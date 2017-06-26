Lynching of Muslim Youth-Junaid

New Delhi | 26th June: National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) is shocked and horrified by the gruesome murder of sixteen year old Junaid Khan in running train enroute to Mathura from Delhi on 22nd June. This happened in public view inside a train where ordinary people were travelling to their respective destinations. Junaid and his three brothers were returning after shopping for Eid. The attackers were calling them ‘beef eaters’ and taunted for their appearance. The attack happened mainly due to their appearance as Muslim fellows. What is shocking is the involvement of ordinary people in this incident. We learn from newspaper reports that the CCTV recordings at the railway station have been tampered with that there is much silence about the incident with hardly anyone coming forward to talk about what happened on that fateful day.

We hold the politics of RSS and its political outfit BJP directly responsible for such outburst of hatred. Sangh Parivar has decorated people who have openly abused minorities, have failed to rein in cow vigilantes who have been on killing spree all over the country, their online sena are spreading fake videos and messages depicting Muslims as anti-nationals and supporter of Pakistan and their divisive and dirty politics over beef has poisoned the minds of ordinary people. The designs of the BJP government was out in the open when in 2016 Haryana government had assigned the police to check samples of biryani for beef. We also see it as RSS-BJP efforts towards Nationalization of the Gujarat-2002 Model – killings of Muslim and Dalit citizens on one hand and throttling of the constitution on the other.

NAPM stands with the family of Junaid and prays for his brother who has been stabbed and is in serious condition. We demand a high level probe and immediate arrests of all those guilty. We demand ban on cow vigilante outfits whose soul aim is to terrorise and extort money.

Today, two members of NAPM-Vimal Bhai and Uma-visited the family of deceased Junaid and expressed condolences. A detailed write-up based on their visit will be issued shortly.

We call upon all the progressive forces of the country to join hands and resist the fascist onslaught the kind this country has never seen before. NAPM along with like-minded organisations will fight the communal and divisive forces with all its strength.

Contact: 9718479517

Medha Patkar, Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) and National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM)

Aruna Roy, Nikhil Dey and Shankar Singh Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) and National Campaign for People’s Right to Information and NAPM

Prafulla Samantara, – Lok Shakti Abhiyan & NAPM, Odisha;

Lingraj Azad – Samajwadi Jan Parishad – Niyamgiri Suraksha Samiti, NAPM, Odisha;

Binayak Sen and Kavita Srivastava, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL)

Sandeep Pandey, Socialist Party and NAPM, Uttar Pradesh

Sudhir Vombatkere, Senior Activist, NAPM, Karnataka

Gabriele Dietrich, Penn Urimay Iyakkam, Madurai and NAPM, TN;

Geetha Ramakrishnan, Unorganised Sector Workers Federation, NAPM, TN;

Arul Doss, NAPM Tamil Nadu

Arundhati Dhuru, Nandlal Master, Manesh Gupta – NAPM, UP;

Richa Singh, Sangatin Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, NAPM-UP

Vilayodi Venugopal, CR Neelakandan and Prof. Kusumam, NAPM, Kerala

Vimal Bhai – Matu Jan Sangathan, NAPM-Uttarakhand & Jabar Singh, NAPM, Uttarakhand;

Sister Celia – Domestic Workers Union & NAPM, Karnataka;

Rukmini V P, Garment Labour Union, NAPM, Karnataka;

Anand Mazgaonkar, Krishnakant – Paryavaran Suraksh Samiti, NAPM Gujarat;

Kamayani Swami, Ashish Ranjan – Jan Jagran Shakti Sangathan & NAPM Bihar;

Mahendra Yadav – Kosi Navnirman Manch, NAPM Bihar;

Sister Dorothy, NAPM Bihar

Dayamani Barla, Aadivasi-Moolnivasi Astivtva Raksha Samiti, NAPM Jharkhand

Dr. Sunilam and Adv. Aradhna Bhargava – Kisan Sangharsh Samiti NAPM Madhya Pradesh

Bhupender Singh Rawat – Jan Sangharsh Vahini, NAPM, Delhi

Rajendra Ravi, Nanu Prasad, Madhuresh Kumar, Amit Kumar, Himshi Singh, Uma Kapari, Zaved Mazumder, NAPM, Delhi

Faisal Khan, Khudai Khidmatgar, NAPM Haryana

J S Walia, NAPM Haryana;

Kailash Meena, NAPM Rajasthan;

Amitava Mitra & Avik Saha, NAPM West Bengal;

P. Chennaiah, Andhra Prdaesh Vyavasaya Vruttidarulua Union (APVVU) and NAPM-AP

Ramakrishnam Raju, United Forum for RTI and NAPM, AP

Suniti SR, Suhas Kolhekar, Prasad Bagwe – NAPM, Maharashtra;

Gautam Bandopadhyay, NAPM, Chhattisgarh

Anjali Bharadwaj, National Campaign for People’s Right to Information and NAPM

Kaladas Dahariya, RELAA, NAPM, Chhattisgarh

Bilal Khan, Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao Andolan, Mumbai,

Meera Sanghamitra, NAPM Telangana-AP