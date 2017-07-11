“India United By Blood! Share It, Don’t Spill It” Campaign Springs Up Across India

Our call for #An Hour For Communal Harmony has got wonderful response from around the country. As our first event, blood and organ donation camps will be held in major cities/towns in India in the first week of August. New Delhi, Kolkotta, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Trivandurm, Kochi, Calicut have come on board. The slogan of the campaign is “India United By Blood! Share It, Don’t Spill It”

I request you to hold a blood and organ donation camp camp in your city/town and join the #AnHourForCommunalHarmony campaign. We’ve created a campaign poster. I can share the PSD file if you want to follow the same template for poster. Kindly keep the #AnHourForCommunalHarmony hashtag in every poster.

I have created Facebook and Twitter pages for the campaign. Kinldy like and follow these pages

https://www.facebook.com/Anhourforcommunalharmony/

https://twitter.com/AnHour4Harmony

Hope we can spread it around the world.

Binu Mathew is the Editor of www.countercurrents.org. He can be reached at editor@countercurrents.org