India Now!

K.P Sasi is a film maker, writer, activist and cartoonist. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com
There are no breaking news at the moment
K.P Sasi is a film maker, writer, activist and cartoonist. He can be reached at kpsasi36@gmail.com
What happened in Baduria and Basirhat of West Bengal is a warning. What is happening in Darjeeling is a warning. What is happening in Jammu and Kashmir is a warning. When people are getting lynched for their food choices, it is a warning. What is happening to dalits, adivasis and other minorities in present day India is a warning. Can you[Read More…]
Comments