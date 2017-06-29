Speak Up : Why Are You Silent About Lynchistan?

In this powerful two-minute video, Gurpreet Singh, India-born, Canadian journalist asks heads of governments, peace activists, academics, ‘Why are you Silent?” at the Lynchings in India, the targeting of innocents, mostly Indian Muslims, by those in power to turn India into a Hindu State.

Why are you Silent?

Are You waiting for More Deaths?

I wont be Quiet

I don’t want this

#Not in My name

Speak Up before It is Too Late, My Country (India) is going through a Crisis), There are attacks on Minorities,

Are Lynchings not a Form of Terror?

Gurpreet Singh is a Canada- based journalist who publishes Radical Desi- a monthly magazine that covers alternative politics.