Come Visit My Home, Be My Guest

Visit My Home, Be My Guest is a simple campaign directed to change the preconceived notions and opinions that we hold about people of other community, class, caste, religion, sexual orientation, language, region etc. It is easy to spread hatred in the absence of direct contact with each other. The objective is simple and direct, people must go to each other’s house eat and drink tea, just even water and break the socially constructed barriers.

We are well aware that this campaign cannot transform the society into a just and equal society . This is only an experiment, a small beginning and a hope that especially the new generation will rise above the hatred and join hands for peace and love.

We call upon you to join this campaign.

Visit My Home, Be My Guest

Weaving Lives Together

July 20-22, 2017

Meet at least one family who is not from your religion/ class/ caste/ economic background/ sexual orientation/ region/ linguistic background. Go to their home and invite them to your house. Try to understand their life and culture. Take a selfie together and tweet using hashtag #SelfieWithGuest (Not to be done before 9am July 20th) Upload on the following facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/MereGharAaKeToDekhoIndia/

if a Facebook page has been created in your city/ town/ locality upload on that facebook page. facebook page’s name should be MereGharAaKeToDekho after that you can add your city/ town/ community etc. Please send photographs and videos of your interaction to any one of the following whatsapp numbers:

9911016957 / 9811137421 / 8373940162 / 9979704474 / 9555999150 / 7503227553 / 8826768793 / 9818809018

Kindly start uploading on 20th July from 9am onwards. First 50 videos will be released to the media Special request to people’s organisations, groups, activists, schools, colleges, institutions facilitate visits, encourage young people , coordinate and make a facebook page for your city/ town, community etc.

For more information contact Coordinators : Shabnam Hashmi – 9811807558, Abha Bhaiya – 8629863963, Leena – 9811137421, Ovais: 9911016957/ 011 41670722

Media Partner : Crowdnewsing