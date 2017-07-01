Physiology of Lynching

It starts with division

‘We’ the majority all powerful against fewer ‘you’

righteous in our indignation against your beliefs

and much aggrieved by your actions

even if there is no evidence of your actually doing it

your caste or religion is enough

to multiply our aversion

your name alone aggravates us

your beards, caps or turbans are dead giveaway

that you don’t belong here

How dare you imagine that you will celebrate

your festivals with gay abandon

go shopping in Delhi and return happily to waiting mothers?

We are entitled to fling you out of the train

poke inside your fridge and ‘handi’ with impunity

a reminder that you live a borrowed life

you, the descendants of aliens

who ruled us for centuries

now under our feet and

we mean to set right what once went wrong