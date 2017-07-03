Assumption: A Non-Veg Verse

Punch – I

I am the Promethean rebel-lion !

Truly, my stomach pains and derails

When I eat vegetables

Even for a little green-week.

My hunger is more red and blue.

More holiness craving passion.

More core to me than your imposing

Dark-kindness and darker-laws.

Oh, Cow-vigilantes,

You are a communal-volcano

Of evolved cowards and parasites.

You should prefer green-tea now.

Because,

Holy cow’s milk is meant for calves.

But, I am the Promethean rebel-lion !

I want both, holy cow’s holy-milk and holy-flesh.

Simply because, I too want to pen an Epic

Like the butcher turned first poet Valmiki,

Who penned the first Epic, Ramayana, after feasting

So many holy cows’ holy-milk and holy-flesh.

Ha, Cow-protectors became Green

And saffron everywhere by eating and ruminating

Age-old as well as modern Grass,

Surviving-dead-literature and Vedic-violence.

You can’t digest the ancient holy-truth that

I am divine Red and royal Blue

In blood and in life,

For holding dynamic-future,

Penning about Himalayan-pasteurization

And pounding the Earth,

Rhythmically,

Vigorously,

Straightly,

Dotingly,

Dawn to dusk,

In a milky-way,

In a fleshy-way !

Punch – II

My beloved

country is never

a milch-cow India.

My beloved

country is a tolerant

lioness !

Oh, Cow-guardians,

you are

the inventors

of nomadic-hatred.

You are

the theorists

of evolved-intolerance.

Like your Vedic-

evil-intruders, you are poisoning

the modern-veins

and social-structure of my land,

Its ancient

sacred-secularism.

But,

I am the patriotic

Promethean rebel-lion !

I will bury

your dividing Sanghi-fungi

anti-internationalism.

I will bury your cow and bull

fanatic-tetanus-shit

beyond the folding folders

of the non-religious Arabian sea.

I will fight

for universal Beef-Biryani-

right.

I will fight

for my country’s

secular appetite.

I will lynch down

the bloody henchmen

in their theatre of bloodshed.

I will trumpet

their defeatism

in every Non-Veg ear and air.

But oh !

Poor vegans, don’t worry,

be green and be happy always.

Because, this verse

is never meant for you.

This is a Universal

Non-Veg verse.

This is a raw-

meat roasting wisdom.

This is a

purified punishment

using Promethean-fire.

This is a divinely-

programmed rebellion.

This is a solar-flare

beheading

the blinding-intolerance

and the well-known cunningness

and the barbarism of the

“Survival Of The Fittest” !

Sanju Clement is a Promethean—poet—painter who hails from Kerala (India), land of gods, devils and monsoon too. His poetic and artistic invention is that he starts from the zonal heights of the light of Metaphorical Surrealism but he will land on the realistic feet of Metaphorical Realism, which truthfully mirrors in most of his poems and paintings. He is compiling his books of poesy on Love and Political/Protest poems.