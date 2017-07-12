There are no breaking news at the moment

`’Surrendered’  Maoists   Tried  By  `Surrendered Judges’

in Human Rights by July 12, 2017

Nandini  Sundar’s  case  study  of  Podiyam  Panda’s plight  as  a  victim  of  the  police  plot  to  show  him  off  to  the  press  as  a  surrendered  Maoist’  (re: Questionable  legality  of  the  Surrender  Process  in Chhattisgarh’  in  the  Counter-currents website  of  May  23,  2017),  not  only  re-iterates  the  well-established  notorious role  of  the  Indian  police  in  framing  innocent  people,  but  also  throws  light  on  the   role  of  the  judiciary,  which  unwittingly,  indirectly,  or  purposefully,  often  collaborates  with  the  police .  If  we  look  at  the  historical  record  of  some  of  the  verdicts    rendered  by  judges,  both  at  the  district  and  state  levels,  as  well  as  at  the  apex  court,  over  the  last  several  decades,   we  find  a  continuity  of  sorts.  Indian judges  by  and  large,  have  sacrificed  their  professional  obligation  to  deliver  justice  to  the poor   victims,   by  acquitting their  oppressors through  judgments  that  reflect  their    caste  and  class-oriented biases,  and  also  their  subservience  to  the  ruling  powers.

The  most  scandalous  example  of  the  Indian  judiciary’s   bias  in favour  of  the  upper-caste  and  upper-class,  was  the judgment  delivered  by  the  Madras  High  Court  in  1973 ,  when  it  acquitted  all  the  twenty odd  upper  caste  people  who  were  accused  of  burning  to  death  some  forty  two  Dalits,  including  women  and  children,  in  their  huts  in  Kilvenmani  in  Tamilnadu  in  December,  1968.  While  acquitting  them,  the  honourable  (?)  judges  said:  “The  rich  landlords  could  not  be  expected  to  commit  such  crimes…it  was  difficult  to  believe  that  they  would  walk  bodily  to  the  scene  and  set  fire  to the  houses…”  Since  then,  a  large  number  of  the  judgments  delivered,  whether  from  the  lower  courts  or  at  the  apex  level,  have  reflected  a similar  bias  in  favour  of  the  privileged  classes  and  the  majoritarian  Hindu  beliefs and  customs on  the  one  hand,  and  prejudices  against  members  of  the poorer  classes  who  dare  to  protest  against  oppression, and  Muslim  minorities (who  suffer  from  discrimination) on  the  other.

In  October,  2013,  a  division  bench  of  the  Patna  High  Court  acquitted  all  the  twenty  seven  upper  caste  Bhumihar  landlords  of  the  Ranvir  Sena,  who  massacred  fifty  eight  Dalits  in Laxmanpur-Bathanitola  in  Bihar  in  1997  –  even  after  they  were  convicted  by  the  sessions  court  in   2010.  Rejecting  their  conviction,   the  division  bench  consisting  of  Justices  V.N.  Sinha  and  A.K. Lal   ruled  that  the  witnesses  (to  the  massacre,   mainly  coming  from  the  neighbouring  Dalit community)  who  were  produced  by  the  prosecution  were  “not  reliable,”  and  hence the  appellants  (the  Bhumihar  landlords  who  had  approached  the  high  court  against  their  conviction)   `deserved  to  be  given  the benefit  of  the  doubt.’  Following  this  judgment,  the killers  were  soon  released  –  and  for  all  that  you  know,  they  are  now  on  the  rampage  against  Dalits  in  their  fiefdom  in  Laxmanpur-Bathanitola.  I  wish  a  reporter  visits  those  villages  today  to  find  out  how  the  survivors  of  the  1997  massacre  protect  themselves  from  the  possible  reprisal  by  the  released  Bhumihar  landlords.

 

Take  another  case  of  religious bias  of  the  judiciary.    In  2015,  a  Pune  engineer  Mohsin  Sheikh  was  killed  by  members  of  the  Hindu  Rashtra  Sena.  Seventeen  of  them  were  arrested.  The  Bombay  High  Court  granted  bail  to  three  of  them on  the  basis  of  a  peculiarly  contrived  argument:  “The  applicants  (accused)  had  no  other  motive  such as  any  personal  enmity against  the  innocent  deceased  Mohsin.  The  fault  of  the  deceased  was  only  that  he  belonged  to  another  religion.”  The  judge  then added:  “I  consider  this  factor  in  favour  of the  applicants/accused.  Moreover,  the applicants/accused  have  no  criminal  record  and  it  appears  that  in  the  name  of  the  religion, they  were provoked  and  have  committed  the  murder.”  (Re:  Aloke  Prasanna  Kumar’s  article  in  The  Wire,  16/01/2017).  Should  a  judge  who  pardons  murder  in  the  name  of  religion  be  allowed  to  function ?  Do  not  such  judges  defile  the  institution  of  judiciary ?

The  Indian  judiciary’s  selective  evaluation  of  offences

While  acquitting  the  upper  caste  and  upper  class murderers  of  the  downtrodden  agricultural  labourers  and  dalits,  members  of  the  Indian  judiciary  had  chosen  to  sentence  to  imprisonment  –  and  even  death –    those  who  come  from  the  depressed  and  religious  minorities  who  dare  to  assert  their  rights  or  protest  against  atrocities  of  the  state.   Some  of  these  judgments,  delivered  at  various  levels,  can  be  described  as  gradations  of  offences  according  to  the   predilections  and  prejudices  of  the  individual    judge,  or  the  bench  –  whether  political  or  religious, or  purely  from  nationalistic  impulses  (like  `my  country,  right  or  wrong’.)

One  of  the  worst  stains  on  our  judiciary  that  has been  left  by   such    predilection  of  judges,   was  the  Supreme  Court’s  judgment  sentencing   Afzal  Guru  to  death.  He   was  implicated in  the  attack  on  Indian  Parliament  on  December  31,  2001.  The  attack  exposed  the  failure  of  the   Indian  government’s  intelligence  agencies  and  security  forces  to  protect  Parliament.  Unable  to   trace  and  punish  the  main  culprits  (who  were  operating  from  Pakistan),  these  agencies needed  a  scapegoat –  and  the  easily  available  one  was  Afzal  Guru,  a  Kashmiri  separatist.  Despite  gaping  holes  in  the  long  drawn  out  case  against  Guru,  after  more  than  a  decade,  the  Supreme  Court  passed  the  death  sentence  on  him  on  the  ground:  “…collective  conscience  of  the (sic.)  society  will  only  be  satisfied  if  the  capital  punishment is  awarded  to  the  offender.”  How  could  the  honourable  judges  define  collective  conscience’ ?  Did  they  seek  a  popular  verdict  through   a  referendum,  to  test  whether  the  entire collective’  was  in  favour  of  the  death  sentence ?  In  fact,  during  all  those  years  of  the  hearing  of  the  case,  large  sections  of  the  collective’,  including  not  only  citizens  of  Kashmir  where  Afzal  Guru  was  born,  but  human  rights  groups and  lawyers  gathered  from all  over  India,  to  defend  a  young  man  who  was  held  guilty  by  association  only.  Shamefully,  even  President  Pranab  Mukherjee  - the  much-trumpeted  erudite  ex-professor -  acted  like  a  rubber  stamp  of  the  government  and  the  judiciary   by   rejecting Afzal  Guru’s  mercy  plea. Yet,  he  could  have  exercised  his  discretionary  powers  which  he  enjoys  under  the  Constitution,  to  save  the  life  of  a  young  man.  I  wonder,  whether  on  the  eve  of  his  retirement  from  presidentship,  does  he  suffer  from  pangs  of  his individual  conscience’ ?   Or,  has  he  sacrificed  it  for  the  so-called  `collective  conscience’  as  defined  by  a  judiciary,  that  seems  to  be   swayed  by  the  hyper-nationalist rhetoric  of  the  Indian  state.

The  latest  example  of  judicial  terrorism – if  I  may  be  allowed  to  use  that  term  even  if  inviting  the  charge  of  contempt  of  court’  -  is  the  judgment  delivered  by  the  Principal  District  and  Sessions Judge,  S.S. Shinde in  the  district  court  in  Gadchiroli, in  March  2017,  against  the  wheel-chair  bound  Delhi  University  professor  G.N. Saibaba,  accusing  him  of aiding  and  abetting  Naxalite  activities’.  Widely  well-respected  by  his  students  and  colleagues,  he  has  been  sentenced  to  life-imprisonment. The following  words  of  the judgment  expose  the  inhuman  and  vindictive  psyche  of  the  judge  who sentenced  him :   “Merely  because  Saibaba  is  90 percent disabled  is  no  ground  to  show  him leniency… he  is  physically  handicapped  but  he  is  mentally  fit,  a  thinktank and  a  high-profile  leader  of  banned  organizations.”

Judges  –  torn  between  conscience  and  rules

But   there  are  other  judges  who  want  to  stick  to  the  rules,  and    yet  fail  to  deliver  justice.  While  acquitting the  accused  (of  crimes  like  communal  and  casteist  offences),  they  usually  take  the  plea  that  the  prosecution  had  not  provided  enough  evidence’  to  convict  the  accused.  This  is  a  legalese  that  ignores  the  behind-the-scenes  operations  that  take  place  in  the  usually  long-drawn out  cases.  In  such  secret  operations,   the  accused  from  the  upper  class  and  upper  caste groups (involved  in class  and  caste  based  killings),  and  from  the  majority  Hindu community (accused  of  massacring  Muslims),    threaten  the  witnesses  for  the  prosecution  to  withdraw  their  complaints,  and  they  are  made  to  turn hostile’  (another  legalese).   Witnesses in India are seldom left to themselves. They are tutored, bribed or threatened either by the police to build up their prosecution cases, or by the defence to support their efforts to get the accused free. The common citizen  who had been unfortunate enough to  be hauled up as a witness in a court case had always been a victim of this cross-fire. Flip-flops in their statements had thus been a part of   Indian judicial proceedings for years – which had led to the acquittal of the guilty or the sentencing of the innocent.

The  role  of   Zaheera Sheikh  (who  reneged  on  her  earlier  testimony  in  the  Best  Bakery  case  during the  2002  Gujarat  killings)  puts the crisis in a sharp focus.  Human rights activists who were initially enthused over her courage to give testimony against the guilty were soon dismayed by her volte face. They speculate now over a misty web of various possibilities that could have brought about the change  – a combination of threats and bribes by the BJP patrons of those accused of the Best Bakery carnage;  pressures from her family in view of the financial benefits accruing  to them if she reneged on her testimony; her seduction by the comforts of expensive hotels and guest houses – the first time in the life of a young daughter of a poor baker. She was put up here by the Gujarat police when they discovered that her retraction in the role of a hostile witness’ in the court was the best clean chit that they could ever get to cover up their abetment in the killings at Best Bakery. Thus,  powerful  interests  can  bribe  the  police  to   dilute  the  chargesheets  against  them  by  inducing  them  to  leave  out  the  vital  eye-witnesses  of  their  crimes,  or  turning  these  witnesses   into hostile.’   This  allows  the  judges  to  complain  that  the  prosecution  has  not  provided  `enough  evidence.’  But  the  judges  can surely  suo  motu  intervene  by  appointing  an  amicus  curiae  to  investigate  into  such  cases  to  bring  out  the  truth.

The  other  plea  given  by  the  judges  is  that  their  hands  are  tied  by  the  provisions  of  the  various  criminal  laws  that  they  have  to  adhere  to  when  passing judgments. A  typical  example  is  the  death                                                  sentence  passed  on  the  two  famous  Naxalite  peasant  revolutionaries  –  Krista  Gowd and  Bhoomaiah  –  by  no  less  a  person  than  the then  Supreme  Court  judge  V.R. Krishna  Iyer on  October 3,  1975 .  Although  he  emerged  as  a  champion  of  human  rights  in  the  post-Emergency  period, Krishna  Iyer   signed  the  death  sentence  of  these  two  revolutionaries  during  the  Emergency  on  two  grounds  mainly.  First,  “…Assuming  that  (their)  offences are  political  offences,  under  the  Indian  Penal,  murder is  murder and  judges   cannot  rewrite  the  law  whatever  their  views  on  death  sentence,  as  citizens  may  be,  and  interfere  where  they  have  no  jurisdiction.”

 

The  second  ground   was  that  the  Supreme  Court  did  not  have  the  power  to  have  a  judicial  review  of  the  executive  powers  of  the   President under  Article  72  of  the  Indian  Constitution,  which  authorized  the  President  to  reject  mercy  petitions,  and  sentence  the  applicants  to  death (under  sub-clause  ©) .  The  then  President, Fakhruddin  Ali  Ahmed,  had  earlier rejected  the  mercy  petition  of  the  two  Naxalite  leaders. While  passing  the  death  sentence,  Justice  Krishna  Iyer  stated:  “ We…cannot  find  out  way  to  interfere  with  what  the  President  has  done.”  But  Justice  Iyer  could  have  drawn  the  attention  of  the  Governor  of  the  then  Andhra  Pradesh state  (under  the jurisprudence  of  which  Kista  Gowd  and  Bhoomaiyah  were  on  the  death  row  at  Mushirabad  jail  in  Hyderabad at  that  time)  to  another  clause  of  the  same  Article  72.  Clause  3  of  that  Article  says:  “Nothing  in  sub-clause © shall  affect the  power  to  suspend,  remit  or  commute  a  sentence  excercisable by  the  Governor of  a  State  under  any  law  for  the  time  being in  force.”  But Justice  Iyer,  for  some  reason  or  other,  did not  use  this  last  discretionary  power  left  to him,  to  throw the  ball  to  the  court  of  the  then  Governor  of  Andhra  Pradesh  –  at  least  in  a  final  bid  to  save  the  lives  of  these  two  peasant  revolutionaries.

The  twin  `holy  cows’  –  judiciary  and  the  President

The  judiciary  and  the  President  in  India   increasingly appear  to  take  on  the  role  of  holy  cows’ -  claiming  to  be  sacrosanct  and  beyond  any  questioning.  The  former,  at  the  drop  of  a hat,  hauls  up  dissidents  who  challenge  their  verdicts,  on  the  charge  of contempt  of  court,’  (e.g.  Arundhati  Roy’s  case),  or  on  the  graver  charge  of  `sedition’  (a  colonial term,  still  retained  in  our  penal code,  shamefully  by  an  Independent India),  aimed  mainly  at  those  who  raise  legitimate  questions  about  the  Indian  state’s  policies  towards  disgruntled  nationalities  like  Kashmiris,  Manipuris and  ethnic-based  movements.   It  is  a  long  haul  for  those  accused  of  these  charges, to  get  acquitted.

In  extreme  cases,  when  the  judiciary  condemns  these people   to  death,  their  last  resort  is  the President  to  whom  they  can  send  mercy  petitions.  But  the  President –  being  elevated  to  the  position  of  another  holy  cow’,  under  the  Constitution  -  had  usually  been  a hoof-stamp’ (a  la ` rubber  stamp’) President.  Just  like  Fakhruddin  Ali  Ahmed,  who  stamped  his  hoof  rejecting  the  mercy  petitions  of    Bhoomaiyah  and  Kishta  Gowd,  allowing  them  to  be  hanged,   his  successor  Pranab Mukherjee  similarly  signed  with  his  hoof  the  rejection  of   the mercy  petition  of  Afzal  Guru – without  considering   the  legal  controversies  surrounding  allegations  about  his  involvement  in  the  Parliament  attack.

From  the  brief  historical  account  narrated  above,   it  should  be  evident  to  conscientious  readers  that  the   Indian  judicial  system had  been  dominated  for  years  by  judges  (and  lawyers  too)  who     had  been  quite  brazen  in  expressing  their  biases  against  dalits, tribals,  Muslims and  political  dissidents  like  sympathizers  of  the  Maoist  rebels  (e.g.  Professor  J. N. Saibaba).  For  most  of  the  common Indian   citizens  who  are  fighting  for  justice,  or  simply  asserting  their  rights –  whether  the  tribal  villagers  of  Bastar  and  Jharkhand,  or  oppressed dalits  in  other  parts  of  the  country,  or  workers  retrenched  from  factories,  or  even  non-partisan Muslim  students (accused  by  the  police  on  false  charges, who spend years  in  jail  before  being  acquitted  by  some  discerning  judge  at  the  higher  court)  –  it  is  impossible  to  gain  justice  through  the  expensively   steep  hierarchical  staircase  of  the  judicial  system. While  a  few  are  lucky  to  climb  up  (with  the  help  of  lawyers)  to  reach  the  step  that  allows  them  acquittal,  the  majority  remain imprisoned  for  years  in  jails  all  over  India,  as  under  trial prisoners. Do  we  have  to  wait  for  another  Bastille , to  rescue  these  innocent  poor  from  the  jails,  and  to  sing  with  Joan  Baez:  “Raise  the prisons to  the  ground”  ?

Sumanta Banerjee is a political commentator and writer, is the author of In The Wake of Naxalbari' (1980 and 2008);The Parlour and the Streets: Elite and Popular Culture in Nineteenth Century Calcutta (1989) and ‘Memoirs of Roads: Calcutta from Colonial Urbanization to Global Modernization.’ (2016). He is based in Hyderabad.

  • K SHESHU BABU

    Some say justice is blind .it is also dumb and deaf. The system has produced verdicts which rarely depend on jurisprudence…they depend on the ‘ view’ of judges which are normally partisan. Most judgements are against Muslims, dalits, backward classes and disabled persons and women. Poor Innocents are jailed while rich murderers are left off the hook with impunity. The rapes and killing committed by army or police are rarely punished. The system is heavily against majority and justice is loaded towards wealthy politicians and corporate industrialists