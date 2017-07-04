The Hangman And The Noose

Sun!

Don’t rise like a scaffold ..!

Let the darkness engulfed like the dark cloth round the neck

Of the victim clear itself ….

Sun!

Don’t rise till the gallows

Are removed for ever

From the face of the Earth

Till a hangman

Refuses to take the life of another person

By force…

For a few bucks

When the person knows he too would loose his life

Someday …

Sun!

Let the executioner’s noose

Fall out like a shooting star

From his trembling hands

Never to be seen again ….

When death sentences abolished

Executions scrapped

No one kills another

Respects life of the other ..

Sun! Rise !

A new Dawn

A gleaming sun!

A beautiful morn

Burying dreadful darkness

Of cruel minds

That send Innocents to gallows

Sun!

Rise to wipe out sorrows

Of those bereaved families…

Sun! Rise

With the hope of a just society

Where reform replaces revenge

And humanity replaces executions

Sun !

With ray’s of gold

Rise for a new world

Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere