“I believe in your lips

but not in your tongue.

Your lips are salubrious,

but venomous is your tongue.

It intoxicates those lips,

my guide on an eternal road

through the dark unknown –

a core languid with the burden

of the soul, and a soul languid

with the burden of the core,”

says an infant to the world.

The world whispered,

“My child, in your mother’s womb

you dream that you can make

the world dance, to your own tune.

Suddenly yours eyes open

and you see the world as it really is,

the dead leaves floating in the wind,

in the human valley, plagued by the

ripening diversity, and decaying unity.”

No, my world!

“I shall never be hopeless …

whatever you may say.

I shall rhyme my life with the

rhythm of God’s chime, and

row my boat of love over the human’s core

until the stream of abhorrence runs dry,”

sang the infant to the world.

But, my child said the world,

“Will you remember these words, when you grow old?”

Bhuwan Thapaliya was born in Kathmandu, Nepal and is one of the most widely read Nepali poets writing in English today. Thapaliya, who works as an economist, is the author of four poetry collections. His books include the recently released Safa Tempo: Poems New and Selected (Nirala Publication, New Delhi,http://niralapublications.com/new-booksarrivals/ ) and Our Nepal, Our Pride (Cyberwit.net) narrative verses of love, peace, and human understanding.

(http://www.amazon.com/Our-Nepal-Pride-Bhuwan-Thapaliya/dp/8182531152) .

Poetry by Thapaliya has been included in The New Pleiades Anthology of Poetry and Tonight: An Anthology of World Love poetry (http://www.skylinepublications.com/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry/TONIGHTWorldLovePoetry.htm) as well as in literary journals such as Urhalpool, MahMag, Kritya, FOLLY, The Vallance Review, Nuvein Magazine, Foundling Review, Poetry Life and Times, Poets Against the War, Voices in Wartime, Taj Mahal Review, Strong Verse, poetseers.org, theasiamag.com, asianamericanpoetry.com, and more. Thapaliya has read his poetry and attended seminars in venues around the world, including South Korea, the United States, Thailand, Cambodia, and Nepal.