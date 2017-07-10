Atmosphere polluted

Food adulterated

Water contaminated

Earth! Why are you silent?

Meandering along

The strife – torn lands

With people lynching

River ! Why are you silent ? (1)

Crops failures

Farmers suicides

Wailing bereaved families

Conscience ! Why are you silent?

Bombings and shootings

Killing Innocents with drones

Battles on borders

Peace! Why are you silent?

Rapes and murders

Silencing protesters

Arresting dissenters

Humanity! Why are you silent?

Biased verdicts

Without proper trials

And concocted evidences

Justice! Why are you silent?

Loans waiver for wealthy

While masses live in penury

Homeless and hungry

Economy! Why are you silent ?

When oppression and suppression

Uniting people against exploitation

Towards complete liberation

Revolution! Why are you silent?

….

Why are you silent?

Collective voices!

Slogans and noises!

Break the dead silence!!

(1) Song of Bhupen Hazarika written by pundit Narendra Sharma ‘ Ganga behti hai kyo ‘?

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere