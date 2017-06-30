Before I Get Lynched (You Too)

Name is the problem

Those letters

carry more than just names

That qualifies us to be killed or not

It was in my name

and yours

In 1968 at Kilvenmani in Tamil Nadu

In 1985 at Karmachedu

In 1989 at Bhagalpur

In 1991 at Tsundur in Andra Pradesh

and in Kunan Poshpora

In 1996 at Bathani Tola

In 1997 at Lakshamnpur Bathe

In 1997 at Melavalavu

and Ramabai Nagar

In 2006 at Khairlanji

In 2011 at Mirchpur

In 2012 at Dharmapuri

In 2014 at Javkheda

In 1992 and in 93 at Bombay

In 2002 at Gujarat

and 2014 in Muzaffarnagar

and many more

Kashmir is bleeding in your name

Bastar is being hunted in your name

How many more in your name?

What is not in your name?

Muhammed Akhlaq

Najeeb Ahmed

Junaid

Pehlu Khan

Zahid Rasool

Muhammed Majloom and Azad

Abu Hanifa and Riyazuddin

Zafar Husain

Usman Ansari

Riyal Moulavi

were not just names

They are now stars looking at us from the heaven

watching if we are still silent

if we are still sleeping

How many more stars we make?

How many more we need to break the silence

until each one of us become stars?

Ajmal Khan is a poet researcher based in Mumbai