humanity. The U.S. regime is only interested in war, mass slaughter of defenceless civilians and wanton destruction. Always on the lookout for an enemy to start war, interfering in other nations political and economic affairs, stoking violence and sectarianism, provoking and threating other nations with destructive wars. The present targets are, Russia, North Korea [officially, Democratic People Republic of Korea, DPRK], China and Iran. All these nations are threatened with war by the U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist regimes.

Russia is under U.S.-led sanctions and faces daily threat by the U.S.-led NATO army (Anglo-Zionist collective army) stationed along Russia’s western borders. The Anglo-Zionist media campaign to demonise Russia is part of the war on Russia. The aggression towards Russia stems from Western capitalist imperialism (Fascism), which aimed at expropriating Russia’s natural resources and subjugating (containing) Russia. The current Anglo-Zionist policy is to: (1) create an enemy to justify the existence of NATO, which has become an obsolete, by driving a wedge between Russia and other European nations even when much of the European public do not perceive Russia as an enemy; (2) fuel absurd anti-Russian hysteria, Russophobia; and (3) drag Russia into military confrontation. The positioning of U.S. anti-ballistic missiles near Russia’s boarders threatened Russia and “create a powerful clandestine potential for delivering a surprise nuclear missile strike against Russia”, Victor Poznihir, Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces. The British Prime Minister Theresa May has recently threatened Russia with unprovoked aggression. She said that she would authorise a pre-emptive nuclear first strike against Russia if Russia continues with its policy of fighting Western-sponsored terrorists in Syria and “meddling” in Europe’s affairs. It would be a legitimate reason for a Russian counterstrike to wipe fascist Britain off the face of the earth by Russia’s formidable RS-28 Sarmat ICBM missile. The survival of humanity is under serious threat if Western psychopaths have their way. Unfortunately, the Anglo-Zionist media have adopted a silent attitude and failed to have any serious debate to inform the public of the danger of such warmongering. They are disseminating lies, propaganda and fake news, including fabricated allegations of “Russian aggression” in Ukraine and “Russian hacking” in the U.S. elections to spread the plague of Russophobia and demonise Russia for political gains.

The primary aim of the Anglo-Zionist is to isolate Russia from Europe. Russia is being targeted because Russia is trying to protect its own national interests. Furthermore, Russia’s support for independent nations and movements threatened the Anglo-Zionist agenda of world domination. The U.S.-led NATO fascist alliance have been building-up large offensive military forces near Russia’s borders transforming Europe, South Korea and Japan into the front line of a nuclear war, and posing the greatest threat to Russia’ security. It has been described by credible scholars as the largest concentrations of military forces since the Nazi invasion of the USSR by Hitler’s conventional German Wehrmacht. “We have been watching for nearly a month a steady build-up of American and NATO forces along near Russia’s borders – on land, on sea and in the air … There has been nothing like this on Russia’s borders, such an amassing of hostile military force, since the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941”, said Stephen F. Cohen of New York University and Princeton University. The German Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier accused U.S.-NATO alliance of “sabre-rattling and war-mongering” by staging military manoeuvres close to Russia’s borders.

“Recent scientific studies have found that a war fought with the deployed U.S. and Russian nuclear arsenals would leave Earth virtually uninhabitable,” writes Steven Starr, a senior scientist with Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR). “In fact, NASA computer models have shown that even a ‘successful’ first strike by Washington or Moscow would inflict catastrophic environmental damage that would make agriculture impossible and cause mass starvation.”

It is astonishing that Russian politicians, including President Putin and foreign minister Sergei Lavrov continue to speak of “our U.S. and EU partners.” It is not “diplomacy”, the Germans call this Arschlecken. The U.S. has no partners or allies; only obedient vassals, regardless of whether they are developed states as those in the Western bloc or other states of the world. The Anglo-Zionists will never accept Russia as an equal partner, because the Anglo-Zionists espouse a colonialist mentality and do not accept “partners”.

In some ways, nothing has changed since the end of WW II. The U.S.-NATO fascist alliance is (still) trying to impose their will on Russia as Much as Nazi Germany tried and failed. The threat posed by the U.S.-NATO against Russia today is surpassed the threat once posed by Nazi Germany. It is coupled with sophisticated global propaganda and a danger that threatened the whole world. One must admire Russia – surrounded, pressured, sanctioned and threatened – for her calm response to U.S.-NATO aggressive existential threat. It is U.S.-NATO armies that are deployed on Russian borders, not Russians forces gathering on the borders of Canada and Mexico. No one knows who will win the honour to be the Anglo-Zionists’ first target, Iran, Russia, China or the DPRK.

The DPRK is paying a heavy price to protect its independence and sovereignty rights. The heroic people of the DPRK have been under brutal and inhumane U.S.-orchestrated siege for decades. The genocidal sanctions and economic blockade are enforced by the U.S. and its attack dog, the UN which has become the U.S. instrument of war and terror. The UN’s genocidal sanctions are comparable to the genocidal sanctions enforced on Iraq and now Syria.” This is no different from the Nazis forcing the Jews into a ghetto in Warsaw. The UN sanctions are suffocating the industries of the DPRK, just as the Gestapo forced the closing of Jewish businesses in the ghetto. And this preceded the extermination of a people in Europe, as the UN Sanctions against the DPRK may well be preceding attempts to exterminate that people in Asia” write Carla Stea, a journalist at the UN in New York, who just returned from a visit to the DPRK. Collective punishment of civilians is a war crime under international law. It was the same policy perfected by Nazi Germany and used in its extermination campaign in Nazi-occupied Soviet territories during WW II. The same goes for the civilian population of Syria and the Palestinians in Gaza. The U.S.-led criminal policy of siege is being wielded a powerful weapon across the world like never. The DPRK is facing an existential threat and is legally and rightly building its defences to defend its people and preserves its sovereignty and security in the face of Anglo-Zionist aggression. The DPRK has not forgotten U.S. genocidal war crimes and extermination atrocities against its people (1950-1953). The U.S.-led war on the DPRK was an asymmetrical conflict in which the U.S. monopolised the skies, raining down ruin. Four million Koreans – the clear majority of them civilians – were killed. The DPRK lost 30 percent of its population. It was a premediated genocide against a defenceless nation. When asked to comment on a U.S. pre-emptive nuclear strike on the DPRK, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a self-proclaimed Zio-fascist responded with sickening candour: “Yes, it would be terrible, but the war would be over there. It wouldn’t be here. It would be bad for the Korean peninsula, it would be bad for China, it would be bad for Japan, it would be bad for South Korea, it would be the end of North Korea but what it would not do is hit America”. Who has the audacity to question the DPRK right for self-defence?

The DPRK survived barbarism and is standing-up to Anglo-Zionist fascism. The people of the DPRK are not “starving” as Western propagandists like to rant. The people of DPRK are building their country and their formidable defence force. Despite the long genocidal sanctions impose upon it, the DPRK is described as a “paradise for children, the state continues providing excellent, up-to-date health care and education, free of charge, an achievement that few western capitalist countries can demonstrate. … The Schools throughout the country are free of charge, and education is compulsory throughout the DPRK.” The DPRK is not and cannot be the economic basket case and technological backwater. The DPRK success in making its own smart phones and tablets and in developing its own apparently extensive intranet (the ‘Kwangmyong’) suggests it must have a reasonably sophisticated computer and IT industry it can draw upon. DPRK per capita annual GDP growth rates of 9%, as revealed by the Hyundai Research Institute makes it one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Finally, the DPRK has not invaded, attacked or threatened any country in its entire history. The people of the DPRK are yearning for peace on equal terms. The Anglo-Zionists warmongering about the DPRK nuclear weapons is a pretext to justify U.S. military occupation of Japan and South Korea and the stationing of THAAD missile system in South Korea. The people of the DPRK reject the Anglo-Zionists worldview and they are worried – with good reason – about Anglo-Zionist murderous aggression and criminal destruction of defenceless nations like Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, and Yemen. The DPRK is determined never to submit to threats and diktats of Anglo-Zionist fascism. Western hypocrites who are concern about the DPRK nuclear weapons, should look no further than the illegal acquisition of large arsenals of nuclear and chemical weapons by the Israeli fascist regime that poses enormous threat to the region and to world peace. The predictable goal of Anglo-Zionist fascism is to destroy independent nations, extracting their natural resources and forcing them into permanent conditions of poverty, and keep them in backward, subordinate and primitive state.

Iran is under U.S.-led sanctions that caused food insecurity and mass suffering among the population. The daily military threats by the U.S.-Israel axis and their despotic vassal allies of the Gulf dictatorships have become a psychopaths’ ritual. Iran is a fabricated enemy used by the U.S. to sell arms to its vassal-state dictatorships in the Gulf. The Israeli fascist regime considers Iran rise a threat to Israel’s monopoly on violence. The pro-Israel Zionist Lobby are urging for war against Iran. Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest buyer of U.S. arms and the world’s most repressive despotic regime has threatened Iran with terrorism. The same form of terrorism that is used to destroy Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen where Saudi Arabia, Israel and the U.S. are the major sponsors of terrorism there.

Terrorism is a card the U.S. and its vassal-state allies are playing around the world. From the Middle East to Europe to Africa and Asia, terrorism is played to destabilise nations and create chaos. The Anglo-Zionist determined what is terrorism and what is not. For example, when 22 people killed in Manchester, it was an act of “Islamist” terrorism. However, when 126 innocent Syrian civilians, including 68 children were viciously murdered, it was called a “suicide bombing” without a shred of condemnation. And when Israeli terrorists murdered Palestinian women and children, it is called “self-defence”. The Anglo-Zionist media remained silent. There was no mention of terrorism, because the victims were Muslims murdered by Western-sponsored terrorists. In the Middle East and elsewhere, terrorists (e.g., ISIS and al-Qaeda) are used as proxy mercenary forces to topple legitimate governments and replace them with chaos. The nations of Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya are the current models. At home, terrorism is used as a pretext to crackdown on freedom and civil liberties, justify invasive surveillance and demonise Muslims and Islam. The recent allegedly terrorist acts in Europe were staged to demonise Muslims and Islam and justify the illegal invasion and war against Syria and Iraq using proxy terrorists as a convenient pretext. As always, the public were told that, “ISIS took responsibility” and the “suspect was killed”. None was left alive to testify, and there was no hard evidence to substantiate that these criminal acts committed by Muslims.

There is overwhelming evidence that successive U.S. regimes are the masterminds of terrorism around the world, particularly in the Middle East. Terrorism is necessary tool to instil fear among the population. In fact, the U.S. is the source and exporter of terrorism and instability in the world in general and the Middle East. The U.S. is the world’s largest terrorism corporation. It manufactures and exports terrorism to the rest of the world. Terrorism is one of the Pentagon and C.I.A. products.

The U.S.-led vassal-state allies (U.S.-lead “Coalition”), including Israel, Britain, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirate (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar and Jordan are the leading sponsors of terrorism today. Under the false pretext of “fighting terrorism”, the U.S.-led Coalition is in flagrant violation of international law by illegally invading Syria. It is a preposterous pretext to invade Syria and consolidates its occupation and destruction of Iraq. “How hypocritical? You create the, fund them and you fight them. Lying to the people. How much longer will they swallow the lie? The only forces that are seriously fighting the terrorists are the Syrian Government forces and their allies. The U.S. and its vassal-state allies support terrorism when and where it fits in with the Anglo-Zionist agenda.

The U.S. and its vassal-state allies pretend to “fight terrorism”, when in fact they are arming the terrorists and fighting alongside them against the legitimate forces of the Syrian Government and their allies on Syrian soil. What gives the U.S. military the right to invade Syria and set up bases on Syrian territory? It is an illegal military invasion in flagrant violation of international law. “We’ve even set up a base at Al Tanf in the southern part, it’s an American base within the country of Syria. You can’t get a more obvious violation of international law than to actually move in and set up a military base in a sovereign country that has never taken any offensive action towards our country”, said U.S. Congressman Richard Black of Virginia (R-Loudoun). It is unconstitutional act of barbaric aggression justified by fabricated pretexts. “We possess documents and information showing the direct supports by the U.S. imperialism for this highly disgusting stream [of terrorists] in the region which has destroyed the Islamic countries and created a wave of civilian massacres and clashes, said Major General Mostafa Izadi, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces (Fars News).

These mercenary forces have nothing to do with Islam. The “Islamic” label is designed to associate Islam with terrorism and demonise Muslims and Islam. It makes the foreign terrorists and mercenaries look more indigenous. They are destructive criminal forces acting on behalf of the Anglo-Zionists and their local agents. If ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorists are Muslims – as it is alleged – why are they murdering Muslims and destroying Islamic worship places, and historic-cultural monuments? The U.S. National Counterterrorism Centre revealed that up to 97 percent of victims in the past five years have been Muslims. Muslims are seven times more likely than non-Muslims to be the victims of terrorism. Islamic law is against the crime of terrorism. The U.S. mantra of “fighting terrorism” or “war on terror” is a Zionist cover to destabilise and fragment – into sectarian-based mini-states – Syria and Iraq and effectively eliminating them as functioning and unified nation-states.

Because of U.S. genocidal sanctions and aggression, the nations of Afghanistan, Iraq, Yugoslavia, Libya and Syria have been deliberately destroyed. Their societies are torn apart and their cultures are obliterated and erased. Water purification plants, sanitation, sewage, irrigation, food factories and storages, electric grid, transportations, including major highways and railways, communication centres, cultural centres, hospitals, libraries, universities and schools have been intentionally destroyed. These once prosperous nations are transformed into aid-dependent bagging nations. the Anglo-Zionist policy makers in the US and in Europe see the destruction of Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Yemen as a positive thing, and great efforts are directed toward further destruction and control, not toward peace and reconstruction. It is naked fascism and the only beneficiary of this criminal chaos and terrorism is Israel and Anglo-Zionist corporations. Since its creation by Anglo-Zionist leaders, Israel was behind every terrorist act in the region, including the U.S. aggression against Iraq and the ongoing murderous terror campaign against Syria. The primary goal of the Anglo-Zionists is to consolidate the presence of Zionism in the region.

In Iraq, the U.S. and it alles continue to commit mass atrocities against the Iraqi people, destroying what is remaining of Iraq and dividing the country on behalf of Israel. For more than two decades, Iraqi civilians have been under U.S. terror attacks. U.S. forces and their vassal-state allies have killed more Iraqis in a day than during the entire liberation of Aleppo by the Syrian Arab Army, Russian and Iranian forces. On 23 March 2017, U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist Coalition airstrike on al-Jadida neighbourhood in in western Mosul killed at least 230 Iraqi civilians. Another 100 were killed nearby, according to The Independent. The entire city of Mosul has been pulverised by Anglo-Zionist bombs, rockets and shells. Tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians have been killed and wounded, while many remain still buried under the rubble. Furthermore, the U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist Coalition have been using legally banned incendiary chemical weapons like White phosphorus in densely populated areas of both al-Raqqa and Mosul, deliberately targeting the civilian population.

There is no real difference between the crimes committed by ISIS terrorists in Mosul and the crimes committed by the U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist Coalition. They copied each other’s savagery and barbarism. The ongoing indiscriminate and deliberate bombings of Mosul by the U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist Coalition are war crimes and crime against humanity. Author Nicolas J.S. Davies has summarised some of these savage and barbaric crimes in a recent article (Common Dreams, 01 May 2016 ). Even the most pro-U.S. propaganda NGOs, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have condemned the use of “inherently indiscriminate weapons” by the U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist Coalition against the civilian population. Further, Davies writes: “The U.S. bombing campaign in Iraq and Syria is now the heaviest since the bombing of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos in the 1960s-70s, with 84,000 bombs and missiles dropped between 2014 and the end of May 2017. That is nearly triple the 29,200 bombs and missiles dropped on Iraq in the ‘Shock and Awe’ terror campaign of 2003”. More than 100,000 civilians killed in three years (2014-2017) of U.S.-led air war against Iraq and Syria.

Since 1990, the U.S. is responsible for the wanton destruction of the entire nation of Iraq, and the killing of more than two million Iraqis, mostly women and children, the wounding and displacement of countless millions more. No other people have suffered more atrocities at the hands of Anglo-Zionist fascist regime than the Iraqi people. The supreme war crimes committed the U.S. show that, “If the Nuremberg laws were applied today, then every post-war American president [and his accomplices] would have been hanged”. U.S. leaders who committed war crimes remain free because their war crimes are described as “collateral damages”.

In Syria, there is no “civil war” between the Syrian people. The war on Syria is unprovoked collective aggression against the people of Syria who are fighting Western-sponsored terrorists and defending their nation. The war is part of the Anglo-Zionist war of terror to topple the legitimate Government of President Bashar al-Assad and replace it with Western-trained terrorists. In 2011, the independent international Commission of Inquiry established by the UN rightly accused the US of war crimes against the Syrian people. The Anglo-Zionists and their vassal-state allies are using terrorist groups to achieve the same outcome as in Iraq. These terrorist groups are U.S.-Israel proxy terror networks and paid foreign mercenaries. They are recruited from more than 80 countries, trained, armed and financed by the U.S. and its vassal-state allies. The terrorists are physically masking themselves to conceal their identity. The U.S. and its vassal-state allies are refusing to call them terrorists, because this implies that Syria and Russia are fighting Western-sponsored terrorists. The terrorists are armed and financed by the U.S. and U.S. vassal-state allies, including Israel, Britain, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and Jordan. Otherwise, where does a terrorist ragtag group get all those tanks, armoured vehicles, RPGs, bombs and shiny new Toyota pickup trucks? The U.S. and its vassal-state allies have admitted supplying the terrorists with weapons and shiny trucks via Turkey and Jordan. The Syrian Arab Army has recently captured large cache of U.S. and Israeli weapons, including U.S.-made LAWs, Israeli mortar shells, Cobra and B10 missiles were found, in addition to Katyusha rockets, RPG rounds, rocket launchers, protective masks, binoculars, sniper rifles, automatic rifles and large quantities of ammunition. As Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) has rightly pointed out: “For years, our government has been providing both direct and indirect support to these armed terrorist groups, who are working directly with or under the command of terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS”. After five months since Gabbard introduced the Stop Arming Terrorists [H.R.608] bill, only 13 of the 535 members of Congress have signed on as cosponsors. Of course, we know that the U.S. and its vassal-state allies are not only arming and financing the terrorists, but also, they are actively defending them in their destructive war on Syria.

On 22 March 2017, U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist Coalition, attacked a school near the town of al-Raqqa in Syria which is used as a shelter for refugees fleeing ISIS terror killing at least 33 innocent people. In March 2017, under President Trump U.S.-led air attacks in Iraq and Syria have already killed 1,484 civilians, more than three times the number killed in Obama’s final full month in office, according to British monitoring group Airwars, here and here. In Syria, since June 2017, “We have documented the civilian deaths caused by the coalition airstrikes only and we have about 300 deaths – 200 in one place, in the village of al-Mansoura”, said Karen Abuzayd, the American Commissioner on the UN Commission of Inquiry.

The recent U.S. Tomahawk missile attacks (06 April 2017) on the Shayrat Airfield near Homs in Western Syria was a premediated barbaric act of aggression that killed more than 80 civilians. The attack designed: (1) to draw public attention away from U.S. atrocities and wanton destruction in Mosul, Iraq; (2) as part of U.S. aggression to weaken the Syrian Government and empowering the terrorists; (3) to sabotage any peaceful resolution to the war on Syria; and (4) to silence Trump’s critics in the Zionist media and to show the Anglo-Zionist warmongers and the Pentagon how tough he is. Trump told Fox Business TV that, he committed his barbaric crimes while eating “chocolate dessert” with the visiting Chinses President, Xi Jinping. Trump’s Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross described the criminal attacks on Syria as an “after dinner entertainment”. The Nazis were far more civilised than American fascists. It is no surprise that the world’s most militarised and brutal regime is also the world’s most ruthless violator of human rights and international laws. And yet American politicians and their vassal allies have the gall and audacity to lecture people on international law and human rights. (More on Trump later).

The Airfield is heavily involved in the Syrian Arab Army fight against ISIS terrorists. It is not a coincidence that, immediately after the U.S. missile attacks, ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorists thanked the U.S., and seized on the opportunity and launched a large-scale offensive against the Syrian Arab Army. Like the unprovoked U.S. aggression on Deir Ez-Zor on 17 September 2016 that killed more than 100 Syrian soldiers and injured many more, the U.S. criminal aggression on the Airfield designed to bolster the terrorists’ morale. The attacks were welcomed by all terrorist groups and their supporters, including Israel, the Presidents of the major American Jewish Organisations, U.S. Jewish Rabbis, and U.S. vassal-state allies. The pretext for the U.S. aggression was a classical U.S.-orchestrated false flag terrorist attack by al-Qaeda/ISIS terrorists – using Sarin Gas with a direct U.S. role – in Khan Shykhoun near Idlib. The accusations against the Syrian Government were rejected by Professor Theodore Postol, an authority on chemical weapons at MIT in Boston. Furthermore, a recent investigation by reporter Seymour Hersh revealed that the C.I.A. and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) had no evidence to implicate the Syrian Government in the attack. Their answer was that: “We have no evidence that Syria had Sarin or used it”. The U.S. knew it was a hoax. (Seymour Hersh, Die Welt, 25 June 2017, the only publication willing to tell the truth). The terrorists are in possession of chemical weapons and the motive to use them.

The fact that the U.S. and its vassal-state allies have blocked any investigation proves it was a false flag terrorism, because findings will show the attack was a false flag orchestrated by the U.S. and its vassal-state allies. There were no concerns for “human rights” among Western leaders when the terrorists committed the most heinous crimes in Syria and Iraq, including the terrorists’ attack (15/04/2017) on an evacuation convoy of civilians fleeing the besieged towns of al-Foua and Kfraya, outside Aleppo in which at least 80 children were massacred. The aim of the terrorists, in this case, was to set the Syrian Government up. In January 2013, the U.S. and its vassal-state allies backed a plan to launch chemical weapon attacks on Syria (false flag terrorist attack) and blame it on the Syrian Government, reported Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper. It is an obvious fact that the terrorists, not the Syrian Government who are in possession of chemical weapons. Syria had no motive to use chemical weapons. It is a fabrication, as President Bashar al-Assad told AFP. It is most like a false flag attack is on the way.

On 18 May 2017, U.S. warplanes attacked pro-Syrian Government forces (Syria’s National Defence Forces) near the Syria-Jordan border in southern Syria. The aggression was repeated again on 06 June 2017 when U.S. warplanes attacked pro-Syrian Government forces near al-Tanf in eastern Syria. The attacks were a blatant aggression on forces which are most effective in fighting terrorists on the ground and a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and international law. “Despite promoting the aim of fighting international terrorism, the [U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist] coalition is striking the Syrian military, allowing ISIS terrorists to leave encircled areas unhindered, thus strengthening the terrorist groupings near Palmyra and Deir Ez-Zor” and undermining the anti-terrorist efforts of the Syrian Government, said Colonel General Sergey Surovikin of the Russian ground forces, after the U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist Coalition attacked the pro-Syrian Government force a third time on 09 June 2017. The U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist Coalition is colluding with the terrorists for the sole purpose of destroying Syria and toppling the legitimate Government of President al-Assad, not fighting terrorists as they pretend. The primary aim of the U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist Coalition is to prevent a Syrian victory against the terrorists and divide the country on behalf of fascist Israel.

On 18 June 2017, in coordination with the ISIS terrorists, U.S. aircraft (U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist Coalition) shot down a Syrian fighter jet while it was carrying out combat missions against ISIS terrorists near Taqa, south-west of Ragga. It was one of the most cowardly criminal acts committed in the war on Syria. Moscow called it “an act of aggression” in “breach of international law” and in “assistance for the terrorists”, not fighting them. The objectives of these aggressions are to hinder the liberation of Deir Ez-Zor and slowdown the inevitable defeat of ISIS terrorists by the Syrian Arab Army and its allies.

The U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist forces have no business to be in Syria. The attacks were provocations designed: (1) to prevent the pro-Syrian forces advancing toward the terrorists; and (2) to manufacture a pretext to further increase Anglo-Zionist forces presence on Syrian soil. Anglo-Zionist leaders should be condemned for pretending to fight terrorism when in fact they are supporting and defending the terrorists. Syrian news claim that U.S. air strike was aimed at protecting terrorists being trained by U.S. special forces inside Syrian territory. Those terrorists, known as Maghaweer al Thawra, are part of the al-Qaeda terror network.

The terrorists and their propaganda army have been rewarded for their destructive terror in Syria, with Hollywood awarded them an Oscar and they are no longer on the unwanted terror list. They are now part of the “International (Western) Community”. They travel to Geneva to “negotiate peace”. By contrast, the Syrian people have no say in their affairs. The U.S. and its vassal-state allies and local agents decide what best for Syrians. One Hasidic friend of this author said: “it is like the Nazis deciding what is best for the Jews”.

If this is not enough, U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist forces have been providing ISIS terrorists with aircover by attacking Syrian forces and military installation in broad daylight. Indeed, anytime the terrorists are cornered and on the run by the Syrian Arab Army, they can call in “Coalition air support”, as it happened on many occasion and confirmed by U.S. military forces. Furthermore, The Wall Street Journal reported on 18 June 2017, that Israel is directly supplying the terrorist with money to help pay salaries, medical supplies, regular communication, ammunition, weapons and logistics, including allowing the terrorists to train and conduct military exercises in the areas Israel controls. Israel is also treating and providing the terrorists with medical assistance in its hospitals. “Israel stood by our side in heroic way. We wouldn’t have survived without Israel’s assistance”, a spokesman for one of the terrorist groups Moatasem al-Golani told the Journal. Israeli fascist leaders, including the world’s most recognised terrorist, Benjamin Netanyahu made it very clear that ISIS terrorists providing Israel with an opportunity to seize Syrian land (the Golan Heights) and expand its territory. In other words, the division and destruction of Syria as a unified nation will legitimise Israeli land grabs and Zionist’s expansion.

What the U.S. and Israel are doing in Syria is not different from what they did in Libya in 2011. In 2011, U.S.-NATO aircover allowed the terrorists to destroy the country and topple the legitimate government. Al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists are global proxy terrorist network used by the U.S. and its vassal-state allies to serve their Anglo-Zionist agenda. The terrorists’ main enemies are Muslims and majority-Muslim nations that are considered Anglo-Zionist adversaries, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, Iran, etc. It is not a coincident that the U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist wars and wanton destruction have been against nations that oppose Anglo-Zionist terror in the Middle East. There are countless examples for President Trump to learn from and pursue peace instead of war.

The Trump’s Brand

For the first time in U.S. political history, no past U.S. President has been more vilified and ridicule by the Anglo-Zionist political and media establishments, Hollywood celebrities and the so-called Western “progressives” than President Trump. They loathe him, because he is overtly vulgar and frank. Even war criminals like Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama escaped condemnation and were re-elected as if the mass murder of millions of Muslim civilians and wanton destruction of their nations were legal and just. Maybe because Trump (deceptively) sounds less dangerous and less fascist than his recent predecessors, a bit of a loose cannon.

Trump is accused of being a “Russian puppet”, and a foreign stooge for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Washington Post went as far as accusing Trump of treason. The primary aim of this non-existent Russian “hacking” scandal, is to divert public attention away from major U.S. criminal policies, demonise Trump and makes his presidency irrelevant. After all, Trump was elected by the so-called “deplorables”, the affluent middle-class Republican voters. Trump won the Presidency because he presented himself as an “outsider”, who is not connected to the Anglo-Zionist political and media establishments. He made vague statements about having friendly diplomatic relations with Russia (“get along with Russia”), “fighting terrorism”, and stopping the U.S. invading other countries that increased his popularity. It was a good strategy, but it created powerful enemies within the Zionist power (political and media establishments) who will continue to undermine Trump’s Presidency.

It is noteworthy that, any U.S. president is a hostage of the Zionist power. Trump is not different. Trump’s presidency is used to deflect attention away from the Zionist power which controls U.S. policies. On his part, Trump is using the White House to promote his family business, the Trump’s brand. Trump’s obsequious to the Zionist power guarantees the continuity of an Anglo-Zionist fascist regime. Violence will not stop because Trump is in the White House. In other words, the U.S. President is merely a puppet of the Zionist power. Trump with his Jew-convert daughter Ivanka and her Zionist husband Jared Kushner – the son of an influential and convicted felon, Charles Kushner – as “senior advisors” have turned the White House into Israel’s House.

Trump is an anti-Muslim racist buffoon who preaches hate like many hate preachers in Israel, the U.S., Australian and Europe. Trump is not an aberration; he is a culmination. He is a salesman who knows what sells in the U.S., and he sells hatred of Muslims to his many customers. Like his predecessors, Trump is a hypocrite who just turned into an arms dealer selling arms to despots and dictators. Trump is the American version of the bigoted British Winston Churchill. Churchill, of course, was much bigger racist war criminal than Trump, if not the greatest war criminal of all. Britain, of course, was more barbaric than Nazi Germany was. Britain’s criminal Zionist policy and war crimes against Muslims continue today. Britain’s role in world’s affairs is diminished and it is nothing more than an obedient U.S. vassal, complicit in Anglo-Zionism war crimes.

With his undeniable record of sexist and racial bigotry, Trump is the typical wealthy white male character who believes in the fiction of supremacist “white people”. Trump is building on an old foundation of “white people” fiction, structural racism, nationalism, culture of violence, cruelty, xenophobia, pathological Islamophobia, greed, sexism, and double standards, that are engrained in U.S. political and media Zionist establishments. Bill Clinton was a mass murderer, so were the Bushes and Obama. Trump lacks the slickness and oratory of his predecessors. Like most American politicians, Trump is an arrogant conman and an ignorant demagogue. Trump is an opportunist straight talker, inexperienced, mentally unstable, contradictory and unpredictable. He is a pathological liar, a narcissist braggart, an ambiguous egomaniac and a self-described womaniser. He systematically betrays his supporters and those whom voted for him. “Worse than just being a liar or a narcissist, in addition he is paranoid, delusional and grandiose thinking and he proved that to the country the first day he was President”, observed American psychotherapist and academic, Dr. John Gartner.

Trump hasn’t started a war, no yet, but he has inherited the wars of past war criminals. He is drowned in the racist myth of “American exceptionalism” to enforce “White superiority” over other nations and justify Anglo-Zionist aggression. He must continue the war because war – as required by the Zionist power – is the only way to keep him in the White House. Trump knew that he cannot change track and that he must obey what the Zionist power dictates to him, ongoing war, otherwise he will be removed or assassinated. In fact, he is doing exactly the opposite of what he said he would do during the election campaign. He is doing what the Zionists dictating to him and expecting him to do. Trump’s rhetoric of “America first” turned to be Israel first at the expense of Americans. Trump lacks the courage and integrity to turn a new page in America’s violent history, and has negated on all his promises, including not to commit aggression against foreign nations. He has committed several acts of unprovoked aggression so far.

It did not take President Trump very long to join the list of international war criminals. Trump continues the same criminal path his predecessors (Republicans and Democrats) took by expanding their wars killing and maiming innocent Muslim civilians and destroying their livelihoods. “Just two and a half months into his presidency, Donald Trump has already distinguished himself as a war criminal. His administration is killing unusually large numbers of civilians, [including children and beautiful babies] in violation of U.S. and international law”, writes Marjorie Cohn, a professor of Law (emerita) and former president of the National Lawyers Guild (Truthout, 05 April 2017). Trump has committed more crime since. Those who demonised and ridiculed Trump a few months ago, have suddenly made 180-degree U-turn and praised him. Almost the entire Anglo-Zionist media endorsed his violence and elevated him to the status of a “strong leader” (FAIR, 11 April 2017). Trump has turned a massacre of innocent civilians into political gold. Overnight, he had been rehabilitated and had been transformed into a “war President”. It is the rite of passage that every American President must go through. He was highly praised by no other than the Zionist Senator Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Trump is not unique. He has many friends and admirers around the world. From Australia to the Philippines to India to Israel and to large parts of Europe, Trump is an anti-Muslim bigot who has won the hearts and minds of many misogynists, xenophobic fascists and Islamophobia-infected bigots. Anti-Muslim bigotry is a fashion, reminiscent of the Nazis’ xenophobic treatment of minorities in Europe in the 1930s. But more to the point, for decades, the U.S. political and propaganda establishments have been at war with independent Muslim-majority nations that required the public demonisation and dehumanisation of ordinary Muslims as terrorists. It is very easy to do, because ordinary Muslims (the pure people not the pro-U.S. corrupt elites) are already discriminated against, demonised and dehumanised. Americans have chosen a billionaire (Trump) who has little understanding of their ordinary lives.

Like his predecessors, Trump mislead and deceived the American people – by offering a fantasy to create jobs – who are enduring poverty, misery, mired in violence, police state repression and psychological fear. Trump empty rhetoric of “Make America Great Again” is a con designed to manipulate Americans and promote contagious nationalism (as in Nazi propaganda). Americans – like most people in the West – are weaned on celebrity news, Hollywood trash, sickening TV, sports, endless false propaganda and fake news to promote war. They have little understanding of how the U.S. regime operates. It seems the U.S. has turned into a nation of robots (that lack conscience) unable to think and unable to feel pain and compassion. Americans grow-up completely brainwashed, indoctrinated, ill-informed and overwhelmed by the illusions of meaningless “democracy” and “freedom”. Americans have been conditioned to ignore the truth and believe in lie that provides a comfortable delusion. They have been inoculated to “feel good” about themselves and about the desperate masses they see on their TV screens. The state owns the people are treated like children. “Most Americans accept mass murder [of civilians] under the pretext of the right to protect, because their ability to form rational and reasoned opinions has been engineered out of them. This is now the definition of U.S. exceptionalism. It is their ability to manipulate the world into accepting their lawlessness and global hegemony agenda”, writes Venessa Beeley, an investigative journalist and a member of the steering committee of the Syria Solidarity Movement International. Tens of thousands of Americans are on killing missions around the world, murdering women and children, and destroying livelihoods. And when they returned home they are celebrated as “heroes”.

Of course, I am not naïve to think that Americans are different. The American situation is replicated in many other Western and non-Western nations. It is not better in Australia, Britain and in many parts of Europe. Self-induced ignorance is a chronic disease that effects most people in U.S. vassal state allies. The Anglo-Zionists’ fingerprints are all over elections, political and economic policies of every country. For example, France – with its dark history of barbaric crimes against Indigenous peoples around the world, including its ongoing aggression against the peoples of Libya, Mali, and Syria –, the French people are more ignorant, brainwashed and ill-informed than the Americans. Together with the U.S., Britain, Israel, and France form the Nucleus of Anglo-Zionist fascism. French voters have just voted (46% of the vote) to elect Emmanuel Macron as France neoliberal President with a clear fascist ideology. Unknown to the French electorate, Macron’s neoliberal project designed against their own interests. Macron was created by the wealthy French Zionist establishment, the French Deep State. He is a crossbreed between the Clintons and Obama. Macron is a 39-year-old Rothschild banker who until recently was unknown entity. Macron was handpicked by the Zionist Rothschild family while he was serving as the Socialist Party (PS) economy minister in Francois Hollande’s fascist regime, the least popular in French history. After implementing the most unpopular anti-labour law, Macron left the PS to avoid its unpopularity and formed his own party, En Marche. Macron went from being nobody to being the most Zionist President of France is testament to the irrelevance of old European politics and the power of Anglo-Zionist fascism. With the Zionist French media (fake news media) 100% behind him against Marine Le Pen’s Front National, all he had to do to win was to instil fear in the population and claim to be an “outsider” in a country under national state of emergency. The bewildered French herd had no clear choice. They massively abstained – 57.4% of registered voters abstained. Macron is not an outsider; he is the ultimate insider. Like his British counterparts, Tony Blair and David Cameron, Macron was fast-tracked to success by the wealthy Franco-Zionist establishment backed by the Zionist media. Macron’s creator and mentor is the French Zionist Jacques Attali who wants Jerusalem to be the future capital of a world Zionist government. Macron is a fake product carefully designed to sell hallucinations, fantasies and fears, fears of Le Pen. Macron will carry on his predecessors (François Hollande and Nichols Sarkozy) racist immigration policies, aggression, imperialist exploitations and rampant corruption scandals. Macron is the candidate of the Zionist establishment and the banks. Like Trump, Macron is controlled by the French Zionist establishment, and will follow the diktat of his Zionist handlers. Macron must do lots of Muslim bashing if he to stay the Elysée Palace. Muslims, mostly Arabs constitute 10 percent of France’s total population. They are marginalised, discriminated against and terrorised by one of the world’s most racist and brutal police forces. Over 70 percent of France’s prison population is Muslims. In a country suffering from the disease of Islamophobia, his best scapegoat is Muslim and Islam.

Trump’s attacks on ordinary Muslims and Latinos (Mexican immigrant workers) is a scapegoat strategy designed to serve two purposes; first, to win the support of the powerful anti-Muslim and pro-Israel Jewish Lobby (the Islamophobia Industry), including the Abstraction Fund, Clarion Project, David Horowitz Freedom Centre, Middle East Forum, American Freedom Law Centre, Centre for Security Policy, Investigative Project on Terrorism, Jihad Watch and Act for America. (The Guardian, 21 June 2016); and second, to inflame the xenophobic hotbed of anti-immigrants in the U.S. Scapegoating minorities and promising to “make America great again”, Trump is an extremist populist politician like many currents and past Western politicians, not an exemption. Any society where politicians appeal to bigotry and preach hatred to terrorise minorities is a sick and a broken society drowned in a sea of ignorance.

Speaking to AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), the most influential pro-Israel Jewish Lobby in Washington, Trump repeated his predecessors’ shameful exercise in political cowardice that has become an annual ritual. Trump lacks the courage to condemn Israel’s criminal behaviour, revealed his true ugly colour. Trump does what his Zionist handlers tell him to do; support Israel’s terror against the Palestinians and attack Muslim-majority nations that have resisted the religio-fascist state of Israel. Trump knows that his political survival depends on his complete and unconditional support for the Israeli fascist regime.

Like most U.S. politicians, Trump is completely owned by the pro-Israel Jewish Lobby, and like his predecessors, Trump is the tool of the Anglo-Zionist establishment. The Trump’s regime lacks any coherent policy that serves Americans. As always, U.S. policy is Zionist policy to serve the religio-fascist state of Israel. In fact, Trump is surrounded by Zionist-extremists (Israeli loyalists), war criminal generals, illiterate Russophobes, and anti-Muslim warmongers who for years, have advocated war on, Russia, Muslims and Islam. The Secretary of “Defence” (accurately offence) Gen. James “Mad Dog” Mattis, the National Security Advisor, H. R. McMaster, Gen. Joseph Votel, the chief of U..S. Central Command, U.S. Ambassador to Israel, the extremist David Friedman, and U.S. ambassador to the UN, the ill-informed Indian-American “Nikki” Haley are good examples. They are defending Israel’s Zionist interests rather than American interests and campaigning for global war against Russia. Haley ((née Nimrata Randhawa) is Israel’s dream ambassador to the UN; the chronic liar is full of aggression whenever she opened her mouth.

Trump’s racist and unconstitutional executive order to ban all citizens, including refugees – on religious background – from seven predominantly-Muslim countries (Iraq, Syria, Iran Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia) to travel to the U.S. was written in Israel, and was designed to coincide with “Holocaust Remembrance” day. Trump’s Muslim ban has been struck down by two courts of appeals and may be headed to the Supreme Court. The ban has nothing to do with terrorism. The list of countries is the same list that the U.S. neoconservatives (a.k.a. fascist friends of Israel) planned to attack on behalf of Israel and revealed by former U.S. General Wesley Clark in 2001 (Alison Weir, 04 February 2017). No citizen from these nations has committed an act of terrorism against U.S. On the contrary, all these nations have been and continue to the targets of U.S.-led destabilisation efforts, aggression, terror and genocidal sanctions for decades. The U.S. is repeating the same war crimes in Syria that starved to death 500,000 children in Iraq. It is immoral to oppose refugees while continuing the war that created those refugees in the first place. Whether from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya or Yemen, people are fleeing their homes because of U.S. ongoing terror and the destruction of their nations. A recent United Nations Report shows that 65.5 million refugees were forced to flee their homes in 2016 alone. The top nations from which refugees fled, were all targets of U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist military invasions and aggression. The highest number of refugees are from Syria (12 million), Afghanistan (4.7 million), and Iraq (4.2 million).

It is important to point out that, the ban on Muslims travelling to the U.S. is backed by major Jewish organisations in the U.S., including the Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA), and AIPAC. AIPAC, alone, contributed more than $60,000.00 to finance the ban (Haaretz, 19 March 2017). The aim of the ban is to demonise Muslims and Islam on behalf of Israel, and sustain the plague of Islamophobia. That is why each time a violent incident unrelated to terrorism or false flag terrorism occurred in Europe or in the U.S. – where the alleged perpetrators are conveniently killed by police –, it is automatically called “Islamic terrorism”, despite lack of credible evidence to prove it. For example, 94 percent of terrorist attacks in the U.S. are committed by non-Muslim, as revealed by Princeton University’s Loonwatch.com.

For years, these seven nations have been bombed and terrorised (on daily basis) on behalf of religio-fascist state of Israel. They are left in ruin, culturally, and economically. In 2016 alone, the U.S. killed more than 24,000 innocent civilians in the nations included in Trump’s ban (Leyal Khalife, Stepfeed, 31 January 2017). The month of “April 2017 was another month of U.S. terror and mass murder of Iraqi civilians in Mosul, Iraq, and in al-Raqqa and Tabqa in Syria, as the heaviest, most sustained U.S.-led bombing campaign since the American War in Vietnam entered its 33rd month”. (Nicolas J.S. Davies, Consortium News). In June 2017, at least 54 children and 34 women were credibly reported killed by U.S.-led Coalition air strikes on al-Raqqa. The U.S.-led Coalition” (U.S., Britain, Israel and NATO mercenaries) attacks on Syria and Mosul in Iraq are deliberately targeting civilians and causing massive destruction to vital civilian infrastructures, facilities, and properties. Syrians and Iraqis are fleeing their homes to seek shelter in the desert.

The good news is that, it is unlikely that the U.S. will attack powerful nations that can defend themselves against aggression, like Russia, China, the DPRK or even Iran. It would be a massive psychological blow to the U.S. and the illusion of being an all-powerful “White nation”. The U.S. prefers to maintain the façade of invincibility, and therefore any nation that can defend its people does not qualify for Anglo-Zionist aggression. History has shown that, only defenceless nations (preferably with dark-skin and Slavic peoples) qualify for U.S.-led Anglo-Zionist aggression. Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, Libya, Yemen and Syria, are recent examples. Moreover, the U.S. and its vassal-state allies have the world’s most coward and morally-corrupt armies. They indiscriminately bombed Yugoslavia from high altitude, but stop short of having troops on the ground knowing well that their ground troops will be obliterated by the Serbian forces. Anglo-Zionist aggression is a criminal enterprise, and soldiers lack moral grounds to fight and kill people in faraway nations. They will not fight against capable armies without the criminal “carpet bombings” and air support (aircover). So, let us hope that peace will be chosen over war because of the aggressors’ cowardice and lack of courage to fight in war against nations that can defend themselves. We all know that war is destructive, inhumane and bring nothing but resentment and hatred.

Finally, Anglo-Zionist fascism poses by far the greatest threat to world’s peace than Nazi Germany was. Posing as the “Leader of the Free World”, the U.S. and its vassal-state allies have killed million lives worldwide and dropped millions of destructive and deadly bombs on one-third of the earth’s nations, mostly defenceless nations, raping them of their livelihoods and leaving them in ruin culturally and economically. In short, Anglo-Zionist fascism brought aggression, death, destruction, mass poverty, xenophobia and refugee crises on epic scales. Hence, defensive measures and deterrent capabilities are the best antidot against Anglo-Zionist fascism and unprovoked aggression.

The challenge is to insist on a peaceful and civilised world based on respect for human rights and nations sovereignty. The goal must be the defeat of Zionist ideology. International law instead of Anglo-Zionist law, should be our standpoint when we evaluate history. Peace is the basis for everything and we should condemn without fear of this dangerous Anglo-Zionist fascism.

The struggle against Anglo-Zionist fascism must be global. The onus is on all of us in the West to stand up united against Anglo-Zionist fascism because the electoral process has become useless and against the will of the people. It is a necessity and there is no choice but to change the current violent and oppressive system of Anglo-Zionist fascism. If Anglo-Zionist fascism continues, the survival of the planet and humanity cannot be guaranteed.

Ghali Hassan is an independent political analyst and researcher living in Australia.