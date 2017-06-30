Lynchistan: Another Muslim Lynched In Jharkhand

India is really becoming a Lynchistan. A man accused of carrying beef was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Thursday. This happened hours after Prime Minister Modi said that killing people in the name of cow protection is not acceptable.

The man has been identified as Alimuddin alias Asgar Ansari. He was allegedly carrying the “banned meat” in a vehicle. A group of people stopped him near Bajartand village and brutally attacked him. His van was set on fire too.

Police personnel dispersed the mob and took him to a hospital where he died during the course of treatment.

This is the second attack this June by cow vigilantes in Jharkhand as a 200-strong mob thrashed a 55-year-old Muslim dairy owner and set his house ablaze after a cow carcass was found near his home in Giridih district on Tuesday.

In May, people lynched four Muslim cattle traders at a village in Saraikelka Kharswan district after calling them child traffickers.

Such attacks waged by so-called cow vigilantes in India have targeted mostly Muslims. These attackes increased after the Modi government banned cattle trade by an unusual decree on May 26, the third anniversary of his government.