The Hangman And The Noose

Sun!
Don’t rise like a scaffold ..!
Let the darkness engulfed like the dark cloth round the neck
Of the victim clear itself ….
Sun!
Don’t rise till the gallows
Are removed for ever
From the face of the Earth
Till a hangman
Refuses to take the life of another person
By force…
For a few bucks
When the person knows he too would loose his life
Someday …
Sun!
Let the executioner’s noose
Fall out like a shooting star
From his trembling hands
Never to be seen again ….
When death sentences abolished
Executions scrapped
No one kills another
Respects life of the other ..
Sun! Rise !
A new Dawn
A gleaming sun!
A beautiful morn
Burying dreadful darkness
Of cruel minds
That send Innocents to gallows
Sun!
Rise to wipe out sorrows
Of those bereaved families…
Sun! Rise
With the hope of a just society
Where reform replaces revenge
And humanity replaces executions
Sun !
With ray’s of gold
Rise for a new world
Sheshu Babu is a writer from anywhere and everywhere
